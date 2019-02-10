Grammy 2019: "Sweetener" de Ariana Grande vence como Mejor Álbum Pop

¡Comenzó la fiesta de la música!

Los premios Grammy reconocen a las mejores grabaciones, composiciones y artistas. Se disputan 105 categorías, en 30 géneros de música.

La ceremonia se realiza en el Staples Center de Los Ángeles en California, Estados Unidos.

Antes de que comenzara la gala, se anunciaron a varios ganadores. Ariana Grande, por ejemplo, se impuso en la categoría de Mejor Álbum Pop por su producción Sweetener.

Y el cantante mexicano Luis Miguel venció en la categoría de "Mejor Álbum Regional de Música Mexicana (incluida la tejana)" por su producción México por siempre.

Luis Miguel competía con Primero Soy Mexicana (Angela Aguilar), Mitad Y Mitad (Calibre 50), Totalmente Juan Gabriel Vol. II (Aida Cuevas), Cruzando Borders (Los Texmaniacs) y Leyendas De Mi Pueblo (Mariachi Sol De Mexico De José Hernández).

Estos son otros ganadores el día de hoy:

Productor del Año (No clásico)

Pharrell Williams

Mejor Performance de Rap/Sung

Childish Gambino – This Is America

Mejor Rap Performance

(Empate)

Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, & James Blake – King's Dead

Anderson .Paak – Bubblin

Mejor Álbum de Rock

Greta Van Fleet – From the Fires

Mejor Canción de Rock

St. Vincent – Masseduction

Mejor Performance de Metal

High on Fire – Electric Messiah

Mejor Performance de Rock

Chris Cornell – When Bad Does Good

Best Álbum Urbano Contemporáneo

The Carters – Everything Is Love

Mejor canción R&B

Ella Mai – Boo'd Up

Mejor Performance Tradicional de R&B

Leon Bridges – Bet Ain't Worth the Hand

PJ Morton – How Deep Is Your Love [ft. Yebba]

Mejor Performance R&B

H.E.R. – Best Part [ft. Daniel Caesar]

Mejor Álbum Latin Jazz

Dafnis Prieto Big Band – Back to the Sunset

Mejor Álbum de Ensamble de Jazz

John Daversa Big Band – American Dreamers: Voices of Hope, Music of Freedom

Mejor Álbum de Jazz Instrumental

The Wayne Shorter Quartet – Emanon

Mejor Álbum de Jazz

Cécile McLorin Salvant – The Window

Mejor Solo Improvisado de Jazz

John Daversa – Don't Fence Me In

Mejor Album de Reggae

Sting & Shaggy – 44/876

Mejor Álbum Dance o Eletrónica

Justice – Woman Worldwide

Mejor Grabación Dance

Silk City & Dua Lipa – Electricity [ft. Diplo and Mark Ronson]

Mejor Composición Clásica

Kernis – Violin Concerto

Mejor Compendio Clásico

Fuchs – Piano Concerto Spiritualist

Mejor Álbum Clásico para un Solo Vocal

Monteverdi – Songs of Orpheus

Mejor Álbum Clássico Solo Vocal Clásico

Kernis – Violin Concerto

Música de Cámara/Ensamble Pequeño

Laurie Anderson – Landfall

Mejor Performance Coral

McLoskey – Zealot Canticles

Mejor Grabación de Ópera

Bates – The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs

Mejor Performance de una Orquesta

Shostakovich – Symphonies Nos. 4 & 11

Productor del Año/Clásico

Blanton Alspaugh

Álbum Mejor Dirigido/Clásico

Shostakovich – Symphonies Nos. 4 & 11

Mejor Álbum Vocal Pop

Ariana Grande – Sweetener

Mejor Álbum Vocal pop tradicional

Willie Nelson – My Way

Mejor Performance Solo Vocal

Lady Gaga – Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?)

Mejor Canción Country

Kacey Musgraves – Space Cowboy

Mejor Performance Country Duo/Grupo

Dan & Shay – Tequila

Mejor Performance Country Solo

Kacey Musgraves – Butterflies

Mejor Música de una película

Quincy Jones – Quincy

Mejor Video Musical

Childish Gambino – This Is America

Mejor Álbum Regional Roots

Kalani Pe'a – No 'Ane'i

Mejor Álbum Tropical

Spanish Harlem Orchestra – Anniversary

Best Regional Mexican Music Album

Luis Miguel – ¡México Por Siempre!

Mejor Álbum de Rock Latino o Alternativo

Zoe – Atzlán

Mejor Álbum Pop Latino

Claudia Brant – Sincera

Mejor Álbum Hablado

Jimmy Carter – Faith: A Journey for All

Mejor Álbum para Niños

Lucy Kalantari & The Jazz Cats – All the Sounds

Mejor Álbum Folk

Punch Brothers – All Ashore

Mejor Album de Blues Contemporáneo

Fantastic Negrito – Please Don't Be Dead

Mejor Álbum Tradicional de Blues

Buddy Guy – The Blues Is Alive and Well

Mejor Álbum Bluegrass

The Travelin' McCourys – The Travelin' McCourys

Mejor Álbum Americano

Brandi Carlile – By the Way, I Forgive You

Mejor Canción American Roots

Brandi Carlile – The Joke

Mejor Performance de American Roots

Brandi Carlile – The Joke

Mejor Álbum New Age

Opium Moon – Opium Moon

Mejor canción para Medios Audiovisuales

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – Shallow

Mejor Banda Sonora para Medios Audiovisuales

Ludwig Göransson – Black Panther

Mejor Banda Sonora de Compilación para Medios Audiovisuales

The Greatest Showman

Mejor Album World Music

Soweto Gospel Choir – Freedom

Mejor Álbum Gospel

Jason Crabb – Unexpected

Mejor Álbum de Música Cristiana

Lauren Daigle – Look Up Child

Mejor Album Gospel

Tori Kelly – Hiding Place

Mejor Interpretación de Música Cristiana Contemporánea

Lauren Daigle – You Say

Mejor Interpretación de Música Gospel

Tori Kelly Featuring Kirk Franklin – Never Alone

Mejor Álbum Contemporáneo de Música Instrumental

Steve Gadd Band – Steve Gadd Band

Mejor Album de Audio Inmerso

Eye in the Sky: 35th Anniversary Edition

Mejor Remix

HAIM – Walking Away (Mura Masa remix)

Mejor Diseño de Álbum (No clásico)

Beck: Colors

Mejor Álbum Histórico

Voices Of Mississippi: Artists And Musicians Documented By William Ferris

Mejor Notas de Álbum

Various Artists – Voices Of Mississippi: Artists And Musicians Documented By William Ferris (David Evans)

Mejor Paquete de Edición Limitada

"Weird Al" Yankovic: Squeeze Box: The Complete Works Of "Weird Al" Yankovic

Mejor Empaje de Grabación

St. Vincent: Masseduction

Mejor Arreglo Instrumental y Vocal

Randy Waldman Featuring Take 6 & Chris Potter: Spiderman Theme

Mejor Arreglo instrumental o a Capella

John Daversa Big Band Featuring DACA Artists: Stars and Stripes Forever

Mejor Composición Instrumental

Terence Blanchard: Blut Und Boden (Blood And Soil)

Mejor Álbum de Música Alternativa

Beck – Colors

Mejor Álbum de Musical de Teatro

The Band's Visit

Mejor Álbum de Comedia

Dave Chappelle – Equanimity & the Bird Revelation

Iremos actualizaremos esta nota en la medida que se anuncien más ganadores.

Los nominados

Un año después de ser criticada por ser "demasiado blanca y masculina", la Academia Nacional de Artes y Ciencias de la Grabación de Estados Unidos parece haber abonado el camino para que el hip-hop y las mujeres triunfen en la 61 edición de los premios Grammy.

Las mejores grabaciones lanzadas entre el 1 de octubre de 2017 y el 30 de septiembre de 2018 tienen al estadounidense Kendrick Lamar con ocho nominaciones y el canadiense Drake, con siete menciones, como los posibles protagonistas de la la ceremonia que se celebrará el próximo 10 de febrero, en el Staples Center de Los Ángeles.

El movimiento de igualdad que está influyendo en todas las galas artísticas disparó las nominaciones femeninas. Chloe x Halle, Dua Lipa, Margo Price, Bebe Rexha y Jorja Smith entraron con fuerza para disputar el renglón de Mejor Nuevo Artista.

Sobresale también la irrupción de Cadi B, que compite en varios renglones, como Grabación del Año y Álbum del Año. Y si había una duda sobre el cambio de un año a otro, la inclusión de la banda sonora de Black Panther (película nominada al Óscar) como Disco del Año, demuestra que la academia se preocupó mucho más que en ediciones anteriores por la diversidad.

A continuación te dejamos la lista de todos los nominados a los Grammy 2019, ceremonia que dirigirá la cantante y compositora estadunidense Alicia Keys:

Grabación del año

I Like It — Cardi B, Bad Bunny y J Balvin.



The Joke — Brandi Carlile



This Is America — Childish Gambino



God's Plan — Drake



Shallow — Lady Gaga y Bradley Cooper



All the Stars — Kendrick Lamar y SZA



Rockstar — Post Malone con 21 Savage



The Middle — Zedd, Maren Morris y Grey



Disco del año

Invasion of Privacy — Cardi B.=



By the Way, I Forgive You — Brandi Carlile



Scorpion — Drake



H.E.R. — H.E.R.



Beerbongs and Bentleys — Post Malone



Dirty Computer — Janelle Monáe



Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves



Black Panther: The Album, Music From and Inspired By — Varios artistas



Canción del año

All the Stars — Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Al Shuckburgh, Mark Spears y Anthony Tiffith, (interpretado por Kendrick Lamar y SZA).



Boo'd Up — Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai y Dijon McFarlane, (interpretado por Ella Mai)



God's Plan — Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels y Noah Shebib, (interpretado por Drake)



In My Blood — Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes y Geoffrey Warburton, (interpretado por Shawn Mendes).



The Joke — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth y Tim Hanseroth, (interpretado por Brandi Carlile)



The Middle — Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael Trewartha y Anton Zaslavski, (interpretado por Zedd, Maren Morris y Grey)



Shallow — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando y Andrew Wyatt, (interpretado por Lady Gaga y Bradley Cooper)



This Is America — Donald Glover y Ludwig Goransson, (interpretado por Childish Gambino)



Mejor nuevo artista

Chloe x Halle



Luke Combs



Greta Van Fleet



H.E.R.



Dua Lipa



Margo Price



Bebe Rexha



Jorja Smith



Mejor interpretación pop en solitario

Colors — Beck



Havana (Live) — Camila Cabello



God Is a Woman — Ariana Grande



Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?) — Lady Gaga



Better Now — Post Malone



Mejor álbum vocal pop

Camila — Camila Cabello



Meaning of Life — Kelly Clarkson



Sweetener — Ariana Grande



Shawn Mendes — Shawn Mendes



Beautiful Trauma — Pink



Reputation — Taylor Swift



Mejor grabación del género Dance

Northern Soul — Above and Beyond con Richard Bedford



Ultimatum — Disclosure (con Fatoumata Diawara)



Losing It — Fisher



Electricity — Silk City y Dua Lipa con Diplo y Mark Ronson



Ghost Voices — Virtual Self



Mejor canción de rock

Black Smoke Rising — Jacob Thomas Kiszka, Joshua Michael Kiszka, Samuel Francis Kiszka y Daniel Robert Wagner, (interpretado por Greta Van Fleet)



Jumpsuit — Tyler Joseph, (interpretado por Twenty One Pilots)



MANTRA — Jordan Fish, Matthew Kean, Lee Malia, Matthew Nicholls y Oliver Sykes, (interpretado por Bring Me The Horizon)



Masseduction — Jack Antonoff y Annie Clark, (interpretado por St. Vincent)



Rats — Tom Dalgety y A Ghoul Writer, (interpretado por Ghost)



Mejor álbum contemporáneo

Everything Is Love — The Carters



The Kids Are Alright — Chloe x Halle



Chris Dave and the Drumhedz — Chris Dave y Drumhedz



War and Leisure — Miguel



Ventriloquism — Meshell Ndegeocello



Mejor disco de rap

Invasion of Privacy — Cardi B.



Swimming — Mac Miller



Victory Lap — Nipsey Hussle



Daytona — Pusha T.



ASTROWORLD — Travis Scott



Mejor disco de country

Unapologetically — Kelsea Ballerini



Port Saint Joe — Brothers Osborne



Girl Going Nowhere — Ashley McBryde



Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves



From a Room: Volume 2 — Chris Stapleton



Mejor disco de jazz

My Mood Is You — Freddy Cole



The Questions — Kurt Elling



The Subject Tonight Is Love — Kate McGarry With Keith Ganz y Gary Versace



If You Really Want — Raul Midón With The Metropole Orkest Conducted By Vince Mendoza



The Window — Cécile McLorin Salvant



Mejor disco de Gospel

One Nation Under God — Jekalyn Carr



Hiding Place — Tori Kelly



Make Room — Jonathan McReynolds



The Other Side — The Walls Group



A Great Work — Brian Courtney Wilson



Mejor disco de pop latino

Prometo — Pablo Alborán



Sincera — Claudia Brant



Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos), Vol. 2 — Natalia Lafourcade.



2:00 AM — Raquel Sofía



Vives — Carlos Vives



Mejor disco del género Americana

By the Way, I Forgive You — Brandi Carlile



Things Have Changed — Bettye LaVette



The Tree of Forgiveness — John Prine



The Lonely, The Lonesome and The Gone — Lee Ann Womack



One Drop of Truth — The Wood Brothers



Mejor disco de comedia

Annihilation — Patton Oswalt



Equanimity and The Bird Revelation — Dave Chappelle



Noble Ape — Jim Gaffigan



Standup for Drummers — Fred Armisen



Tamborine — Chris Rock



Mejor canción escrita para una película

"All the Stars" — Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Alexander William Shuckburgh, Mark Anthony Spears y Anthony Tiffith, (interpretado por Kendrick Lamar y SZA), Black Panther.



"Mystery of Love" — Sufjan Stevens, (interpretado por Sufjan Stevens), Call Me By Your Name.



"Remember Me" — Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, (interpretado por Miguel y Natalia Lafourcade), Coco.



"Shallow" — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando y Andrew Wyatt, (interpretado por Lady Gaga y Bradley Cooper), A Star Is Born.



"This Is Me" — Benj Pasek y Justin Paul, (interpretado por Keala Settle y The Greatest Showman Ensemble), The Greatest Showman.



Productor del año, no clásico

Boi-1da



Larry Klein



Linda Perry



Kanye West



Pharrell Williams



Mejor dúo pop / o en grupo

Fall in Line — Christina Aguilera con Demi Lovato



Don't Go Breaking My Heart — Backstreet Boys



'S Wonderful — Tony Bennett y Diana Krall



Shallow — Lady Gaga y Bradley Cooper



Girls Like You — Maroon 5 con Cardi B.



Say Something — Justin Timberlake con Chris Stapleton



The Middle — Zedd, Maren Morris y Grey



Mejor disco pop vocal tradicional

Love Is Here to Stay — Tony Bennett y Diana Krall



My Way — Willie Nelson



Nat "King" Cole and Me — Gregory Porter



Standards (Deluxe) — Seal



The Music...The Mem'ries...The Magic! — Barbra Streisand



Mejor disco de Dance/Electrónica

Singularity, Jon Hopkins



Woman Worldwide, Justice



Treehouse, Sofi Tukker



Oil of Every Pearl's Un-Insides, SOPHIE



Lune Rouge, TOKiMONSTA



Mejor álbum de música instrumental contemporánea

The Emancipation Procrastination, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah



Steve Gadd Band, Steve Gadd Band



Modern Lore, Julian Lage



Laid Black, Marcus Miller



Protocol 4, Simon Phillips



Mejor actuación de rock

Four Out of Five — Arctic Monkeys



When Bad Does Good — Chris Cornell



Made an America — THE FEVER 333



Highway Tune — Greta Van Fleet



Uncomfortable — Halestorm



Mejor actuación de Metal

Condemned To The Gallows ­— Between the Buried And Me



Honeycomb — Deafheaven



Electric Messiah — High on Fire



Betrayer — Trivium



On My Teeth — Underoath



Mejor disco de rock

Rainier Fog, Alice In Chains



MANIA, Fall Out Boy



Prequelle, Ghost



From the Fires, Greta Van Fleet



Pacific Daydream, Weezer



Mejor disco de Música Alternativa

Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino — Arctic Monkeys



Colors — Beck



Utopia — Björk



American Utopia — David Byrne



Masseduction — St. Vincent



Mejor actuación R&B

Long as I Live — Toni Braxton



Summer — The Carters



YOY — Lalah Hathaway



Best Part — H.E.R. featuring Daniel Caesar



First Began — PJ Morton



Mejor actuación de R&B tradicional

Bet Ain't Worth the Hand — Leon Bridges



Don't Fall Apart on Me Tonight — Bob Dylan y Mark Knopfler



Honest — MAJOR



How Deep Is Your Love — PJ Morton featuring Yebba



Made for Love — Charlie Wilson featuring Lalah Hathaway



Mejor canción de R&B

Boo'd Up — Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai y Dijon McFarlane, (interpretado por Ella Mai)



Come Through and Chill — Jermaine Cole, Miguel Pimentel and Salaam Remi, (interpretado por Miguel con J. Cole y Salaam Remi)



Feels Like Summer — Donald Glover y Ludwig Goransson, (interpretado por Childish Gambino)



Focus — Darhyl Camper Jr, H.E.R. y Justin Love, (interpretado por H.E.R.)



Long as I Live — Paul Boutin, Toni Braxton y Antonio Dixon, (interpretado por Toni Braxton)



Mejor disco R&B

Sex and Cigarettes — Toni Braxton



Good Thing — Leon Bridges



Honestly — Lalah Hathaway



H.E.R. — H.E.R.



Gumbo Unplugged (Live) — PJ Morton



Mejor actuación de Rap

Be Careful — Cardi B.



Nice for What — Drake



King's Dead — Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future y James Blake



Bubblin — Anderson .Paak.



Sicko Mode — Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk y Swae Lee



Mejor actuación Rap/Sung

Like I Do — Christina Aguilera con Goldlink



Pretty Little Fears — 6lack con J. Cole



This Is America — Childish Gambino



All the Stars — Kendrick Lamar y SZA



Rockstar — Post Malone featuring 21 Savage



Mejor canción de Rap

God's Plan — Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels y Noah Shebib, (interpretado por Drake)



King's Dead — Kendrick Duckworth, Samuel Gloade, James Litherland, Johnny McKinzie, Mark Spears, Travis Walton, Nayvadius Wilburn y Michael Williams II, (interpretado por Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future y James Blake)



Lucky You — R. Fraser, G. Lucas, M. Mathers, M. Samuels y J. Sweet, (interpretado por Eminem con Joyner Lucas)



Sicko Mode — Khalif Brown, Rogét Chahayed, BryTavious Chambers, Mike Dean, Mirsad Dervic, Kevin Gomringer, Tim Gomringer, Aubrey Graham, John Edward Hawkins, Chauncey Hollis, Jacques Webster, Ozan Yildirim y Cydel Young, (interpretado por Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk y Swae Lee)



Win — K. Duckworth, A. Hernandez, J. McKinzie, M. Samuels y C. Thompson, (interpretado por Jay Rock)



