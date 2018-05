HTC te permitirá probar el HTC U12 antes que tus amigos

Want to see what's coming? Join us for our #MeetU event series in San Francisco (5/23) and New York (5/30) as we invite fans like you to get hands-on!



RSVP for the San Francisco event: https://t.co/JgZEy7uNj5



RSVP for the New York Meet U event: https://t.co/Wdla9LwNdK pic.twitter.com/Q2KUI1A4XQ