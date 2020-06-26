Unilever retirará publicidad en Facebook y Twitter por el resto del año

Angela Lang / CNET

Unilever announced that it will join the boycott against Facebook , CNBC reported , although unlike other companies, the company will also withdraw Twitter ads for the remainder of the year.

"We have decided that from now until at least the end of the year, we will not publish ads on social platforms Facebook, Instagram and Twitter in the United States," the company said in a press release on June 26. "Continuing to advertise on these platforms at this time is of no value to individuals or to society. We will be monitoring the situation and will revisit our current position if necessary, "he continues.

The boycott was organized by several civil rights advocacy groups who have encouraged advertisers to stop their advertising campaigns on the social network during the month of July in response to "Facebook's repeated failure to meaningfully address the widespread proliferation of hate in their platforms," says a press release posted on the Anti-Defamation League website .

"It is clear that Facebook and its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, are no longer simply negligent, but accommodating in spreading misinformation, despite irreversible damage to our democracy. Such actions will alter the integrity of our elections as we move toward 2020," said Derrick Johnson, executive president of the National Association for the Advancement of People of Color (NAACP).

Civilian groups supporting the #StopHateforProfit (Stop Hate for Profits) campaign argue that Facebook amplifies the voices of white supremacists, allows posts that incite violence, and does not stop "bad actors who use the platform to do harm." .

On June 24, Verizon joined the boycott against Facebook and indicated that it would stop advertising on Facebook and Instagram until the social network "can create an acceptable solution that makes us feel comfortable."

On June 23, Ben & Jerry's ice cream parlor announced that it would join the boycott and called on Facebook to "take stronger action to prevent its platforms from being used to divide our nation, suppress voters, encourage and fan the flames of racism and violence , and undermine our democracy. "

That same day, the recording studio Magnolia Pictures announced its participation in the boycott and wrote on Twitter that: "In solidarity with the #StopHateForProfit movement, Magnolia Pictures has chosen to stop advertising on Facebook and Instagram, starting immediately, at least until the end of July. We are looking for a significant change on Facebook and the end of its amplification of hate speech. "

Other companies that are currently part of the boycott are Eddie Bauer, Patagonia, The North Face, REI, among others. The Wall Street Journal reported on June 18 that the 360i digital agency encouraged its clients to join the boycott, including McCormick & Co., Discover Financial Services and Unilever.

For its part, Facebook published on June 23 the progress the company has made to reduce hate speech on the platform. The social network cited a report from the European Commission that Facebook is reviewing reports of hate speech faster than ever. Facebook evaluated 95.7 percent of hate speech notifications in less than 24 hours, compared to 81.5 percent for YouTube and 76.6 percent for Twitter, according to the report.

"While we recognize that we need to do much more, these results suggest that we are moving in the right direction," wrote Guy Rosen, Facebook's vice president of integrity on the company's blog.

Zuckerberg received strong criticism for defending the platform's neutral stance in the face of recent Trump posts related to the protests that have occurred following the death of George Floyd. In response, the executive said that the social network would review its internal policies , although it is possible that not all the expected changes will be made.