Emmys 2019: Todos los nominados y ganadores de los premios televisivos

Game of Thrones lleva ya este año diez premios Emmys en categorías técnicas, de las 32 nominaciones con las que contaba en la edición número 71 de estos prestigiosos premios televisivos. ¿Será esta la gran noche para la serie de dragones por una temporada cuando menos polémica? Te lo contamos en directo.

La ceremonia ha arrancado con un sketch de Anthony Anderson (Black-ish) dispuesto a salvar la ceremonia y encontrar un presentador para ella. Bryan Cranston ha acudido al rescate. Dando inicio a esta entrega de premiso con un: "La televisión nunca había sido tan dichosamente buena".

Y a continuación la lista completa de los nominados y ganadores de la edición número 71 de los Primetime Emmy entregados el 22 de septiembre:

Mejor interpretación masculina de reparto en una comedia

Stephen Root, Barry

Henry Winkler, Barry

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

* Ganador Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tony Hale, Veep

Mejor interpretación femenina de reparto en una comedia

Sarah Goldberg, Barry

Sian Clifford, Fleabag

Olivia Colman, Fleabag

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

* Ganadora Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Mejor guión en una comedia

Barry • ronny/lily. Escrito por Alec Bert y Bill Hader

* Ganadora Fleabag • Episode 1. Escrito por Phoebe Waller-Bridge

The Good Place • Janet(s). Escrito por Josh Siegal y Dylan Morgan

PEN15 • Anna Ishii-Peters. Escrito por Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle y Stacy Osei-Kuffour

Russian Doll • Nothing In This World Is Easy. Escrito por Leslye Headland. Historia de Natasha Lyonne, Amy Poehler

Russian Doll • A Warm Body. Escrito por Allison Silverman



Veep • Veep. Escrito por David Mandel

Mejor dirección de una comedia

Barry • The Audition. Dirigido por Alec Berg



Barry • ronny/lily. Dirigido por Bill Hader

The Big Bang Theory • The Stockholm Syndrome. Dirigido por Mark Cendrowski

Fleabag • Episode 1. Dirigido por Harry Bradbeer

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • All Alone. Dirigido por Amy Sherman-Palladino

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • We're Going To The Catskills! Dirigido por Daniel Palladino

Mejor interpretación femenina en una comedia

Christina Applegate, Dead To Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Mejor interpretación masculina en una comedia

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek

Mejor interpretación femenina de reparto en una miniserie o película

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us

Vera Farmiga, When They See Us

Mejor interpretación masculina de reparto en una miniserie o película

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Stellan skarsgård, Chernobyl

Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora

John Leguizamo, When They See Us

Michael K. Williams, When They See Us

Asante Blackk, When They See Us

Mejor guión en una miniserie o película

Chernobyl. Escrito por Craig Mazin

Escape At Dannemora • Episode 6. Escrito por Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin y Jerry Stahl

Escape At Dannemora • Episode 7. Escrito por Brett Johnson y Michael Tolkin



Fosse/Verdon • Providence. Escrito por Steven Levenson. Historia de Joel Fields



A Very English Scandal. Escrito por Russell T. Davies



When They See Us • Part Four. Escrito por Ava DuVernay y Michael Starrbury

Mejor dirección de una miniserie o película

Chernobyl. Dirigida por Johan Renck

Escape At Dannemora. Dirigida por Ben Stiller

Fosse/Verdon • Glory. Dirigida por Jessica Yu

Fosse/Verdon • Who's Got The Pain. Dirigida por Thomas Kail

A Very English Scandal. Dirigida por Stephen Frears

When They See. Dirigida por Ava DuVernay

Mejor interpretación femenina en una miniserie o película



Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Aunjanue Ellis, When They See us

Joey King, The Act

Niecy Nash, When They See Us

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Mejor interpretación masculina en una miniserie o película

Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Benicio Del Toro, Escape at Dannemora

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Mejor guión para un programa especial de variedades

Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh

Amy Schumer Growing

Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool

Hannah Gadsby: Nanette

Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé

Wanda Sykes: Not Normal

Mejor dirección para un programa especial de variedades

Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool

Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: Norman Lear's 'All In The Family' And 'The Jeffersons'

The Oscars

Springsteen On Broadway

Mejor interpretación masculina de reparto en un drama

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Michael Kelly, House of Cards

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

Mejor interpretación femenina de reparto en un drama

Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones

Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Julia Garner, Ozark

Mejor guión de un drama

Better Call Saul • Winner. Escrito por Peter Gould y Thomas Schnauz

Bodyguard • Episode 1. Escrito por Jed Mercurio

Game Of Thrones • The Iron Throne. Escrito por David Benioff y D.B. Weiss

The Handmaid's Tale • Holly. Escrito por Bruce Miller y Kira Snyder

Killing Eve • Nice And Neat. Escrito por Emerald Fennell

Succession • Nobody Is Ever Missing. Escrito por Jesse Armstron

Mejor dirección de un drama

Game Of Thrones • The Iron Throne. Dirigido por David Benioff y D.B. Weiss

Game Of Thrones • The Last Of The Starks. Dirigido por David Nutter

Game Of Thrones • The Long Night. Dirigido por Miguel Sapochnik

The Handmaid's Tale • Holly. Dirigido por Daina Reid

Killing Eve • Desperate Times. Dirigido por Lisa Brühlmann

Ozark • Reparations. Dirigido por Jason Bateman

Succession • Celebration. Dirigido por Adam McKay

Mejor interpretación masculina en un drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Billy Porter, Pose

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Mejor interpretación femenina en un drama

Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder

Laura Linney, Ozark

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Mejor programa de tipo reality

Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Nailed It

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Mejor serie de variedades con sketches

At Home With Amy Sedaris

Documentary Now!

Drunk History

I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman

Saturday Night Live

Who Is America?

Mejor programa de variedades o talk show

The Daily Show

Full Frontal

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Mejor película para la televisión

Bandersnatch

Brexit

Deadwood

King Lear

My Dinner with Hervé

Mejor miniserie

Chernobyl

Escape at Dannemora

Fosse/Verdon

Sharp Objects

When They See Us

Mejor serie de comedia

Barry

Fleabag

The Good Place

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Russian Doll

Schitt's Creek

Veep

Mejor serie de tipo drama

Better Call Saul

Bodyguard

Game of Thrones

Killing Eve

Ozark

Pose

Succession

This Is Us