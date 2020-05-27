Todas las películas disponibles en HBO Max en su lanzamiento

MGM/HBO Max

La nueva plataforma de streaming inició operaciones el 27 de mayo, con todo el catálogo de series originales de HBO y con los derechos exclusivos de streaming en Estados Unidos de series como Friends (y la reunión del elenco en un especial), The Big Bang Theory, Rick and Morty, Doctor Who y todas las películas animadas de Studio Ghibli, por citar solo los casos más notorios.

Su oferta también contempla series y películas originales de HBO Max como las series Love Life, The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo, Justice League Dark y una nueva versión de los cortos animados Looney Tunes.

Pero, además de las series, HBO Max debuta con una lista de 590 largometrajes disponibles en su catálogo, entre los que se encuentran clásicos del cine, muchos de ellos difíciles de encontrar en los servicios de streaming. Aquí te decimos cuáles son:

And God Created Woman

2 or 3 Things I Know About Her

The 3 Penny Opera

8½

16 Days of Glory

The 39 Steps

42nd Street

The 47 Ronin: Part 1

The 47 Ronin: Part 2

The 400 Blows

2001: A Space Odyssey

Adam's Rib

The Adventures of Robin Hood

Ali: Fear Eats the Soul Alien (Director's Cut)

Alien 3

Alien Resurrection

Aliens

Amarcord

An American in Paris

American Pie

Analyze This

An Angel at my Table

Annie Hall

Apocalypse Now

Aquaman

Armageddon

Ashes and Diamonds

Atlanta's Olympic Glory

Au Revior Les Enfants

Autumn Sonata

The Awful Truth

Aya Babe

Babette's Feast

Baby Boom

Batman & Robin

Batman: Gotham Knight

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 1

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 2

Batman Forever

Batman vs. Robin

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Battle of Algiers

Battleship Potemkin

The Beales of Grey Gardens

Beauty and the Beast

Belle De Jour

The Bells of St. Mary's

Ben-Hur

Bicycle Thieves

Big Top Pee Wee

The Bitter Tears of Petra Von Kant

Black Girl

Black Narcissus

Black Orpheus

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Blithe Spirit

The Blob

Blood Simple

Body Heat

Bonnie and Clyde

Boys Don't Cry

Braveheart

Breaking the Waves

Breathless

Bridesmaids

Brief Encounter

A Brief History of Time

Bringing Up Baby

Broken Arrow

The Brood Brute Force

Buena Vista Social

Club Calgary '88: 16 Days of Glory

Cannery Row

Capricorn One

Carnival of Souls

Casablanca

Castle in the Sky

The Cat Returns

Cheyenne Autumn

Chimes at Midnight

Cimarron

The Circus

Citizen Kane

City Lights

City of Angels

La Ciénaga

Cleo from 5 to 7

Cool Hand Luke

Countdown

Cranes are Flying

Cries and Whispers

Crisis: Behind a Presidential Commitment

Cronos

D2: The Mighty Ducks

D3: The Mighty Ducks

Daisies

The Darjeeling Limited

The Dark Knight Rises

A Day in the Country

The Daytrippers

A Day's Pleasure

Dead Man

Deep Blue Sea

Desert Hearts

Destroy All Monsters

The Devil's Advocate

Diabolique

Dick Tracy

Die Hard

Die Hard 2: Die Harder

Die Hard with a Vengeance

Dirty Harry

Divorce Italian Style

Doctor Zhivago

A Dog's Life

Don't Look Back

Down by Law

Downton Abbey

Dr. Strangelove, or How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb

Drop Dead Fred

Eagle Eye

The Earrings of Madame De

East of Eden

Eating Raoul

Ebirah, Horror of the Deep

Elevator to the Gallows

Ella Enchanted

Elvis: That's the Way it is

The Emperor Jones

Empire of the Sun

The Entertainer

Equinox

Eraserhead

Europa

Europe '51

Eyes Without a Face

Faces

The Family Stone

Fanny and Alexander

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Fantastic Planet

Fast Five

Fat Girl

Fight Club

First Man Into Space

F is for Fake

Footlight Parade

For All Mankind

Foreign Correspondant

The Four Feathers

Fox and His Friends

Freaks

Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare

Freedom Song

Friday the 13th

From Up on Poppy Hill

The Front Page

Funny Games

George Stevens: A Filmmakers Journey

George Stevens: D-Day to Berlin

Germany Year Zero

Gia

Giant

Gidorah, The Three Headed Monster

Gimme Shelter

Girl Crazy

Glengarry Glen Ross

Godzilla

Godzilla, King of the Monsters!

Godzilla Raids Again

Godzilla vs Gigan

Godzilla vs Hedorah

Godzilla vs Mechagodzilla

Godzilla vs Megalon

Gold Diggers of 1933

Gold Diggers of 1935

The Gold Rush

The Gold Rush: 1942 Version

Gone with the Wind

A Good Day To Die Hard

Good Will Hunting

The Grand Olympics

Gray's Anatomy

The Great Dictator

Great Expectations

Green Lantern

Gremlins

Gremlins 2: The New Batch

Grey Gardens

Grosse Pointe Blank

Hackers

Hairspray (1988)

Hairspray (2007)

Half Nelson

Hamlet

Hanzo the Razor: Sword of Justice

Hanzo the Razor: The Snare

Hanzo the Razor: Who's Got the Gold?

Happy Death Day

A Hard Day's Night

Harlan County U.S.A

Harold & Kumar go to White Castle

Harold and Maude

Haxan: Witchcraft Through the Ages

Hearts and Minds Hellboy (2019)

Henry V

Her Smell

Hey Arnold! The Movie

The Hidden Fortress

The Hobbit

Hobbs & Shaw

Hobson's Choice

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

The Honeymoon Killers

Hoop Dreams

Hope Floats

House Howl's Moving Castle

How the West was Won

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

The Idle Class

Ikiru

I Married a Witch

The Immigrant

In Bruges

In Cold Blood

Intermezzo

In the Mood for Love

In Vanda's Room

Invasion of Astro-Monster

Irma Vep

I Shot Jesse James

Isn't it Romantic

IT: Chapter 2

Ivan the Terrible Part 1

Ivan the Terrible Part 2

I Was a Teenage Zombie

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3-D

Jaws: The Revenge

John Tucker Must Die

John Wick 3

Joker

Jubilee

Jules and Jim

Juliet of the Spirits

The Jungle Book

Keeper of the Flame

The Kid

The Kids Are All Right

Kiki's Delivery Service

Kill!

The Killing

The Killing of a Chinese Bookie

Some Kind of Beautiful

A King in New York

King Kong

The King of Kings

Klute

Knife in the Water

Kung Fu Panda

Kwaidan

Lady Snowblood

Lady Snowblood 2: Love Song of Vengeance

The Lady Vanishes

The Land Before Time

The Last Emperor

Last Holiday

The Last Metro

The Last Waltz

The Last Wave

Late Autumn

Late Spring

The Lego Batman Movie

The Lego Movie

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Let's Spend the Night Together

Lilies of the Field

Lillehammer '94: Days of Glory

Limelight

Little Black Book

The Little Drummer Girl

Little Shop of Horrors

Live Free or Die Hard

The Lodger: A Story of the London Fog

Lola Lola Montes

Lolita

Loneliness of the Long Distance

Lone Wolf and Cub: Baby Cart at the River Styx

Lone Wolf and Cub: Baby Cart in Peril

Lone Wolf and Cub: Baby Cart to Hades

Lone Wolf and Cub: Baby in the Land of Demons

Lone Wolf and Cub: Sword of Vengence

Lone Wolf and Cub: White Heaven in Hell

The Long Goodbye

The Long Voyage Home

Look Back in Anger

Lord of the Flies

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lost Honor of Katarina Blum

Love Actually

Love in the Afternoon

L'Amore

L'Argent

L'Avventura

Major Barbara

The Maltese Falcon

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Man Bites Dog

Manhattan

The Man Who Knew Too Much

Marriage of Maria Braun

Masculin Feminin

The Meg Metropolitan

The Mighty Ducks

Mikey and Nicky

Mildred Pierce

Million Dollar Mermaid

Modern Times

Mona Lisa

Mona Lisa Smile

Mon Oncle

Monsieur Hulot's Holiday

Monsieur Verdoux

Monterey Pop

The Most Dangerous Game

Mothra vs Godzilla

Mr & Mrs Smith

Mr. Arkadin

Mrs. Doubtfire

Mrs. Soffel

Multiple Maniacs

Muriel's Wedding

My Brilliant Career

My Dinner with Andre

My Life as a Dog

My Neighbors the Yamadas

My Neighbor Totoro

My Night at Maud's

Nagano '98 Olympics: Stories of Honor and Glory

The Naked City

The Naked Kiss

Nanook of the North

Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind

Network

Nice and Friendly

A Night in the Show

A Nightmare on Elm Street

A Nightmare On Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child

Night of the Living Dead

Nocturnal Animals

North by Northwest

Notting Hill

Now, Voyage

The Nun's Story

Ocean Waves

An Officer and a Gentleman

Of Mice and Men

Oliver Twist

Once Upon a Time in the West

One Fine Day

Onibaba

Only Angels have Wings

Only Yesterday

Out of Africa

The Outsiders Paris, Texas

Pat and Mike

A Patch of Blue Panther

Panchali

Paths of Glory

Pay Day

Pepe Le Moko

Permanent Vacation

Persona

Pet Sematary

The Philadelphia Story

Picnic at Hanging Rock

The Pilgrim

Piranha

Planes, Trains, and Automobiles

The Player

Point Blank

Police Academy

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment

Police Academy 3: Back in Training

Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol

Police Academy 5: Assignment Miami Beach

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege

Police Academy: Mission to Moscow

Police Story

Polyester

Pom Poko

Ponyo

Porco Russo

The Postman Always Rings Twice

Practical Magic

Pretty in Pink

Pride and Prejudice

Primary

Princess Mononoke

Prisoners

The Private Life of Henry the VIII

Pygmalion

Quadrophenia

Quantum of Solace

Querelle

Raising Arizona

Rashomon

Ready or Not

Rebel Without a Cause

The Red Ballon

Red Desert

Reds

The Red Shoes

Regular Show: The Movie

Rembrandt

The Return of Bulldog Drummond

Return of the Scarlet Pimpernel

Rhapsody in Blue

Richard III

The Rink

Rio Bravo

The Rise of Catherine the Great

The Rite

The River

Rodan

Romance on the High Seas

Rome Open City

A Room with a View

The Ruling Class

The Runner

Safety Last!

Salesman

Le Samourai

Samurai Trilogy 1: Musashi Miyamoto

Samurai Trilogy 2: Duel at Ichijoji Temple

Samurai Trilogy 3: Duel at Ganryu Island

Satan's Brew

Save the Last Dance

Sawdust and Tinsel

Scanners

The Scarlet Pimpernel

Scary Movie 3

Scenes From a Marriage

Schizopolis

Seance on a Wet Afternoon

The Sea of Grass

The Searchers Secrets and Lies

The Secret World of Arrietty

Selena

Senso

Seoul 1988

Set it Off

Seven Samurai

Seventh Seal

The Seventh Veil

Shadows

Shall We Dance

Shall We Dance?

Shazam!

Sherlock Holmes

Shock Corridor

Shooter

The Shooting

Shoot the Moon

Shoot the Piano Player

The Shop on Main Street

Shoulder Arms

Shutter Island

The Singing Nun

Singin' in the Rain

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2

Sisters

Slumdog Millionaire

Smithereens

Snakes on a Plane

Solaris

The Song Remains the Same

Son of Godzilla

Speedy

Spirited Away

Stagecoach

A Star is Born (1954)

A Star is Born (1976)

A Star is Born (2018)

Stealing Harvard

La Strada

The Stranger

Stranger Than Paradise

A Streetcar Named Desire

Strike Up the Band

Striptease

Stromboli

Sucker Punch

Suicide Squad

Summertime

Sunnyside

Supergirl

Sweetie

Swingers

The Tale of the Princess Kaguya

Tales from Earthsea

Taste of Cherry

A Taste of Honey

Teen Witch (1989)

Terror of Mechagodzilla

The Testement of Dr Mabuse

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

That Hamilton Woman

That Thing You Do!

The Thief of Bagdad

This Means War

The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)

Three Colors: Blue

Three Colors: Red

Three Colors: White

Three Kings

Throne of Blood

Through a Glass Darkly

Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down!

Time Bandits

The Times of Harvey Milk

A Time to Kill

The Tin Drum

To Be or not To Be

Tokyo Olympiad

Tokyo Story

Tom Jones

Tortilla Flat

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

The Treasure of the Sierra Madre

The Trial of Joan of Arc

Tropic Thunder

True Lies

True Stories

Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me

Twins

Two English Girls

Ugetsu

Umberto D.

The Umbrellas of Cherbourg

Under the Volcano

Unfriended

Us

Vampyr

Van Helsing

Varsity Blues

Victim

Vivre Sa Vie

Voyage to Italy

The Wages of Fear

War and Peace

The War of the Gargantuas

The War Room

Watership Down

Wattstax

Weekend

What Women Want

When Marnie was There

Whispers of the Heart

The Wild Bunch

Wild Strawberries

The Wind Rises

Wings of Desire

Wise Blood

The Witches of Eastwick

Withnail and I

Without Love

The Wizard

The Wizard of Oz

A Woman of Paris

Woman of the Year

A Woman Under the Influence

The Wood

Woodstock

X-Men: Dark Phoenix

The X From Outer Space

Yesterday

Yojimbo

Young and Innocent

Young Girls Z

Si quieres más información sobre esta plataforma, puedes consultar la guía sobre HBO Max que CNET en Español elaboró.