Australian Open 2020 (or the Australian Open), the first Grand Slam of the professional tennis circuit, began on January 14 as one of the most prestigious events in the world of sports that lasts a total of two weeks.

In the men's box of the Australian Open, Rafael Nadal is back as the first seeded in the tennis tournament and hoping to achieve his second title in this event and the 20th title of a Grand Slam.

Novak Djokovic comes as sowing 2, Roger Federer as sowing 3 and Daniil Medvedev as sowing 4 of the tournament. Other outstanding players who want to take the title are Dominic Thiem, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, Stan Wawrinka and Karen Khachanov.

In the women's team, the always 1 is Ashleigh Barty who plays at home and looks for her second Grand Slam of her career. Barty won his first Grand Slam last year at Rolland Garros.

Sowing two of the tournament is Karolina Pliskova, 3 Naomi Osaka and 4 Simona Halep.

However, other contenders for the title are Elina Svitolina, Serena Williams, Belinda Bencic, Petra Kviota, Johanna Konta, Simona Halep and Madison Keys.

It is worth mentioning that Carolina Wozniaki is also participating in the Australian Open and stated that this would be his last tournament before retiring from the professional circuit.

In double, Juan Sebastián Cabal with Robert Farah were to arrive as the first seeded of the Australian Open in the men's doubles box, but Farah was temporarily suspended just before the tournament for a doping test that gave a positive result. Due to this, the Colombian Cabal will play accompanied by Jaume Munar and will not have sowing in the tournament.

Sowing 1 in doubles are Herbert and Mahut, sowing 2 Kuboy and Melo and 3 are Krawietz and Mies.

On the other hand, in the women's team of doubles Su-Wei Hsieh and Barbora Strycova are planting 1 of the first Grand Slam of the year, while Robos and Mladenovic are planting 3 and Mertens and Sabalenka are planting 3.

Australian Open 2020 chart and results: Male

Double

Results and Australian Open 2020 chart: Female

Double

Schedule

The Australian Open or Australian Open started on Monday, January 14 with qualifying, but the main draw began on January 20 and will end on February 2.

Most Australian Open games start at 11 am local time, which is 4 pm Pacific time in the United States or 7 pm Eastern time in the same country.

How to watch the Australian Open live on the Internet?

ESPN and ESPN2 are the main Australian Open broadcast channels in the United States and you can watch live tennis matches through those channels on different television services or through WatchES P p N.com and the WatchESPN app on iOS and WatchESPN Android .

In addition, on the Australian Open page you can see the behind the scenes, parts of some live matches, as well as summaries, comments, live interviews and more.

Those who do not have a cable TV subscription can subscribe to ESPN + to watch the Australian Open live. This service costs US $ 5 per month.

On the other hand, you can watch Australian Open matches live through the aforementioned channels if you subscribe to other providers:

