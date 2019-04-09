Las nuevas series y películas de Netflix en abril de 2019 en Estados Unidos

Si vives en Estados Unidos, el año pasado te tocó ver Luis Miguel, la serie en Telemundo y hasta ahora no estaba disponible en Netflix -- donde la vio el resto del mundo.

Pero eso cambia en abril. La popular serie del famoso cantante mexicano llega al servicio el 15 de abril para que te agasajes con su música y sus dramas (¿llegará algún día la segunda temporada? Sólo dios y el Sol lo saben).

El 5 de abril se estrena la segunda temporada (o segunda parte) de Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, la exitosa y oscura serie sobre la protagonista, que es mitad bruja y mitad mortal, y sus amoríos terrestres.

Otros estrenos este mes que suenan interesantes -- de series originales de Netflix -- son Yankee, sobre un estadounidense que cruza la frontera sur y se vuelve un narco en México, y Tijuana, sobre el asesinato de un político en esa ciudad mexicana y el trabajo de los periodistas para hallar la verdad.

Este mes también se estrenan varios animé originales de Netflix, entre ellos Ultraman, Baki: parte 2, Rilakkuma and Kaoru e Ingress: The Animation.

Si te gusta la programación de temas de la naturaleza, en abril se estrena Our Planet, serie documental narrada en español por Penélope Cruz y Salma Hayek, y You vs. Wild, una serie interactiva con Bear Grylls.

Por último y para abrir boca, Netflix estrena este mes Street Food, una serie inspirada en la comida de la calle producida por los creadores de la fabulosa Chef's Table.

Por último, si eres fan de Star Wars como -- casi -- todo el equipo de CNET en Español, este mes dejan la plataforma las series animadas Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars: The Clone Wars: temporadas 1-5 y Star Wars: The Clone Wars: The Lost Missions.

Todo lo que llega a Netflix en Estados Unidos en abril de 2019

Llega en abril

Chambers (Original de Netflix)

Podcasts:

Human Algorithm: Ben Affleck

I'm Obsessed with This: Karamo, Bobby & Tan de Queer Eye

The Strong Black Lead Podcast: Strong Black Legends: Bill Duke

You Can't Make This Up: Skye Borgman, director de Abducted in Plain Sight

Disponible el 1 de abril

Ultraman (Original de Netflix)

Across The Line

All the President's Men

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Deliverance

Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood

Evolution

Freddy vs. Jason

Friday the 13th (2009)

I Am Legend

Lakeview Terrace

Monster House

Obsessed

Penelope

Pineapple Express

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S2

P.S. I Love You

Snatch

Spy Kids

Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D

The Bone Collector

The Fifth Element

The Golden Compass

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2

Valkyrie

Disponible el 2 de abril

Kevin Hart: Irresponsible (Original de Netflix)

Disponible el 3 de abril

Suzzanna: Buried Alive (Original de Netflix)

Disponible el 5 de abril

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: parte 2 (Original de Netflix)

In The Shadows

Legacies: temporada 1

Our Planet (Original de Netflix)

Persona: colección (Original de Netflix)

Roman Empire: Caligula: The Mad Emperor (Original de Netflix)

Spirit Riding Free: temporada 8 (Original de Netflix)

Tijuana (Original de Netflix)

When a prominent politician is murdered in cold blood, intrepid local journalists risk their lives to uncover the truth.

Unicorn Store (Original de Netflix)

Disponible el 9 de abril

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: temporada 6 (Original de Netflix)

Disponible el 10 de abril

New Girl: temporada 7

You vs. Wild (Original de Netflix)

Disponible el 11 de abril

Black Summer (Original de Netflix)

Disponible el 12 de abril

A Land Imagined (Original de Netflix)

Band Aid

Huge in France (Original de Netflix)

Mighty Little Bheem (Original de Netflix)

The Perfect Date (Original de Netflix)

The Silence (Original de Netflix)

Special (Original de Netflix)

Who Would You Take to a Deserted Island? (Original de Netflix)

Disponible el 15 de abril

Luis Miguel - La serie: temporada 1

No Good Nick (Original de Netflix)

The New Romantic

Disponible el 16 de abril

Super Monsters Furever Friends (Original de Netflix)

Disponible el 18 de abril

My First First Love (Original de Netflix)

Disponible el 19 de abril

A Fortunate Man (Original de Netflix)

Brené Brown: The Call to Courage (Original de Netflix)

Cuckoo: temporada 5 (Original de Netflix)

I, Daniel Blake

Music Teacher (Original de Netflix)

Rilakkuma and Kaoru (Original de Netflix)

Samantha!: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)

Someone Great (Original de Netflix)

Disponible el 20 de abril

Grass is Greener (Original de Netflix)

Disponible el 22 de abril

Pinky Malinky: parte 2 (Original de Netflix)

Selection Day - New Episodes(Original de Netflix)

Disponible el 23 de abril

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Original de Netflix)

Disponible el 24 de abril

Bonding (Original de Netflix)

Disponible el 25 de abril

The Hateful Eight: Extended Version

The Ugly Truth

Disponible el 26 de abril

The Protector: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)

ReMastered: Devil at the Crossroads (Original de Netflix)

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)

Street Food (Original de Netflix)

The Sapphires

Yankee (Original de Netflix)

Disponible el 27 de abril

American Honey

Disponible el 28 de abril

Señora Acero: temporada 5

Disponible el 29 de abril

Burning

The Imitation Game

Disponible el 30 de abril

Anthony Jeselnik: Fire in the Maternity Ward (Original de Netflix)

Baki: parte 2 (Original de Netflix)

Ingress: The Animation (Original de Netflix)

Todo lo que sale de Netflix en Estados Unidos en abril de 2019

Sale el 1 de abril

American Pie

Billy Madison

Blue Mountain State: temporadas 1-3

Casino Royale

Diamonds Are Forever

Die Another Day

Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Goldfinger

Happy Feet

Happy Gilmore

Heat

I Love You, Man

L.A. Confidential

Live and Let Die

Luther: Series 1-4

Octopussy

Pokémon: XY: temporadas 1-2

Seven

Sex and the City: The Movie

The Living Daylights

The Man with the Golden Gun

The Spy Who Loved Me

The World Is Not Enough

Wallander: Series 1-4

You Only Live Twice

Sale el 4 de abril

Raw

Sale el 7 de abril

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Star Wars: The Clone Wars: temporadas 1-5

Star Wars: The Clone Wars: The Lost Missions

Sale el 13 de abril

Video Game High School: temporadas 1-3

Sale el 18 de abril

Silver Linings Playbook