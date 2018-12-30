Netflix en Estados Unidos: Series y películas que llegan en enero de 2019

Este año lo puedes comenzar tranquilamente echadote en la cama porque Netflix tendrá una ola de estrenos de películas el 1 de enero de 2019. Entre ellas están Babel, de Alejandro González Iñárritu, la brasileña City of God, Black Hawk Down, Pulp Fiction, The Departed, The Dark Knight, El laberinto del fauno de Guillermo del Toro y las cuatro primeras cintas de Indiana Jones.
Ese mismo día, la plataforma estrena la tercera temporada de su serie original A Series of Unfortunate Events y el 9 de enero llega a Netflix Solo: A Star Wars Story.
En cuanto a series originales, este mes llegan la serie animada Carmen Sandiego y la tercera temporada de la mexicana Club de Cuervos. Y, a fin de mes, podrás ver dos cintas recientes de Disney: The Incredibles 2 de Pixar y Ant-Man and the Wasp de Marvel.
Y este mes dejarán el servicio filmes como The Shining, Como agua para chocolate, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring y Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. ¡Apúrate para verlos!
Debajo te mostramos todo lo que llega y sale del servicio este mes.
Todos los estrenos de Netflix en Estados Unidos en enero de 2019
1 de enero
- A Series of Unfortunate Events: temporada 3 (Original de Netflix)
- Across the Universe
- Babel
- Black Hawk Down
- City of God
- Comedians of the world (Original de Netflix)
- Definitely, Maybe
- Godzilla
- Happy Feet
- Hell or High Water
- I Know What You Did Last Summer
- Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
- Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
- Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
- Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
- It Takes Two
- Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back
- Jersey Boys
- Mona Lisa Smile
- Mr. Bean's Holiday
- Pan's Labyrinth
- Pinky Malinky (Original de Netflix)
- Pulp Fiction
- Swingers
- Tears of the Sun
- The Addams Family
- The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
- The Dark Knight
- The Departed
- The Mummy
- The Mummy Returns
- The Strangers
- Tidying Up with Marie Kondo (Original de Netflix)
- Watchmen
- xXx
- XXX: State of the Union
2 de enero
- Monty Python and the Holy Grail
4 de enero
- And Breathe Normally (Original de Netflix)
- Call My Agent!: Season 3 (Original de Netflix)
- El Potro: Unstoppable (Original de Netflix)
- Lionheart (Original de Netflix)
9 de enero
- Godzilla The Planet Eater (Original de Netflix)
- Solo: A Star Wars Story
- 10 de enero
- When Heroes Fly (Original de Netflix)
11 de enero
- Friends from College: Season 2 (Original de Netflix)
- ReMastered: Massacre at the Stadium (Original de Netflix)
- Sex Education (Original de Netflix)
- Solo (Original de Netflix)
- The Last Laugh (Original de Netflix)
15 de enero
- Revenger (Original de Netflix)
- Sebastian Maniscalco: Stay Hungry (Original de Netflix)
16 de enero
- American Gangster
17 de enero
- American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace
18 de enero
- Carmen Sandiego (Original de Netflix).
- Close (Original de Netflix)
- FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened (Original de Netflix)
- GIRL (Original de Netflix)
- Grace and Frankie: Season 5 (Original de Netflix)
- IO (Original de Netflix)
- Soni (Original de Netflix)
- The World's Most Extraordinary Homes: temporada 2 parte B (Original de Netflix)
- Trigger Warning with Killer Mike (Original de Netflix)
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 5 (Original de Netflix)
21 de enero
- Justice (Original de Netflix)
24 de enero
- Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes (Original de Netflix)
- Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
25 de enero
- Animas (Original de Netflix)
- Black Earth Rising (Original de Netflix)
- Club de Cuervos: Season 4 (Original de Netflix)
- Kingdom (Original de Netflix)
- Medici: The Magnificent (Original de Netflix)
- Polar (Original de Netflix)
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt temporada 4 parte 2 (Original de Netflix)
27 de enero
- Z Nation: temporada 5
29 de enero
- Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias: One Show Fits All (Original de Netflix)
- Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and the Wasp
30 de enero
- Disney•Pixar's The Incredibles 2
- Pronto
- Marvel's The Punisher: Season 2 (Original de Netflix)
Salen de Netflix en Estados Unidos en enero de 2019
1 de enero
- Beethoven's Christmas Adventure
- Blade
- Blade II
- Bram Stoker's Dracula
- Catwoman
- Face/Off
- Finding Neverland
- Friday Night Lights
- How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
- I Am Ali
- Interview with the Vampire
- Into the Wild
- Journey to the Center of the Earth
- Kung Fu Panda
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fifteenth Year
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Seventeenth Year
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Sixteenth Year
- Como agua para chocolate
- Love Actually
- Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
- Marie Antoinette
- Meet the Fockers
- Meet the Parents
- Million Dollar Baby
- Monsters vs. Aliens
- Mortal Kombat
- Rent
- Sharknado
- Sharknado 2: The Second One
- Sharknado 3
- Sharknado 5
- Sharknado: The 4th Awakens
- The 6th Day
- The Godfather
- The Godfather: Part II
- The Godfather: Part III
- The Green Mile
- The Iron Giant
- The Princess Diaries
- The Queen of the Damned
- The Reaping
- The Shining
4 de enero
- Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World
13 de enero
- It Follows
14 de enero
- Armageddon
18 de enero
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
19 de enero
- The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
Comenta: Netflix en Estados Unidos: Series y películas que llegan en enero de 2019
Les pedimos que sean respetuosos y que utilicen un lenguaje apropiado al opinar. Los comentarios que no respeten nuestra política del foro comunitario serán eliminados.