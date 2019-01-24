Febrero de 2019: Todo lo que llega y se va de Netflix en Estados Unidos

¿Listos para una cita romántica del Día de San Valentín en casa? Este mes, Netflix llega con varios estrenos que te darán buenas razones para celebrar el amor en tu hogar.
Por ejemplo, están la afamada cinta ochentera Pretty in Pink; la tierna About a Boy y la divertida The 40-Year Old Virgin. También llega la nueva temporada de la aclamada serie de documentales sobre los mejores chefs del mundo, Chef's Table, y la premiere de ¡Nailed it! México, una competencia por hallar el mejor pastelero que hace su debut en ese país.
Por último, aprovecha los últimos días de la maravillosa The Big Lebowski y de la obra del mexicano Alfonso Cuarón Children of Men (y si no has visto Roma, ¿qué esperas?).
Disponible en Netflix en Estados Unidos en febrero de 2019
1 de febrero
- About a Boy
- American Pie
- American Pie 2
- American Wedding
- As Good as It Gets
- Billy Elliot
- Dear Ex
- Final Destination
- Free Rein: Valentine's Day
- Hairspray
- Hostel
- Jaws
- Jaws 2
- Jaws 3
- Jaws: The Revenge
- Personal Shopper
- Pretty in Pink
- Russian Doll
- Siempre Bruja
- The Edge of Seventeen
- True: Happy Hearts Day
- Velvet Buzzsaw
2 de febrero
- Bordertown: Temporada 2
- Romance is a Bonus Book
3 de febrero
- Disney's Beverly Hills Chihuahua
5 de febrero
- Ray Romano: Right Here, Around the Corner
6 de febrero
- The Soloist
8 de febrero
- ¡Nailed It! México
- El árbol de la sangre
- High Flying Bird
- Kevin Hart's Guide to Black History
- One Day at a Time: Temporada 3
- ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke
- The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: Temporada 2
- Unauthorized Living
9 de febrero
- The Break: Temporada 2
10 de febrero
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volumen 2
11 de febrero
- Flavorful Origins: Chaoshan Cuisine
- Little Women
14 de febrero
- Dating Around
- Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho
15 de febrero
- Larry Charles' Dangerous World of Comedy
- The Breaker Upperers
- The Dragon Prince: Temporada 2
- The Umbrella Academy
- Yucatán
16 de febrero
- Black Sea
- Studio 54
- The 40-Year-Old Virgin
Feb. 21
- The Drug King
22 de febrero
- Chef's Table: Volumen 6
- Firebrand
- ¡Go! Vive a tu manera
- Paddleton
- Paris Is Us (Paris est à nous)
- Rebellion: Temporada 2
- Suburra: Temporada 2
- The Big Family Cooking Showdown: Temporada 2
- The Photographer of Mauthausen
- Workin' Moms
25 de febrero
- Dolphin Tale 2
26 de febrero
- Our Idiot Brother
27 de febrero
- Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie
28 de febrero
- Jeopardy!: colección 2
- The Rebound
Sale de Netflix en febrero
1 de febrero
- Black Dynamite
- Bride of Chucky
- Children of Men
- Clerks
- Disney's The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
- Ella Enchanted
- Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
- Queer as Folk: Temporadas 1-4
- Queer as Folk: La última temporada
- Shaun of the Dead
- The Big Lebowski
- The Bourne Ultimatum
- Woman in Gold
2 de febrero
- Cabin Fever
3 de febrero
- Sing
19 de febrero
- Disney's Girl Meets World: Temporadas 1-3
20 de febrero
- Piranha
