Ahora puedes jugar Fortnite con las Air Jordan bien puestas

Be Fearless. The 9.10 update is now live!



Show off your moves in the Downtown Drop LTM by Jordan featuring Creative artists NotNellaf & Tollmolia. Launch off massive jumps, grind down city streets and collect coins to win! #FortniteXJumpman



Blog: https://t.co/sClXqmXZ9y pic.twitter.com/Z3Ai7M9W5y