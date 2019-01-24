Febrero de 2019: Todo lo que llega y se va de Netflix en Estados Unidos

¿Listos para una cita romántica del Día de San Valentín en casa? Este mes, Netflix llega con varios estrenos que te darán buenas razones para celebrar el amor en tu hogar.

Por ejemplo, están la afamada cinta ochentera Pretty in Pink; la tierna About a Boy y la divertida The 40-Year Old Virgin. También llega la nueva temporada de la aclamada serie de documentales sobre los mejores chefs del mundo, Chef's Table, y la premiere de ¡Nailed it! México, una competencia por hallar el mejor pastelero que hace su debut en ese país.

Por último, aprovecha los últimos días de la maravillosa The Big Lebowski y de la obra del mexicano Alfonso Cuarón Children of Men (y si no has visto Roma, ¿qué esperas?).

Disponible en Netflix en Estados Unidos en febrero de 2019

1 de febrero

About a Boy



American Pie



American Pie 2



American Wedding



As Good as It Gets



Billy Elliot



Dear Ex



Final Destination



Free Rein: Valentine's Day



Hairspray



Hostel



Jaws



Jaws 2



Jaws 3



Jaws: The Revenge



Personal Shopper



Pretty in Pink



Russian Doll



Siempre Bruja



The Edge of Seventeen



True: Happy Hearts Day



Velvet Buzzsaw



2 de febrero

Bordertown: Temporada 2



Romance is a Bonus Book



3 de febrero

Disney's Beverly Hills Chihuahua



5 de febrero

Ray Romano: Right Here, Around the Corner



6 de febrero

The Soloist



8 de febrero

¡Nailed It! México



El árbol de la sangre



High Flying Bird



Kevin Hart's Guide to Black History



One Day at a Time: Temporada 3



ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke



The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: Temporada 2



Unauthorized Living



9 de febrero

The Break: Temporada 2



10 de febrero

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volumen 2



11 de febrero

Flavorful Origins: Chaoshan Cuisine

Little Women

14 de febrero

Dating Around



Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho



15 de febrero

Larry Charles' Dangerous World of Comedy



The Breaker Upperers



The Dragon Prince: Temporada 2



The Umbrella Academy



Yucatán



16 de febrero

Black Sea



Studio 54



The 40-Year-Old Virgin



Feb. 21

The Drug King



22 de febrero

Chef's Table: Volumen 6



Firebrand



¡Go! Vive a tu manera



Paddleton



Paris Is Us (Paris est à nous)



Rebellion: Temporada 2



Suburra: Temporada 2



The Big Family Cooking Showdown: Temporada 2



The Photographer of Mauthausen



Workin' Moms



25 de febrero

Dolphin Tale 2



26 de febrero

Our Idiot Brother



27 de febrero

Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie



28 de febrero

Jeopardy!: colección 2

The Rebound

Sale de Netflix en febrero

1 de febrero

Black Dynamite



Bride of Chucky



Children of Men



Clerks



Disney's The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement



Ella Enchanted



Lara Croft: Tomb Raider



Queer as Folk: Temporadas 1-4



Queer as Folk: La última temporada



Shaun of the Dead



The Big Lebowski



The Bourne Ultimatum



Woman in Gold



2 de febrero

Cabin Fever



3 de febrero

Sing



19 de febrero

Disney's Girl Meets World: Temporadas 1-3



20 de febrero