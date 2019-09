Estados Unidos vs México: Cómo ver por Internet y TV

📝 NEWS | Gregg Berhalter has named a 26-player #USMNT roster for #USAvMEX, presented by @ATT, on Sept. 6 @MetLifeStadium and #USAvURU on Sept. 10 at Busch Stadium.



THE SQUAD >> https://t.co/FdVrBaugoC



🇺🇸 ⚽️ 🇲🇽 🇺🇾 pic.twitter.com/2TKNHYEGXJ