James Gunn comparte en Spotify un nuevo mixtape de Guardians of the Galaxy

Today I added Meredith Quill’s Complete Awesome Mix to my Spotify account for you to enjoy. This is part of the list of songs Meredith Quill loved that I chose the songs for the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol’s 1 and 2 soundtracks from. Some of these songs almost made it into the movie (She’s Gone) and others I always wanted to use but could never find the right place for them. Whatever the case, I never intended on sharing these songs, as I might use them in future movies. But I think the need for all of us to have some joyousness in these difficult times outweighs all that. Link in my bio. #guardiansofthegalaxy #gotg #awesomemix #marvel