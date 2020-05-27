Todas las películas disponibles en HBO Max en su lanzamiento

La nueva plataforma de streaming HBO Max inició operaciones el 27 de mayo, con todo el catálogo de series originales de HBO y con los derechos exclusivos de streaming en Estados Unidos de series como Friends (y la reunión del elenco en un especial), The Big Bang Theory, Rick and Morty, Doctor Who y todas las películas animadas de Studio Ghibli, por citar solo los casos más notorios.
Su oferta también contempla series y películas originales de HBO Max como las series Love Life, The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo, Justice League Dark y una nueva versión de los cortos animados Looney Tunes.
Pero, además de las series, HBO Max debuta con una lista de 590 largometrajes disponibles en su catálogo, entre los que se encuentran clásicos del cine, muchos de ellos difíciles de encontrar en los servicios de streaming. Aquí te decimos cuáles son:
- And God Created Woman
- 2 or 3 Things I Know About Her
- The 3 Penny Opera
- 8½
- 16 Days of Glory
- The 39 Steps
- 42nd Street
- The 47 Ronin: Part 1
- The 47 Ronin: Part 2
- The 400 Blows
- 2001: A Space Odyssey
- Adam's Rib
- The Adventures of Robin Hood
- Ali: Fear Eats the Soul Alien (Director's Cut)
- Alien 3
- Alien Resurrection
- Aliens
- Amarcord
- An American in Paris
- American Pie
- Analyze This
- An Angel at my Table
- Annie Hall
- Apocalypse Now
- Aquaman
- Armageddon
- Ashes and Diamonds
- Atlanta's Olympic Glory
- Au Revior Les Enfants
- Autumn Sonata
- The Awful Truth
- Aya Babe
- Babette's Feast
- Baby Boom
- Batman & Robin
- Batman: Gotham Knight
- Batman: Mask of the Phantasm
- Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 1
- Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 2
- Batman Forever
- Batman vs. Robin
- Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
- Battle of Algiers
- Battleship Potemkin
- The Beales of Grey Gardens
- Beauty and the Beast
- Belle De Jour
- The Bells of St. Mary's
- Ben-Hur
- Bicycle Thieves
- Big Top Pee Wee
- The Bitter Tears of Petra Von Kant
- Black Girl
- Black Narcissus
- Black Orpheus
- Blade Runner: The Final Cut
- Blithe Spirit
- The Blob
- Blood Simple
- Body Heat
- Bonnie and Clyde
- Boys Don't Cry
- Braveheart
- Breaking the Waves
- Breathless
- Bridesmaids
- Brief Encounter
- A Brief History of Time
- Bringing Up Baby
- Broken Arrow
- The Brood Brute Force
- Buena Vista Social
- Club Calgary '88: 16 Days of Glory
- Cannery Row
- Capricorn One
- Carnival of Souls
- Casablanca
- Castle in the Sky
- The Cat Returns
- Cheyenne Autumn
- Chimes at Midnight
- Cimarron
- The Circus
- Citizen Kane
- City Lights
- City of Angels
- La Ciénaga
- Cleo from 5 to 7
- Cool Hand Luke
- Countdown
- Cranes are Flying
- Cries and Whispers
- Crisis: Behind a Presidential Commitment
- Cronos
- D2: The Mighty Ducks
- D3: The Mighty Ducks
- Daisies
- The Darjeeling Limited
- The Dark Knight Rises
- A Day in the Country
- The Daytrippers
- A Day's Pleasure
- Dead Man
- Deep Blue Sea
- Desert Hearts
- Destroy All Monsters
- The Devil's Advocate
- Diabolique
- Dick Tracy
- Die Hard
- Die Hard 2: Die Harder
- Die Hard with a Vengeance
- Dirty Harry
- Divorce Italian Style
- Doctor Zhivago
- A Dog's Life
- Don't Look Back
- Down by Law
- Downton Abbey
- Dr. Strangelove, or How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb
- Drop Dead Fred
- Eagle Eye
- The Earrings of Madame De
- East of Eden
- Eating Raoul
- Ebirah, Horror of the Deep
- Elevator to the Gallows
- Ella Enchanted
- Elvis: That's the Way it is
- The Emperor Jones
- Empire of the Sun
- The Entertainer
- Equinox
- Eraserhead
- Europa
- Europe '51
- Eyes Without a Face
- Faces
- The Family Stone
- Fanny and Alexander
- Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
- Fantastic Planet
- Fast Five
- Fat Girl
- Fight Club
- First Man Into Space
- F is for Fake
- Footlight Parade
- For All Mankind
- Foreign Correspondant
- The Four Feathers
- Fox and His Friends
- Freaks
- Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare
- Freedom Song
- Friday the 13th
- From Up on Poppy Hill
- The Front Page
- Funny Games
- George Stevens: A Filmmakers Journey
- George Stevens: D-Day to Berlin
- Germany Year Zero
- Gia
- Giant
- Gidorah, The Three Headed Monster
- Gimme Shelter
- Girl Crazy
- Glengarry Glen Ross
- Godzilla
- Godzilla, King of the Monsters!
- Godzilla Raids Again
- Godzilla vs Gigan
- Godzilla vs Hedorah
- Godzilla vs Mechagodzilla
- Godzilla vs Megalon
- Gold Diggers of 1933
- Gold Diggers of 1935
- The Gold Rush
- The Gold Rush: 1942 Version
- Gone with the Wind
- A Good Day To Die Hard
- Good Will Hunting
- The Grand Olympics
- Gray's Anatomy
- The Great Dictator
- Great Expectations
- Green Lantern
- Gremlins
- Gremlins 2: The New Batch
- Grey Gardens
- Grosse Pointe Blank
- Hackers
- Hairspray (1988)
- Hairspray (2007)
- Half Nelson
- Hamlet
- Hanzo the Razor: Sword of Justice
- Hanzo the Razor: The Snare
- Hanzo the Razor: Who's Got the Gold?
- Happy Death Day
- A Hard Day's Night
- Harlan County U.S.A
- Harold & Kumar go to White Castle
- Harold and Maude
- Haxan: Witchcraft Through the Ages
- Hearts and Minds Hellboy (2019)
- Henry V
- Her Smell
- Hey Arnold! The Movie
- The Hidden Fortress
- The Hobbit
- Hobbs & Shaw
- Hobson's Choice
- Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- The Honeymoon Killers
- Hoop Dreams
- Hope Floats
- House Howl's Moving Castle
- How the West was Won
- How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
- The Idle Class
- Ikiru
- I Married a Witch
- The Immigrant
- In Bruges
- In Cold Blood
- Intermezzo
- In the Mood for Love
- In Vanda's Room
- Invasion of Astro-Monster
- Irma Vep
- I Shot Jesse James
- Isn't it Romantic
- IT: Chapter 2
- Ivan the Terrible Part 1
- Ivan the Terrible Part 2
- I Was a Teenage Zombie
- Jaws
- Jaws 2
- Jaws 3-D
- Jaws: The Revenge
- John Tucker Must Die
- John Wick 3
- Joker
- Jubilee
- Jules and Jim
- Juliet of the Spirits
- The Jungle Book
- Keeper of the Flame
- The Kid
- The Kids Are All Right
- Kiki's Delivery Service
- Kill!
- The Killing
- The Killing of a Chinese Bookie
- Some Kind of Beautiful
- A King in New York
- King Kong
- The King of Kings
- Klute
- Knife in the Water
- Kung Fu Panda
- Kwaidan
- Lady Snowblood
- Lady Snowblood 2: Love Song of Vengeance
- The Lady Vanishes
- The Land Before Time
- The Last Emperor
- Last Holiday
- The Last Metro
- The Last Waltz
- The Last Wave
- Late Autumn
- Late Spring
- The Lego Batman Movie
- The Lego Movie
- Lethal Weapon
- Lethal Weapon 2
- Lethal Weapon 3
- Lethal Weapon 4
- Let's Spend the Night Together
- Lilies of the Field
- Lillehammer '94: Days of Glory
- Limelight
- Little Black Book
- The Little Drummer Girl
- Little Shop of Horrors
- Live Free or Die Hard
- The Lodger: A Story of the London Fog
- Lola Lola Montes
- Lolita
- Loneliness of the Long Distance
- Lone Wolf and Cub: Baby Cart at the River Styx
- Lone Wolf and Cub: Baby Cart in Peril
- Lone Wolf and Cub: Baby Cart to Hades
- Lone Wolf and Cub: Baby in the Land of Demons
- Lone Wolf and Cub: Sword of Vengence
- Lone Wolf and Cub: White Heaven in Hell
- The Long Goodbye
- The Long Voyage Home
- Look Back in Anger
- Lord of the Flies
- The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
- The Lost Honor of Katarina Blum
- Love Actually
- Love in the Afternoon
- L'Amore
- L'Argent
- L'Avventura
- Major Barbara
- The Maltese Falcon
- Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
- Man Bites Dog
- Manhattan
- The Man Who Knew Too Much
- Marriage of Maria Braun
- Masculin Feminin
- The Meg Metropolitan
- The Mighty Ducks
- Mikey and Nicky
- Mildred Pierce
- Million Dollar Mermaid
- Modern Times
- Mona Lisa
- Mona Lisa Smile
- Mon Oncle
- Monsieur Hulot's Holiday
- Monsieur Verdoux
- Monterey Pop
- The Most Dangerous Game
- Mothra vs Godzilla
- Mr & Mrs Smith
- Mr. Arkadin
- Mrs. Doubtfire
- Mrs. Soffel
- Multiple Maniacs
- Muriel's Wedding
- My Brilliant Career
- My Dinner with Andre
- My Life as a Dog
- My Neighbors the Yamadas
- My Neighbor Totoro
- My Night at Maud's
- Nagano '98 Olympics: Stories of Honor and Glory
- The Naked City
- The Naked Kiss
- Nanook of the North
- Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind
- Network
- Nice and Friendly
- A Night in the Show
- A Nightmare on Elm Street
- A Nightmare On Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge
- A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors
- A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master
- A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child
- Night of the Living Dead
- Nocturnal Animals
- North by Northwest
- Notting Hill
- Now, Voyage
- The Nun's Story
- Ocean Waves
- An Officer and a Gentleman
- Of Mice and Men
- Oliver Twist
- Once Upon a Time in the West
- One Fine Day
- Onibaba
- Only Angels have Wings
- Only Yesterday
- Out of Africa
- The Outsiders Paris, Texas
- Pat and Mike
- A Patch of Blue Panther
- Panchali
- Paths of Glory
- Pay Day
- Pepe Le Moko
- Permanent Vacation
- Persona
- Pet Sematary
- The Philadelphia Story
- Picnic at Hanging Rock
- The Pilgrim
- Piranha
- Planes, Trains, and Automobiles
- The Player
- Point Blank
- Police Academy
- Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment
- Police Academy 3: Back in Training
- Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol
- Police Academy 5: Assignment Miami Beach
- Police Academy 6: City Under Siege
- Police Academy: Mission to Moscow
- Police Story
- Polyester
- Pom Poko
- Ponyo
- Porco Russo
- The Postman Always Rings Twice
- Practical Magic
- Pretty in Pink
- Pride and Prejudice
- Primary
- Princess Mononoke
- Prisoners
- The Private Life of Henry the VIII
- Pygmalion
- Quadrophenia
- Quantum of Solace
- Querelle
- Raising Arizona
- Rashomon
- Ready or Not
- Rebel Without a Cause
- The Red Ballon
- Red Desert
- Reds
- The Red Shoes
- Regular Show: The Movie
- Rembrandt
- The Return of Bulldog Drummond
- Return of the Scarlet Pimpernel
- Rhapsody in Blue
- Richard III
- The Rink
- Rio Bravo
- The Rise of Catherine the Great
- The Rite
- The River
- Rodan
- Romance on the High Seas
- Rome Open City
- A Room with a View
- The Ruling Class
- The Runner
- Safety Last!
- Salesman
- Le Samourai
- Samurai Trilogy 1: Musashi Miyamoto
- Samurai Trilogy 2: Duel at Ichijoji Temple
- Samurai Trilogy 3: Duel at Ganryu Island
- Satan's Brew
- Save the Last Dance
- Sawdust and Tinsel
- Scanners
- The Scarlet Pimpernel
- Scary Movie 3
- Scenes From a Marriage
- Schizopolis
- Seance on a Wet Afternoon
- The Sea of Grass
- The Searchers Secrets and Lies
- The Secret World of Arrietty
- Selena
- Senso
- Seoul 1988
- Set it Off
- Seven Samurai
- Seventh Seal
- The Seventh Veil
- Shadows
- Shall We Dance
- Shall We Dance?
- Shazam!
- Sherlock Holmes
- Shock Corridor
- Shooter
- The Shooting
- Shoot the Moon
- Shoot the Piano Player
- The Shop on Main Street
- Shoulder Arms
- Shutter Island
- The Singing Nun
- Singin' in the Rain
- The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
- The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2
- Sisters
- Slumdog Millionaire
- Smithereens
- Snakes on a Plane
- Solaris
- The Song Remains the Same
- Son of Godzilla
- Speedy
- Spirited Away
- Stagecoach
- A Star is Born (1954)
- A Star is Born (1976)
- A Star is Born (2018)
- Stealing Harvard
- La Strada
- The Stranger
- Stranger Than Paradise
- A Streetcar Named Desire
- Strike Up the Band
- Striptease
- Stromboli
- Sucker Punch
- Suicide Squad
- Summertime
- Sunnyside
- Supergirl
- Sweetie
- Swingers
- The Tale of the Princess Kaguya
- Tales from Earthsea
- Taste of Cherry
- A Taste of Honey
- Teen Witch (1989)
- Terror of Mechagodzilla
- The Testement of Dr Mabuse
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
- That Hamilton Woman
- That Thing You Do!
- The Thief of Bagdad
- This Means War
- The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)
- The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)
- Three Colors: Blue
- Three Colors: Red
- Three Colors: White
- Three Kings
- Throne of Blood
- Through a Glass Darkly
- Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down!
- Time Bandits
- The Times of Harvey Milk
- A Time to Kill
- The Tin Drum
- To Be or not To Be
- Tokyo Olympiad
- Tokyo Story
- Tom Jones
- Tortilla Flat
- Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
- The Treasure of the Sierra Madre
- The Trial of Joan of Arc
- Tropic Thunder
- True Lies
- True Stories
- Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me
- Twins
- Two English Girls
- Ugetsu
- Umberto D.
- The Umbrellas of Cherbourg
- Under the Volcano
- Unfriended
- Us
- Vampyr
- Van Helsing
- Varsity Blues
- Victim
- Vivre Sa Vie
- Voyage to Italy
- The Wages of Fear
- War and Peace
- The War of the Gargantuas
- The War Room
- Watership Down
- Wattstax
- Weekend
- What Women Want
- When Marnie was There
- Whispers of the Heart
- The Wild Bunch
- Wild Strawberries
- The Wind Rises
- Wings of Desire
- Wise Blood
- The Witches of Eastwick
- Withnail and I
- Without Love
- The Wizard
- The Wizard of Oz
- A Woman of Paris
- Woman of the Year
- A Woman Under the Influence
- The Wood
- Woodstock
- X-Men: Dark Phoenix
- The X From Outer Space
- Yesterday
- Yojimbo
- Young and Innocent
- Young Girls Z
Si quieres más información sobre esta plataforma, puedes consultar la guía sobre HBO Max que CNET en Español elaboró.
Comenta: Todas las películas disponibles en HBO Max en su lanzamiento
Les pedimos que sean respetuosos y que utilicen un lenguaje apropiado al opinar. Los comentarios que no respeten nuestra política del foro comunitario serán eliminados.