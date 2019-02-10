CNET también está disponible en español.

Cultura tecnológica

Grammy 2019: "Sweetener" de Ariana Grande vence como Mejor Álbum Pop

Este domingo 10 de febrero, la Academia Nacional de Artes y Ciencias de la Grabación premia a lo mejor de la música universal. Revisa en esta lista los ganadores.

¡Comenzó la fiesta de la música!

Los premios Grammy reconocen a las mejores grabaciones, composiciones y artistas. Se disputan 105 categorías, en 30 géneros de música. 

La ceremonia se realiza en el Staples Center de Los Ángeles en California, Estados Unidos.

Antes de que comenzara la gala, se anunciaron a varios ganadores. Ariana Grande, por ejemplo, se impuso en la categoría de Mejor Álbum Pop por su producción Sweetener.

Y el cantante mexicano Luis Miguel venció en la categoría de "Mejor Álbum Regional de Música Mexicana (incluida la tejana)" por su producción México por siempre

Luis Miguel competía con Primero Soy Mexicana (Angela Aguilar), Mitad Y Mitad (Calibre 50), Totalmente Juan Gabriel Vol. II (Aida Cuevas), Cruzando Borders (Los Texmaniacs) y Leyendas De Mi Pueblo (Mariachi Sol De Mexico De José Hernández).

Estos son otros ganadores el día de hoy:

Productor del Año (No clásico)
Pharrell Williams

Mejor Performance de Rap/Sung 
Childish Gambino – This Is America

Mejor Rap Performance
(Empate)
Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, & James Blake – King's Dead

Anderson .Paak – Bubblin

Mejor Álbum de Rock
Greta Van Fleet – From the Fires

Mejor Canción de Rock
St. Vincent – Masseduction

Mejor Performance de Metal
High on Fire – Electric Messiah

Mejor Performance de Rock
Chris Cornell – When Bad Does Good

Best Álbum Urbano Contemporáneo
The Carters – Everything Is Love

Mejor canción R&B

Ella Mai – Boo'd Up

Mejor Performance Tradicional de R&B

Leon Bridges – Bet Ain't Worth the Hand
PJ Morton – How Deep Is Your Love [ft. Yebba]

Mejor Performance R&B

H.E.R. – Best Part [ft. Daniel Caesar]

Mejor Álbum Latin Jazz

Dafnis Prieto Big Band – Back to the Sunset

Mejor Álbum de Ensamble de Jazz

John Daversa Big Band – American Dreamers: Voices of Hope, Music of Freedom

Mejor Álbum de Jazz Instrumental

The Wayne Shorter Quartet – Emanon

Mejor Álbum de Jazz

Cécile McLorin Salvant – The Window

Mejor Solo Improvisado de Jazz

John Daversa – Don't Fence Me In

Mejor Album de Reggae

Sting & Shaggy – 44/876

Mejor Álbum Dance o Eletrónica

Justice – Woman Worldwide

Mejor Grabación Dance

Silk City & Dua Lipa – Electricity [ft. Diplo and Mark Ronson]

Mejor Composición Clásica

Kernis – Violin Concerto

Mejor Compendio Clásico

Fuchs – Piano Concerto Spiritualist

Mejor Álbum Clásico para un Solo Vocal

Monteverdi – Songs of Orpheus

Mejor Álbum Clássico Solo Vocal Clásico

Kernis – Violin Concerto

Música de Cámara/Ensamble Pequeño

Laurie Anderson – Landfall

Mejor Performance Coral

McLoskey – Zealot Canticles

Mejor Grabación de Ópera

Bates – The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs

Mejor Performance de una Orquesta

Shostakovich – Symphonies Nos. 4 & 11

Productor del Año/Clásico

Blanton Alspaugh

Álbum Mejor Dirigido/Clásico

Shostakovich – Symphonies Nos. 4 & 11

Mejor Álbum Vocal Pop

Ariana Grande – Sweetener

Mejor Álbum  Vocal pop tradicional

Willie Nelson – My Way

Mejor Performance Solo Vocal

Lady Gaga – Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?)

Mejor Canción Country

Kacey Musgraves – Space Cowboy

Mejor Performance Country Duo/Grupo

Dan & Shay – Tequila

Mejor Performance Country Solo

Kacey Musgraves – Butterflies

Mejor Música de una película 

Quincy Jones – Quincy

Mejor Video Musical

Childish Gambino – This Is America

Mejor Álbum Regional Roots 

Kalani Pe'a – No 'Ane'i

Mejor Álbum Tropical

Spanish Harlem Orchestra – Anniversary

Best Regional Mexican Music Album

Luis Miguel – ¡México Por Siempre!

Mejor Álbum de Rock Latino o Alternativo

Zoe – Atzlán

Mejor Álbum Pop Latino

Claudia Brant – Sincera

Mejor Álbum Hablado

Jimmy Carter – Faith: A Journey for All

Mejor Álbum para Niños

Lucy Kalantari & The Jazz Cats – All the Sounds

Mejor Álbum Folk

Punch Brothers – All Ashore

Mejor Album de Blues Contemporáneo

Fantastic Negrito – Please Don't Be Dead

Mejor Álbum Tradicional de Blues

Buddy Guy – The Blues Is Alive and Well

Mejor Álbum Bluegrass

The Travelin' McCourys – The Travelin' McCourys

Mejor Álbum Americano

Brandi Carlile – By the Way, I Forgive You

Mejor Canción American Roots

Brandi Carlile – The Joke

Mejor Performance de American Roots 

Brandi Carlile – The Joke

Mejor Álbum New Age

Opium Moon – Opium Moon

Mejor canción para Medios Audiovisuales

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – Shallow

Mejor Banda Sonora para Medios Audiovisuales

Ludwig Göransson – Black Panther

Mejor Banda Sonora de Compilación para Medios Audiovisuales

The Greatest Showman

Mejor Album World Music

Soweto Gospel Choir – Freedom

Mejor Álbum Gospel

Jason Crabb – Unexpected

Mejor Álbum de Música Cristiana

Lauren Daigle – Look Up Child

Mejor Album Gospel

Tori Kelly – Hiding Place

Mejor Interpretación de Música Cristiana Contemporánea

Lauren Daigle – You Say

Mejor Interpretación de Música Gospel

Tori Kelly Featuring Kirk Franklin – Never Alone

Mejor Álbum Contemporáneo de Música Instrumental

Steve Gadd Band – Steve Gadd Band

Mejor Album de Audio Inmerso

Eye in the Sky: 35th Anniversary Edition

Mejor Remix

HAIM – Walking Away (Mura Masa remix)

Mejor Diseño de Álbum (No clásico)

Beck: Colors

Mejor Álbum Histórico

Voices Of Mississippi: Artists And Musicians Documented By William Ferris

Mejor Notas de Álbum

Various Artists – Voices Of Mississippi: Artists And Musicians Documented By William Ferris (David Evans)

Mejor Paquete de Edición Limitada 

"Weird Al" Yankovic: Squeeze Box: The Complete Works Of "Weird Al" Yankovic

Mejor Empaje de Grabación

St. Vincent: Masseduction

Mejor Arreglo Instrumental y Vocal

Randy Waldman Featuring Take 6 & Chris Potter: Spiderman Theme

Mejor Arreglo instrumental o a Capella

John Daversa Big Band Featuring DACA Artists: Stars and Stripes Forever

Mejor Composición Instrumental

Terence Blanchard: Blut Und Boden (Blood And Soil)

Mejor Álbum de Música Alternativa 

Beck – Colors

Mejor Álbum de Musical de Teatro

The Band's Visit

Mejor Álbum de Comedia

Dave Chappelle – Equanimity & the Bird Revelation

Iremos actualizaremos esta nota en la medida que se anuncien más ganadores.

Los nominados

Un año después de ser criticada por ser "demasiado blanca y masculina", la Academia Nacional de Artes y Ciencias de la Grabación de Estados Unidos parece haber abonado el camino para que el hip-hop y las mujeres triunfen en la 61 edición de los premios Grammy.

Las mejores grabaciones lanzadas entre el 1 de octubre de 2017 y el 30 de septiembre de 2018 tienen al estadounidense Kendrick Lamar con ocho nominaciones y el canadiense Drake, con siete menciones, como los posibles protagonistas de la la ceremonia que se celebrará el próximo 10 de febrero, en el Staples Center de Los Ángeles. 

El movimiento de igualdad que está influyendo en todas las galas artísticas disparó las nominaciones femeninas. Chloe x Halle, Dua Lipa, Margo Price, Bebe Rexha y Jorja Smith entraron con fuerza para disputar el renglón de Mejor Nuevo Artista.

Sobresale también la irrupción de Cadi B, que compite en varios renglones, como Grabación del Año y Álbum del Año. Y si había una duda sobre el cambio de un año a otro, la inclusión de la banda sonora de Black Panther (película nominada al Óscar) como Disco del Año, demuestra que la academia se preocupó mucho más que en ediciones anteriores por la diversidad.

A continuación te dejamos la lista de todos los nominados a los Grammy 2019, ceremonia que dirigirá la cantante y compositora estadunidense Alicia Keys:

Grabación del año

  • I Like It — Cardi B, Bad Bunny y J Balvin.
  • The Joke — Brandi Carlile
  • This Is America — Childish Gambino
  • God's Plan — Drake
  • Shallow — Lady Gaga y Bradley Cooper
  • All the Stars — Kendrick Lamar y SZA
  • Rockstar — Post Malone con 21 Savage
  • The Middle — Zedd, Maren Morris y Grey

Disco del año

  • Invasion of Privacy — Cardi B.=
  • By the Way, I Forgive You — Brandi Carlile
  • Scorpion — Drake
  • H.E.R. — H.E.R.
  • Beerbongs and Bentleys — Post Malone
  • Dirty Computer — Janelle Monáe
  • Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves
  • Black Panther: The Album, Music From and Inspired By — Varios artistas

Canción del año

  • All the Stars — Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Al Shuckburgh, Mark Spears y Anthony Tiffith, (interpretado por Kendrick Lamar y SZA).
  • Boo'd Up — Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai y Dijon McFarlane, (interpretado por Ella Mai)
  • God's Plan — Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels y Noah Shebib, (interpretado por Drake)
  • In My Blood — Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes y Geoffrey Warburton, (interpretado por Shawn Mendes).
  • The Joke — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth y Tim Hanseroth, (interpretado por Brandi Carlile)
  • The Middle — Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael Trewartha y Anton Zaslavski, (interpretado por Zedd, Maren Morris y Grey)
  • Shallow — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando y Andrew Wyatt, (interpretado por Lady Gaga y Bradley Cooper)
  • This Is America — Donald Glover y Ludwig Goransson, (interpretado por Childish Gambino)

Mejor nuevo artista

  • Chloe x Halle
  • Luke Combs
  • Greta Van Fleet
  • H.E.R.
  • Dua Lipa
  • Margo Price
  • Bebe Rexha
  • Jorja Smith

Mejor interpretación pop en solitario

  • Colors — Beck
  • Havana (Live) — Camila Cabello
  • God Is a Woman — Ariana Grande
  • Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?) — Lady Gaga
  • Better Now — Post Malone

Mejor álbum vocal pop

  • Camila — Camila Cabello
  • Meaning of Life — Kelly Clarkson
  • Sweetener — Ariana Grande
  • Shawn Mendes — Shawn Mendes
  • Beautiful Trauma — Pink
  • Reputation — Taylor Swift

Mejor grabación del género Dance

  • Northern Soul — Above and Beyond con Richard Bedford
  • Ultimatum — Disclosure (con Fatoumata Diawara)
  • Losing It — Fisher
  • Electricity — Silk City y Dua Lipa con Diplo y Mark Ronson
  • Ghost Voices — Virtual Self

Mejor canción de rock

  • Black Smoke Rising — Jacob Thomas Kiszka, Joshua Michael Kiszka, Samuel Francis Kiszka y Daniel Robert Wagner, (interpretado por Greta Van Fleet)
  • Jumpsuit — Tyler Joseph, (interpretado por Twenty One Pilots)
  • MANTRA — Jordan Fish, Matthew Kean, Lee Malia, Matthew Nicholls y Oliver Sykes, (interpretado por Bring Me The Horizon)
  • Masseduction — Jack Antonoff y Annie Clark, (interpretado por St. Vincent)
  • Rats — Tom Dalgety y A Ghoul Writer, (interpretado por Ghost)

Mejor álbum contemporáneo

  • Everything Is Love — The Carters
  • The Kids Are Alright — Chloe x Halle
  • Chris Dave and the Drumhedz — Chris Dave y Drumhedz
  • War and Leisure — Miguel
  • Ventriloquism — Meshell Ndegeocello

Mejor disco de rap

  • Invasion of Privacy — Cardi B.
  • Swimming — Mac Miller
  • Victory Lap — Nipsey Hussle
  • Daytona — Pusha T.
  • ASTROWORLD — Travis Scott

Mejor disco de country

  • Unapologetically — Kelsea Ballerini
  • Port Saint Joe — Brothers Osborne
  • Girl Going Nowhere — Ashley McBryde
  • Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves
  • From a Room: Volume 2 — Chris Stapleton

Mejor disco de jazz

  • My Mood Is You — Freddy Cole
  • The Questions — Kurt Elling
  • The Subject Tonight Is Love — Kate McGarry With Keith Ganz y Gary Versace
  • If You Really Want — Raul Midón With The Metropole Orkest Conducted By Vince Mendoza
  • The Window — Cécile McLorin Salvant

Mejor disco de Gospel

  • One Nation Under God — Jekalyn Carr
  • Hiding Place — Tori Kelly
  • Make Room — Jonathan McReynolds
  • The Other Side — The Walls Group
  • A Great Work — Brian Courtney Wilson

Mejor disco de pop latino

  • Prometo — Pablo Alborán
  • Sincera — Claudia Brant
  • Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos), Vol. 2 — Natalia Lafourcade.
  • 2:00 AM —  Raquel Sofía
  • Vives — Carlos Vives

Mejor disco del género Americana

  • By the Way, I Forgive You — Brandi Carlile
  • Things Have Changed — Bettye LaVette
  • The Tree of Forgiveness — John Prine
  • The Lonely, The Lonesome and The Gone — Lee Ann Womack
  • One Drop of Truth — The Wood Brothers

Mejor disco de comedia

  • Annihilation — Patton Oswalt
  • Equanimity and The Bird Revelation — Dave Chappelle
  • Noble Ape — Jim Gaffigan
  • Standup for Drummers — Fred Armisen
  • Tamborine — Chris Rock

Mejor canción escrita para una película

  • "All the Stars" — Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Alexander William Shuckburgh, Mark Anthony Spears y Anthony Tiffith, (interpretado por Kendrick Lamar y SZA), Black Panther.
  • "Mystery of Love" — Sufjan Stevens, (interpretado por Sufjan Stevens), Call Me By Your Name.
  • "Remember Me" — Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, (interpretado por Miguel y Natalia Lafourcade), Coco.
  • "Shallow" — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando y Andrew Wyatt, (interpretado por Lady Gaga y Bradley Cooper), A Star Is Born.
  • "This Is Me" — Benj Pasek y Justin Paul, (interpretado por Keala Settle y The Greatest Showman Ensemble), The Greatest Showman.

Productor del año, no clásico

  • Boi-1da
  • Larry Klein
  • Linda Perry
  • Kanye West
  • Pharrell Williams

Mejor dúo pop / o en grupo

  • Fall in Line — Christina Aguilera con Demi Lovato
  • Don't Go Breaking My Heart — Backstreet Boys
  • 'S Wonderful — Tony Bennett y Diana Krall
  • Shallow — Lady Gaga y Bradley Cooper
  • Girls Like You — Maroon 5 con Cardi B.
  • Say Something — Justin Timberlake con Chris Stapleton
  • The Middle — Zedd, Maren Morris y Grey

Mejor disco pop vocal tradicional

  • Love Is Here to Stay — Tony Bennett y Diana Krall
  • My Way — Willie Nelson
  • Nat "King" Cole and Me — Gregory Porter
  • Standards (Deluxe) — Seal
  • The Music...The Mem'ries...The Magic! — Barbra Streisand

Mejor disco de Dance/Electrónica

  • Singularity, Jon Hopkins
  • Woman Worldwide, Justice
  • Treehouse, Sofi Tukker
  • Oil of Every Pearl's Un-Insides, SOPHIE
  • Lune Rouge, TOKiMONSTA

Mejor álbum de música instrumental contemporánea

  • The Emancipation Procrastination, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
  • Steve Gadd Band, Steve Gadd Band
  • Modern Lore, Julian Lage
  • Laid Black, Marcus Miller
  • Protocol 4, Simon Phillips

Mejor actuación de rock

  • Four Out of Five — Arctic Monkeys
  • When Bad Does Good — Chris Cornell
  • Made an America — THE FEVER 333
  • Highway Tune — Greta Van Fleet
  • Uncomfortable — Halestorm

Mejor actuación de Metal

  • Condemned To The Gallows ­— Between the Buried And Me
  • Honeycomb — Deafheaven
  • Electric Messiah — High on Fire
  • Betrayer — Trivium
  • On My Teeth — Underoath

Mejor disco de rock

  • Rainier Fog, Alice In Chains
  • MANIA, Fall Out Boy
  • Prequelle, Ghost
  • From the Fires, Greta Van Fleet
  • Pacific Daydream, Weezer

Mejor disco de Música Alternativa

  • Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino — Arctic Monkeys
  • Colors — Beck
  • Utopia — Björk
  • American Utopia — David Byrne
  • Masseduction — St. Vincent

Mejor actuación R&B

  • Long as I Live — Toni Braxton
  • Summer — The Carters
  • YOY — Lalah Hathaway
  • Best Part — H.E.R. featuring Daniel Caesar
  • First Began — PJ Morton

Mejor actuación de R&B tradicional

  • Bet Ain't Worth the Hand — Leon Bridges
  • Don't Fall Apart on Me Tonight — Bob Dylan y Mark Knopfler
  • Honest — MAJOR
  • How Deep Is Your Love — PJ Morton featuring Yebba
  • Made for Love — Charlie Wilson featuring Lalah Hathaway

Mejor canción de R&B

  • Boo'd Up — Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai y Dijon McFarlane, (interpretado por Ella Mai)
  • Come Through and Chill — Jermaine Cole, Miguel Pimentel and Salaam Remi, (interpretado por Miguel con J. Cole y Salaam Remi)
  • Feels Like Summer — Donald Glover y Ludwig Goransson, (interpretado por Childish Gambino)
  • Focus — Darhyl Camper Jr, H.E.R. y Justin Love, (interpretado por H.E.R.)
  • Long as I Live — Paul Boutin, Toni Braxton y Antonio Dixon, (interpretado por Toni Braxton)

Mejor disco R&B

  • Sex and Cigarettes — Toni Braxton
  • Good Thing — Leon Bridges
  • Honestly — Lalah Hathaway
  • H.E.R. — H.E.R.
  • Gumbo Unplugged (Live) — PJ Morton

Mejor actuación de Rap

  • Be Careful — Cardi B.
  • Nice for What — Drake
  • King's Dead — Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future y James Blake
  • Bubblin — Anderson .Paak.
  • Sicko Mode — Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk y Swae Lee

Mejor actuación Rap/Sung

  • Like I Do — Christina Aguilera con Goldlink
  • Pretty Little Fears — 6lack con J. Cole
  • This Is America — Childish Gambino
  • All the Stars — Kendrick Lamar y SZA
  • Rockstar — Post Malone featuring 21 Savage

Mejor canción de Rap

  • God's Plan — Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels y Noah Shebib, (interpretado por Drake)
  • King's Dead — Kendrick Duckworth, Samuel Gloade, James Litherland, Johnny McKinzie, Mark Spears, Travis Walton, Nayvadius Wilburn y Michael Williams II, (interpretado por Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future y James Blake)
  • Lucky You — R. Fraser, G. Lucas, M. Mathers, M. Samuels y J. Sweet, (interpretado por Eminem con Joyner Lucas)
  • Sicko Mode — Khalif Brown, Rogét Chahayed, BryTavious Chambers, Mike Dean, Mirsad Dervic, Kevin Gomringer, Tim Gomringer, Aubrey Graham, John Edward Hawkins, Chauncey Hollis, Jacques Webster, Ozan Yildirim y Cydel Young, (interpretado por Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk y Swae Lee)
  • Win — K. Duckworth, A. Hernandez, J. McKinzie, M. Samuels y C. Thompson, (interpretado por Jay Rock)

