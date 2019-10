Ewan McGregor confiesa que ocultó su regreso a Star Wars durante cuatro años

New Obi-Wan series details from Ewan McGregor:



• It won't start filming until Summer 2020

• It will be 6 hour-long episodes

• The storyline sits between Episodes III & IV

• McGregor's known about it for 4 years 😳



