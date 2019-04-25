Cómo puedes ver los Latin Billboard Awards 2019 en Estados Unidos

Ha llegado el día. Los premios Billboard reconocen la música más comercial que hacen los latinos, y este año, en la edición número 26, la batalla luce muy cerrada. Bad Bunny, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin y Ozuna por los hombres y Becky G, Carol G, Natti Natasha y Anitta por los mujeres, dirimirán los premios más importantes, en una ceremonia que luce monopolizada por el género urbano.

A diferencia de otros galardones, como los American Music Awards, que determinan sus nominaciones de acuerdo a la mayor cantidad de votos recibidos y los Grammys que se determinan por excelencia musical evaluada por la academia de la grabación, los finalistas de los Billboard se seleccionan por su rendimiento comercial en Estados Unidos de acuerdo a los datos registrados por el sistema Nielsen SoundScan.

De tal forma que en esta competencia se reconocen a los álbumes, canciones e intérpretes más populares en la música latina de acuerdo con los resultados de ventas reales, streaming, transmisiones radiales, y redes sociales que proveen información a las listas semanales de Billboard durante un periodo de un año.

Con base en la venta de álbumes, ventas digitales, los datos de "streaming" e información radial analizada y suministrados por Nielsen Music y los datos de las redes sociales entregados por la compañía de análisis de datos Next Big Sound, la clasificación de Billboard representa las listas de la música de mayor popularidad de todo el mundo.

¿Quiénes actuarán?

Este año, los premios Billboard serán transmitidos por la cadena Telemundo y presentados por la actriz y modelo venezolana Gaby Espino.

En un correo enviado por Billboard a CNET en Español este 16 de abril, se confirmó que se presentarán los famosos cantantes Marc Anthony, Nicky Jam, Romeo Santos, Luis Fonsi, Ozuna, Yandel, J Balvin, Rosalía y Sean Paul.

Asimismo, harán presencia el cantante de regional mexicano y norteño Javier Rosas, la cantautora puertorriqueña Kany García, el intérprete español de pop/trap latino Guincho, el artista de Regional Mexicano Adriel Favela, el vocalista puertorriqueño de pop Pedro Capo, el cantautor y productor colombiano Fonseca y el solista de bachata Raulín Rodríguez.

Previamente, desde el anuncio de la ceremonia, estaban confirmadas las actuaciones de Anitta, Anuel, Bad Bunny, Banda MS, Becky G, Carlos Vives, CNCO, Karol G, Marc Anthony, Ozuna, Reik, Romeo Santos, Sebastián Yatra y Wisin.

Los nominados

Estos son todos los artistas y trabajos musicales que optan por el premio.

Artista del Año / Artist of the Year:



• Bad Bunny

• Daddy Yankee

• J Balvin

• Ozuna

Artista del Año, Debut / Artist of the Year

• Anuel AA

• Karol G

• Natti Natasha

• Raymix

Gira del Año / Tour of the Year

• Jennifer Lopez

• Luis Miguel

• Romeo Santos

• Shakira

Artista del Año, Redes Sociales / Social Artist of the Year

• Anitta

• Anuel AA

• Bad Bunny

• Lali

Artista Crossover del Año / Crossover Artist of the Year

• Cardi B

• Demi Lovato

• DJ Snake

• Drake

CATEGORIAS DE CANCIONES / SONGS CATEGORIES



"Hot Latin Song" Canción del Año / Hot Latin Song of the Year:

• Casper Mágico, Nio García, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna & Bad Bunny, "Te Boté"

• Daddy Yankee, "Dura"

• DJ Snake con Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B, "Taki Taki"

• Nicky Jam & J Balvin, "X""

Hot Latin Song", Colaboración Vocal del Año /Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event:

• Bad Bunny con Drake, "MIA"

• Casper Mágico, Nio García, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna & Bad Bunny, "Te Boté"

• DJ Snake con Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B, "Taki Taki"

• Nicky Jam & J Balvin, "X"

Hot Latin Songs" Artista del Año, Masculino / Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male:

• Bad Bunny

• Daddy Yankee

• J Balvin

• Ozuna

"Hot Latin Songs" Artista del Año, Femenino / Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female

• Becky G

• Jennifer Lopez

• Karol G

• Natti Natasha

"Hot Latin Songs" Artista del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

• Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga

• Calibre 50

• T3r Elemento

• Zion & Lennox

"Hot Latin Songs" Sello Discográfico del Año / Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year

• Flow La Movie

• Sony Music Latin

• Universal Music Latin Entertainment

• Warner Latina

"Hot Latin Songs" Casa Disquera del Año / Hot Latin Songs Imprint of the Year

• El Cartel

• La Industria

• Sony Music Latin

• Universal Music Latino

Canción del Año, Airplay / Airplay Song of the Year

• Casper Mágico, Nio García, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna & Bad Bunny, "Te Boté"

• Daddy Yankee, "Dura"

• Nicky Jam & J Balvin, "X"

• Reik con Ozuna & Wisin, "Me Niego"

Sello Discográfico del Año, Airplay / Airplay Label of the Year

• Flow La Movie

• Sony Music Latin

• Universal Music Latin Entertainment

• Warner Latina

Casa Disquera del Año, Airplay / Airplay Imprint of the Year

• Fonovisa

• La Industria

• Sony Music Latin

• Universal Music Latino

Canción del Año, Digital / Digital Song of the Year

• Casper Mágico, Nio García, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna & Bad Bunny, "Te Boté"

• Daddy Yankee, "Dura"

• DJ Snake con Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B, "Taki Taki"

• Nicky Jam & J Balvin, "X"

Canción del Año, Streaming / Streaming Song of the Year

• Casper Mágico, Nio García, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna & Bad Bunny, "Te Boté"

• Daddy Yankee, "Dura"

• Nicky Jam & J Balvin, "X"

• Ozuna & Romeo Santos, "El Farsante"

CATEGORÍA DE ALBUMES / ALBUM CATEGORIES



"Top Latin Album" del Año / Top Latin Album of the Year

• Anuel AA, Real Hasta La Muerte

• J Balvin, Vibras

• Ozuna, Aura

• Ozuna, Odisea

"Top Latin Albums" Artista del Año, Masculino / Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male

• J Balvin

• Maluma

• Ozuna

• Romeo Santos

"Top Latin Albums" Artista del Año, Femenino / Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female

• Karol G

• Mon Laferte

• Rosalía

• Shakira

"Top Latin Albums" Artista del Año Dúo o Grupo / Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

• Aventura

• Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga

• Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho

• T3r Elemento

"Top Latin Albums" Sello Discográfico del Año / Top Latin Albums Label of the Year

• Glad Empire

• Sony Music Latin

• Universal Music Latin Entertainment

• Warner Latina

"Top Latin Albums" Casa Disquera del Año / Top Latin Albums Imprint of the Year

• DimeloVi

• Sony Music Latin

• Universal Music Latino

• VP Entertainment

CATEGORÍA LATIN POP /LATIN POP CATEGORIES



Canción "Latin Pop" del Año / Latin Pop Song of the Year:

• Enrique Iglesias con Bad Bunny, "El Baño"

• Luis Fonsi & Demi Lovato, "Échame La Culpa"

• Reik con Ozuna & Wisin, "Me Niego"

• Shakira & Maluma, "Clandestino"

Artista "Latin Pop" del Año, Solista / Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo

• Enrique Iglesias

• Marco Antonio Solís

• Sebastián Yatra

• Shakira

Artista "Latin Pop" del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

• CNCO

• Maná

• Piso 21

• Reik

"Latin Pop Airplay" Sello Discográfico del Año / Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year

• Flow La Movie

• Sony Music Latin

• Universal Music Latin Entertainment

• Warner Latina

"Latin Pop Airplay" Casa Disquera del Año / Latin Pop Airplay Imprint of the Year:

• La Industria

• Sony Music Latin

• Universal Music Latino

• Warner Latina

Álbum "Latin Pop" del Año / Latin Pop Album of the Year:

• CNCO, CNCO

• Piso 21, Ubuntu

• Rosalía, El Mal Querer

• Sebastián Yatra, Mantra

"Latin Pop Albums" Sello Discográfico del Año / Latin Pop Albums Label of the Year

• Gateway Music

• Sony Music Latin

• Universal Music Latin Entertainment

• Warner Latina

"Latin Pop Albums" Casa Disquera del Año / Latin Pop Albums Imprint of the Year

• Capitol Latin

• Sony Music Latin

• Universal Music Latino

• Warner Latina

CATEGORÍA TROPICAL / TROPICAL CATEGORIES



Canción Tropical del Año / Tropical Song of the Year

• Carlos Vives, "Hoy Tengo Tiempo (Pinta Sensual)"

• Romeo Santos con Ozuna, "Sobredosis"

• Romeo Santos, "Centavito"

• Silvestre Dangond & Nicky Jam, "Cásate Conmigo"

Artista Tropical del Año, Solista / Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo

• Carlos Vives

• Marc Anthony

• Prince Royce

• Romeo Santos

Artista Tropical del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

• Aventura

• Buena Vista Social Club

• Gente de Zona

• La Sonora Dinamita

"Tropical Songs Airplay" Sello Discográfico del Año / Tropical Songs Airplay Label of the Year

• LP

• Sony Music Latin

• Universal Music Latin Entertainment

• Warner Latina

"Tropical Songs Airplay" Casa Disquera del Año / Tropical Songs Airplay Imprint of the Year

• Kiyavi

• Sony Music Latin

• Warner Latina

• WK

Álbum Tropical del Año / Tropical Album of the Year

• Gilberto Santa Rosa, Victor García & La Sonora Sanjuanera, En Buena Compañía

• La Sonora Dinamita, Súper Éxitos Vol. 1

• Orquesta Akokán, Orquesta Akokán Canta: José "Pepito" Gómez

• Victor Manuelle, 25/7

"Tropical Albums" Sello Discográfico del Año / Tropical Albums Label of the Year

• Sony Music Latin

• The Orchard

• Universal Music Latin Entertainment

• World Circuit

"Tropical Albums" Casa Disquera del Año / Tropical Albums Imprint of the Year

• Norte

• Sony Music Latin

• The Orchard

• Top Stop

CATEGORÍA REGIONAL MEXICANO / REGIONAL MEXICAN CATEGORIES



Canción Regional Mexicana del Año / Regional Mexican Song of the Year

• Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga, "Mejor Me Alejo"

• Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga, "Tu Postura"

• La Adictiva Banda San José de Mesillas, "En Peligro de Extinción"

• Raymix, "Oye Mujer"

Artista Regional Mexicano del Año, Solista / Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo

• Christian Nodal

• El Fantasma

• Gerardo Ortiz

• Raymix

Artista Regional Mexicano del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

• Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga

• Calibre 50

• Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho

• T3r Elemento

CATEGORIA LATIN RHYTHM / LATIN RHYTHM CATEGORIES



Canción "Latin Rhythm" del Año / Latin Rhythm Song of the Year

• Casper Mágico, Nio García, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna & Bad Bunny, "Te Boté"

• Daddy Yankee "Dura"

• Nicky Jam & J Balvin "X"

• Reik, con Ozuna & Wisin, "Me Niego"

Artista "Latin Rhythm" del Año, solista /Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo

• Bad Bunny

• J Balvin

• Maluma

• Ozuna

Artista "Latin Rhythm" del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

• CNCO

• Piso 21

• Wisin & Yandel

• Zion & Lennox

"Latin Rhythm Airplay" Sello Discográfico del Año / Latin Rhythm Airplay Label of the Year

• Flow La Movie

• Sony Music Latin

• Universal Music Latin Entertainment

• Warner Latina

"Latin Rhythm Airplay" Casa Disquera del Año / Latin Rhythm Airplay Imprint of the Year

• La Industria

• Sony Music Latin

• Universal Music Latino

• Warner Latina

Álbum "Latin Rhythm" del Año / Latin Rhythm Album of the Year

• Anuel AA, Real Hasta La Muerte

• J Balvin, Vibras

• Ozuna, Aura

• Ozuna, Odisea

"Latin Rhythm Albums" Sello Discográfico del Año / Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the Year

• Glad Empire

• Rimas

• Sony Music Latin

• Universal Music Latin Entertainment

"Latin Rhythm Albums" Casa Disquera del Año /Latin Rhythm Albums Imprint of the Year

• DimeloVi (tie)

• Sony Music Latin

• Universal Music Latino

• VP Entertainment (tie)

CATEGORÍA ESCRITOR/PRODUCTOR/EDITORA / WRITERS/PRODUCERS/PUBLISHERS CATEGORIES



Compositor del Año / Songwriter of the Year

• Daddy Yankee

• J Balvin

• Juan Rivera Vazquez

• Ozuna

Editora del Año / Publisher of the Year

• Ozuna Worldwide, BMI

• SONY/ATV Discos Publishing LLC, ASCAP

• Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp., BMI

• WB Music Corp. ASCAP

Corporación Editora del Año / Publishing Corporation of the Year

• Kobalt Music

• Sony/ATV Music

• Universal Music

• Warner/Chappell Music

Productor del Año / Producer of the Year

• Andrés Torres/ Mauricio Rengifo

• Chris Jeday

• DJ Snake

• José Martin Velázquez

Dónde y cuándo se llevarán a cabo los Premios Billboard

La 26ª ceremonia de los premios Billboard de la música latina tendrá lugar el jueves 25 de abril de 2019 en el Mandalay Bay Events Center de Las Vegas, a las 8:00 p.m. (hora del Este en Estados Unidos).

Cómo ver los Premios Billboard en Estados Unidos

La ceremonia de los Premios Billboard de la Música Latina 2019 se transmitirá en vivo por Telemundo Internacional. Se trata de un canal de televisión por suscripción, por lo que debes revisar en tu zona si está disponible.

También puedes seguirlo por el streaming en vivo de Entertainment Tonight, noticiario de entretenimiento televisivo propiedad de CBS, casa matriz de CNET en Español.