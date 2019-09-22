Emmys 2019: Todos los nominados y ganadores de los premios televisivos

Game of Thrones lleva ya este año diez premios Emmys en categorías técnicas, de las 32 nominaciones con las que contaba en la edición número 71 de estos prestigiosos premios televisivos. ¿Será esta la gran noche para la serie de dragones por una temporada cuando menos polémica? Te lo contamos en directo.
La ceremonia ha arrancado con un sketch de Anthony Anderson (Black-ish) dispuesto a salvar la ceremonia y encontrar un presentador para ella. Bryan Cranston ha acudido al rescate. Dando inicio a esta entrega de premiso con un: "La televisión nunca había sido tan dichosamente buena".
Y a continuación la lista completa de los nominados y ganadores de la edición número 71 de los Primetime Emmy entregados el 22 de septiembre:
Mejor interpretación masculina de reparto en una comedia
Stephen Root, Barry
Henry Winkler, Barry
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
* Ganador Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tony Hale, Veep
Mejor interpretación femenina de reparto en una comedia
Sarah Goldberg, Barry
Sian Clifford, Fleabag
Olivia Colman, Fleabag
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
* Ganadora Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Anna Chlumsky, Veep
Mejor guión en una comedia
Barry • ronny/lily. Escrito por Alec Bert y Bill Hader
* Ganadora Fleabag • Episode 1. Escrito por Phoebe Waller-Bridge
The Good Place • Janet(s). Escrito por Josh Siegal y Dylan Morgan
PEN15 • Anna Ishii-Peters. Escrito por Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle y Stacy Osei-Kuffour
Russian Doll • Nothing In This World Is Easy. Escrito por Leslye Headland. Historia de Natasha Lyonne, Amy Poehler
Russian Doll • A Warm Body. Escrito por Allison Silverman
Veep • Veep. Escrito por David Mandel
Mejor dirección de una comedia
Barry • The Audition. Dirigido por Alec Berg
Barry • ronny/lily. Dirigido por Bill Hader
The Big Bang Theory • The Stockholm Syndrome. Dirigido por Mark Cendrowski
Fleabag • Episode 1. Dirigido por Harry Bradbeer
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • All Alone. Dirigido por Amy Sherman-Palladino
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • We're Going To The Catskills! Dirigido por Daniel Palladino
Mejor interpretación femenina en una comedia
Christina Applegate, Dead To Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Mejor interpretación masculina en una comedia
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
Mejor interpretación femenina de reparto en una miniserie o película
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us
Vera Farmiga, When They See Us
Mejor interpretación masculina de reparto en una miniserie o película
Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
Stellan skarsgård, Chernobyl
Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora
John Leguizamo, When They See Us
Michael K. Williams, When They See Us
Asante Blackk, When They See Us
Mejor guión en una miniserie o película
Chernobyl. Escrito por Craig Mazin
Escape At Dannemora • Episode 6. Escrito por Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin y Jerry Stahl
Escape At Dannemora • Episode 7. Escrito por Brett Johnson y Michael Tolkin
Fosse/Verdon • Providence. Escrito por Steven Levenson. Historia de Joel Fields
A Very English Scandal. Escrito por Russell T. Davies
When They See Us • Part Four. Escrito por Ava DuVernay y Michael Starrbury
Mejor dirección de una miniserie o película
Chernobyl. Dirigida por Johan Renck
Escape At Dannemora. Dirigida por Ben Stiller
Fosse/Verdon • Glory. Dirigida por Jessica Yu
Fosse/Verdon • Who's Got The Pain. Dirigida por Thomas Kail
A Very English Scandal. Dirigida por Stephen Frears
When They See. Dirigida por Ava DuVernay
Mejor interpretación femenina en una miniserie o película
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Aunjanue Ellis, When They See us
Joey King, The Act
Niecy Nash, When They See Us
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Mejor interpretación masculina en una miniserie o película
Mahershala Ali, True Detective
Benicio Del Toro, Escape at Dannemora
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Mejor guión para un programa especial de variedades
Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh
Amy Schumer Growing
Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool
Hannah Gadsby: Nanette
Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé
Wanda Sykes: Not Normal
Mejor dirección para un programa especial de variedades
Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool
Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé
Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: Norman Lear's 'All In The Family' And 'The Jeffersons'
The Oscars
Springsteen On Broadway
Mejor interpretación masculina de reparto en un drama
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Michael Kelly, House of Cards
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Mejor interpretación femenina de reparto en un drama
Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Julia Garner, Ozark
Mejor guión de un drama
Better Call Saul • Winner. Escrito por Peter Gould y Thomas Schnauz
Bodyguard • Episode 1. Escrito por Jed Mercurio
Game Of Thrones • The Iron Throne. Escrito por David Benioff y D.B. Weiss
The Handmaid's Tale • Holly. Escrito por Bruce Miller y Kira Snyder
Killing Eve • Nice And Neat. Escrito por Emerald Fennell
Succession • Nobody Is Ever Missing. Escrito por Jesse Armstron
Mejor dirección de un drama
Game Of Thrones • The Iron Throne. Dirigido por David Benioff y D.B. Weiss
Game Of Thrones • The Last Of The Starks. Dirigido por David Nutter
Game Of Thrones • The Long Night. Dirigido por Miguel Sapochnik
The Handmaid's Tale • Holly. Dirigido por Daina Reid
Killing Eve • Desperate Times. Dirigido por Lisa Brühlmann
Ozark • Reparations. Dirigido por Jason Bateman
Succession • Celebration. Dirigido por Adam McKay
Mejor interpretación masculina en un drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Billy Porter, Pose
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Mejor interpretación femenina en un drama
Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder
Laura Linney, Ozark
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Mejor programa de tipo reality
Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Nailed It
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Mejor serie de variedades con sketches
At Home With Amy Sedaris
Documentary Now!
Drunk History
I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman
Saturday Night Live
Who Is America?
Mejor programa de variedades o talk show
The Daily Show
Full Frontal
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Mejor película para la televisión
Bandersnatch
Brexit
Deadwood
King Lear
My Dinner with Hervé
Mejor miniserie
Chernobyl
Escape at Dannemora
Fosse/Verdon
Sharp Objects
When They See Us
Mejor serie de comedia
Barry
Fleabag
The Good Place
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Russian Doll
Schitt's Creek
Veep
Mejor serie de tipo drama
Better Call Saul
Bodyguard
Game of Thrones
Killing Eve
Ozark
Pose
Succession
This Is Us
