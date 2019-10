Astronautas de la NASA hacen histórica caminata espacial de solo mujeres

As you watch today’s #AllWomanSpacewalk, here’s how to keep track of who you’re seeing:

🔴 @Astro_Christina – red stripes on spacesuit & helmet number 18

⚪️ @Astro_Jessica – no stripes on spacesuit & helmet number 11



Watch & ask questions using #AskNASA: https://t.co/2SIb9YXlRh