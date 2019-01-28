Grammy 2019: Estos son los artistas nominados al premio de la música

Un año después de ser criticada por ser "demasiado blanca y masculina", la Academia Nacional de Artes y Ciencias de la Grabación de Estados Unidos parece haber abonado el camino para que el hip-hop y las mujeres triunfen en la 61 edición de los premios Grammy.
Las mejores grabaciones lanzadas entre el 1 de octubre de 2017 y el 30 de septiembre de 2018 tienen al estadounidense Kendrick Lamar con ocho nominaciones y el canadiense Drake, con siete menciones, como los posibles protagonistas de la la ceremonia que se celebrará el próximo 10 de febrero, en el Staples Center de Los Ángeles.
El movimiento de igualdad que está influyendo en todas las galas artísticas disparó las nominaciones femeninas. Chloe x Halle, Dua Lipa, Margo Price, Bebe Rexha y Jorja Smith entraron con fuerza para disputar el renglón de Mejor Nuevo Artista.
Sobresale también la irrupción de Cadi B, que compite en varios renglones, como Grabación del Año y Álbum del Año. Y si había una duda sobre el cambio de un año a otro, la inclusión de la banda sonora de Black Panther (película nominada al Óscar) como Disco del Año, demuestra que la academia se preocupó mucho más que en ediciones anteriores por la diversidad.
A continuación te dejamos la lista de todos los nominados a los Grammy 2019, ceremonia que dirigirá la cantante y compositora estadunidense Alicia Keys:
Grabación del año
- I Like It — Cardi B, Bad Bunny y J Balvin.
- The Joke — Brandi Carlile
- This Is America — Childish Gambino
- God's Plan — Drake
- Shallow — Lady Gaga y Bradley Cooper
- All the Stars — Kendrick Lamar y SZA
- Rockstar — Post Malone con 21 Savage
- The Middle — Zedd, Maren Morris y Grey
Disco del año
- Invasion of Privacy — Cardi B.=
- By the Way, I Forgive You — Brandi Carlile
- Scorpion — Drake
- H.E.R. — H.E.R.
- Beerbongs and Bentleys — Post Malone
- Dirty Computer — Janelle Monáe
- Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves
- Black Panther: The Album, Music From and Inspired By — Varios artistas
Canción del año
- All the Stars — Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Al Shuckburgh, Mark Spears y Anthony Tiffith, (interpretado por Kendrick Lamar y SZA).
- Boo'd Up — Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai y Dijon McFarlane, (interpretado por Ella Mai)
- God's Plan — Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels y Noah Shebib, (interpretado por Drake)
- In My Blood — Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes y Geoffrey Warburton, (interpretado por Shawn Mendes).
- The Joke — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth y Tim Hanseroth, (interpretado por Brandi Carlile)
- The Middle — Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael Trewartha y Anton Zaslavski, (interpretado por Zedd, Maren Morris y Grey)
- Shallow — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando y Andrew Wyatt, (interpretado por Lady Gaga y Bradley Cooper)
- This Is America — Donald Glover y Ludwig Goransson, (interpretado por Childish Gambino)
Mejor nuevo artista
- Chloe x Halle
- Luke Combs
- Greta Van Fleet
- H.E.R.
- Dua Lipa
- Margo Price
- Bebe Rexha
- Jorja Smith
Mejor interpretación pop en solitario
- Colors — Beck
- Havana (Live) — Camila Cabello
- God Is a Woman — Ariana Grande
- Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?) — Lady Gaga
- Better Now — Post Malone
Mejor álbum vocal pop
- Camila — Camila Cabello
- Meaning of Life — Kelly Clarkson
- Sweetener — Ariana Grande
- Shawn Mendes — Shawn Mendes
- Beautiful Trauma — Pink
- Reputation — Taylor Swift
Mejor grabación del género Dance
- Northern Soul — Above and Beyond con Richard Bedford
- Ultimatum — Disclosure (con Fatoumata Diawara)
- Losing It — Fisher
- Electricity — Silk City y Dua Lipa con Diplo y Mark Ronson
- Ghost Voices — Virtual Self
Mejor canción de rock
- Black Smoke Rising — Jacob Thomas Kiszka, Joshua Michael Kiszka, Samuel Francis Kiszka y Daniel Robert Wagner, (interpretado por Greta Van Fleet)
- Jumpsuit — Tyler Joseph, (interpretado por Twenty One Pilots)
- MANTRA — Jordan Fish, Matthew Kean, Lee Malia, Matthew Nicholls y Oliver Sykes, (interpretado por Bring Me The Horizon)
- Masseduction — Jack Antonoff y Annie Clark, (interpretado por St. Vincent)
- Rats — Tom Dalgety y A Ghoul Writer, (interpretado por Ghost)
Mejor álbum contemporáneo
- Everything Is Love — The Carters
- The Kids Are Alright — Chloe x Halle
- Chris Dave and the Drumhedz — Chris Dave y Drumhedz
- War and Leisure — Miguel
- Ventriloquism — Meshell Ndegeocello
Mejor disco de rap
- Invasion of Privacy — Cardi B.
- Swimming — Mac Miller
- Victory Lap — Nipsey Hussle
- Daytona — Pusha T.
- ASTROWORLD — Travis Scott
Mejor disco de country
- Unapologetically — Kelsea Ballerini
- Port Saint Joe — Brothers Osborne
- Girl Going Nowhere — Ashley McBryde
- Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves
- From a Room: Volume 2 — Chris Stapleton
Mejor disco de jazz
- My Mood Is You — Freddy Cole
- The Questions — Kurt Elling
- The Subject Tonight Is Love — Kate McGarry With Keith Ganz y Gary Versace
- If You Really Want — Raul Midón With The Metropole Orkest Conducted By Vince Mendoza
- The Window — Cécile McLorin Salvant
Mejor disco de Gospel
- One Nation Under God — Jekalyn Carr
- Hiding Place — Tori Kelly
- Make Room — Jonathan McReynolds
- The Other Side — The Walls Group
- A Great Work — Brian Courtney Wilson
Mejor disco de pop latino
- Prometo — Pablo Alborán
- Sincera — Claudia Brant
- Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos), Vol. 2 — Natalia Lafourcade.
- 2:00 AM — Raquel Sofía
- Vives — Carlos Vives
Mejor disco del género Americana
- By the Way, I Forgive You — Brandi Carlile
- Things Have Changed — Bettye LaVette
- The Tree of Forgiveness — John Prine
- The Lonely, The Lonesome and The Gone — Lee Ann Womack
- One Drop of Truth — The Wood Brothers
Mejor disco de comedia
- Annihilation — Patton Oswalt
- Equanimity and The Bird Revelation — Dave Chappelle
- Noble Ape — Jim Gaffigan
- Standup for Drummers — Fred Armisen
- Tamborine — Chris Rock
Mejor canción escrita para una película
- "All the Stars" — Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Alexander William Shuckburgh, Mark Anthony Spears y Anthony Tiffith, (interpretado por Kendrick Lamar y SZA), Black Panther.
- "Mystery of Love" — Sufjan Stevens, (interpretado por Sufjan Stevens), Call Me By Your Name.
- "Remember Me" — Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, (interpretado por Miguel y Natalia Lafourcade), Coco.
- "Shallow" — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando y Andrew Wyatt, (interpretado por Lady Gaga y Bradley Cooper), A Star Is Born.
- "This Is Me" — Benj Pasek y Justin Paul, (interpretado por Keala Settle y The Greatest Showman Ensemble), The Greatest Showman.
Productor del año, no clásico
- Boi-1da
- Larry Klein
- Linda Perry
- Kanye West
- Pharrell Williams
Mejor dúo pop / o en grupo
- Fall in Line — Christina Aguilera con Demi Lovato
- Don't Go Breaking My Heart — Backstreet Boys
- 'S Wonderful — Tony Bennett y Diana Krall
- Shallow — Lady Gaga y Bradley Cooper
- Girls Like You — Maroon 5 con Cardi B.
- Say Something — Justin Timberlake con Chris Stapleton
- The Middle — Zedd, Maren Morris y Grey
Mejor disco pop vocal tradicional
- Love Is Here to Stay — Tony Bennett y Diana Krall
- My Way — Willie Nelson
- Nat "King" Cole and Me — Gregory Porter
- Standards (Deluxe) — Seal
- The Music...The Mem'ries...The Magic! — Barbra Streisand
Mejor disco de Dance/Electrónica
- Singularity, Jon Hopkins
- Woman Worldwide, Justice
- Treehouse, Sofi Tukker
- Oil of Every Pearl's Un-Insides, SOPHIE
- Lune Rouge, TOKiMONSTA
Mejor álbum de música instrumental contemporánea
- The Emancipation Procrastination, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
- Steve Gadd Band, Steve Gadd Band
- Modern Lore, Julian Lage
- Laid Black, Marcus Miller
- Protocol 4, Simon Phillips
Mejor actuación de rock
- Four Out of Five — Arctic Monkeys
- When Bad Does Good — Chris Cornell
- Made an America — THE FEVER 333
- Highway Tune — Greta Van Fleet
- Uncomfortable — Halestorm
Mejor actuación de Metal
- Condemned To The Gallows — Between the Buried And Me
- Honeycomb — Deafheaven
- Electric Messiah — High on Fire
- Betrayer — Trivium
- On My Teeth — Underoath
Mejor disco de rock
- Rainier Fog, Alice In Chains
- MANIA, Fall Out Boy
- Prequelle, Ghost
- From the Fires, Greta Van Fleet
- Pacific Daydream, Weezer
Mejor disco de Música Alternativa
- Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino — Arctic Monkeys
- Colors — Beck
- Utopia — Björk
- American Utopia — David Byrne
- Masseduction — St. Vincent
Mejor actuación R&B
- Long as I Live — Toni Braxton
- Summer — The Carters
- YOY — Lalah Hathaway
- Best Part — H.E.R. featuring Daniel Caesar
- First Began — PJ Morton
Mejor actuación de R&B tradicional
- Bet Ain't Worth the Hand — Leon Bridges
- Don't Fall Apart on Me Tonight — Bob Dylan y Mark Knopfler
- Honest — MAJOR
- How Deep Is Your Love — PJ Morton featuring Yebba
- Made for Love — Charlie Wilson featuring Lalah Hathaway
Mejor canción de R&B
- Boo'd Up — Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai y Dijon McFarlane, (interpretado por Ella Mai)
- Come Through and Chill — Jermaine Cole, Miguel Pimentel and Salaam Remi, (interpretado por Miguel con J. Cole y Salaam Remi)
- Feels Like Summer — Donald Glover y Ludwig Goransson, (interpretado por Childish Gambino)
- Focus — Darhyl Camper Jr, H.E.R. y Justin Love, (interpretado por H.E.R.)
- Long as I Live — Paul Boutin, Toni Braxton y Antonio Dixon, (interpretado por Toni Braxton)
Mejor disco R&B
- Sex and Cigarettes — Toni Braxton
- Good Thing — Leon Bridges
- Honestly — Lalah Hathaway
- H.E.R. — H.E.R.
- Gumbo Unplugged (Live) — PJ Morton
Mejor actuación de Rap
- Be Careful — Cardi B.
- Nice for What — Drake
- King's Dead — Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future y James Blake
- Bubblin — Anderson .Paak.
- Sicko Mode — Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk y Swae Lee
Mejor actuación Rap/Sung
- Like I Do — Christina Aguilera con Goldlink
- Pretty Little Fears — 6lack con J. Cole
- This Is America — Childish Gambino
- All the Stars — Kendrick Lamar y SZA
- Rockstar — Post Malone featuring 21 Savage
Mejor canción de Rap
- God's Plan — Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels y Noah Shebib, (interpretado por Drake)
- King's Dead — Kendrick Duckworth, Samuel Gloade, James Litherland, Johnny McKinzie, Mark Spears, Travis Walton, Nayvadius Wilburn y Michael Williams II, (interpretado por Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future y James Blake)
- Lucky You — R. Fraser, G. Lucas, M. Mathers, M. Samuels y J. Sweet, (interpretado por Eminem con Joyner Lucas)
- Sicko Mode — Khalif Brown, Rogét Chahayed, BryTavious Chambers, Mike Dean, Mirsad Dervic, Kevin Gomringer, Tim Gomringer, Aubrey Graham, John Edward Hawkins, Chauncey Hollis, Jacques Webster, Ozan Yildirim y Cydel Young, (interpretado por Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk y Swae Lee)
- Win — K. Duckworth, A. Hernandez, J. McKinzie, M. Samuels y C. Thompson, (interpretado por Jay Rock)
