Las nuevas series y películas de Netflix en abril de 2019 en Estados Unidos

Si vives en Estados Unidos, el año pasado te tocó ver Luis Miguel, la serie en Telemundo y hasta ahora no estaba disponible en Netflix -- donde la vio el resto del mundo.
Pero eso cambia en abril. La popular serie del famoso cantante mexicano llega al servicio el 15 de abril para que te agasajes con su música y sus dramas (¿llegará algún día la segunda temporada? Sólo dios y el Sol lo saben).
El 5 de abril se estrena la segunda temporada (o segunda parte) de Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, la exitosa y oscura serie sobre la protagonista, que es mitad bruja y mitad mortal, y sus amoríos terrestres.
Otros estrenos este mes que suenan interesantes -- de series originales de Netflix -- son Yankee, sobre un estadounidense que cruza la frontera sur y se vuelve un narco en México, y Tijuana, sobre el asesinato de un político en esa ciudad mexicana y el trabajo de los periodistas para hallar la verdad.
Este mes también se estrenan varios animé originales de Netflix, entre ellos Ultraman, Baki: parte 2, Rilakkuma and Kaoru e Ingress: The Animation.
Si te gusta la programación de temas de la naturaleza, en abril se estrena Our Planet, serie documental narrada en español por Penélope Cruz y Salma Hayek, y You vs. Wild, una serie interactiva con Bear Grylls.
Por último y para abrir boca, Netflix estrena este mes Street Food, una serie inspirada en la comida de la calle producida por los creadores de la fabulosa Chef's Table.
Por último, si eres fan de Star Wars como -- casi -- todo el equipo de CNET en Español, este mes dejan la plataforma las series animadas Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars: The Clone Wars: temporadas 1-5 y Star Wars: The Clone Wars: The Lost Missions.
Todo lo que llega a Netflix en Estados Unidos en abril de 2019
Llega en abril
- Chambers (Original de Netflix)
Podcasts:
- Human Algorithm: Ben Affleck
- I'm Obsessed with This: Karamo, Bobby & Tan de Queer Eye
- The Strong Black Lead Podcast: Strong Black Legends: Bill Duke
- You Can't Make This Up: Skye Borgman, director de Abducted in Plain Sight
Disponible el 1 de abril
- Ultraman (Original de Netflix)
- Across The Line
- All the President's Men
- Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
- Deliverance
- Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood
- Evolution
- Freddy vs. Jason
- Friday the 13th (2009)
- I Am Legend
- Lakeview Terrace
- Monster House
- Obsessed
- Penelope
- Pineapple Express
- Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S2
- P.S. I Love You
- Snatch
- Spy Kids
- Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D
- The Bone Collector
- The Fifth Element
- The Golden Compass
- The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
- The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2
- Valkyrie
Disponible el 2 de abril
- Kevin Hart: Irresponsible (Original de Netflix)
Disponible el 3 de abril
- Suzzanna: Buried Alive (Original de Netflix)
Disponible el 5 de abril
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: parte 2 (Original de Netflix)
- In The Shadows
- Legacies: temporada 1
- Our Planet (Original de Netflix)
- Persona: colección (Original de Netflix)
- Roman Empire: Caligula: The Mad Emperor (Original de Netflix)
- Spirit Riding Free: temporada 8 (Original de Netflix)
- Tijuana (Original de Netflix)
- When a prominent politician is murdered in cold blood, intrepid local journalists risk their lives to uncover the truth.
- Unicorn Store (Original de Netflix)
Disponible el 9 de abril
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: temporada 6 (Original de Netflix)
Disponible el 10 de abril
- New Girl: temporada 7
- You vs. Wild (Original de Netflix)
Disponible el 11 de abril
- Black Summer (Original de Netflix)
Disponible el 12 de abril
- A Land Imagined (Original de Netflix)
- Band Aid
- Huge in France (Original de Netflix)
- Mighty Little Bheem (Original de Netflix)
- The Perfect Date (Original de Netflix)
- The Silence (Original de Netflix)
- Special (Original de Netflix)
- Who Would You Take to a Deserted Island? (Original de Netflix)
Disponible el 15 de abril
- Luis Miguel - La serie: temporada 1
- No Good Nick (Original de Netflix)
- The New Romantic
Disponible el 16 de abril
- Super Monsters Furever Friends (Original de Netflix)
Disponible el 18 de abril
- My First First Love (Original de Netflix)
Disponible el 19 de abril
- A Fortunate Man (Original de Netflix)
- Brené Brown: The Call to Courage (Original de Netflix)
- Cuckoo: temporada 5 (Original de Netflix)
- I, Daniel Blake
- Music Teacher (Original de Netflix)
- Rilakkuma and Kaoru (Original de Netflix)
- Samantha!: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)
- Someone Great (Original de Netflix)
Disponible el 20 de abril
- Grass is Greener (Original de Netflix)
Disponible el 22 de abril
- Pinky Malinky: parte 2 (Original de Netflix)
- Selection Day - New Episodes(Original de Netflix)
Disponible el 23 de abril
- I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Original de Netflix)
Disponible el 24 de abril
- Bonding (Original de Netflix)
Disponible el 25 de abril
- The Hateful Eight: Extended Version
- The Ugly Truth
Disponible el 26 de abril
- The Protector: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)
- ReMastered: Devil at the Crossroads (Original de Netflix)
- She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: temporada 2 (Original de Netflix)
- Street Food (Original de Netflix)
- The Sapphires
- Yankee (Original de Netflix)
Disponible el 27 de abril
- American Honey
- Disponible el 28 de abril
- Señora Acero: temporada 5
Disponible el 29 de abril
- Burning
- The Imitation Game
Disponible el 30 de abril
- Anthony Jeselnik: Fire in the Maternity Ward (Original de Netflix)
- Baki: parte 2 (Original de Netflix)
- Ingress: The Animation (Original de Netflix)
Todo lo que sale de Netflix en Estados Unidos en abril de 2019
Sale el 1 de abril
- American Pie
- Billy Madison
- Blue Mountain State: temporadas 1-3
- Casino Royale
- Diamonds Are Forever
- Die Another Day
- Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
- Goldfinger
- Happy Feet
- Happy Gilmore
- Heat
- I Love You, Man
- L.A. Confidential
- Live and Let Die
- Luther: Series 1-4
- Octopussy
- Pokémon: XY: temporadas 1-2
- Seven
- Sex and the City: The Movie
- The Living Daylights
- The Man with the Golden Gun
- The Spy Who Loved Me
- The World Is Not Enough
- Wallander: Series 1-4
- You Only Live Twice
Sale el 4 de abril
- Raw
Sale el 7 de abril
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars: temporadas 1-5
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars: The Lost Missions
Sale el 13 de abril
- Video Game High School: temporadas 1-3
Sale el 18 de abril
- Silver Linings Playbook
Comenta: Las nuevas series y películas de Netflix en abril de 2019 en Estados Unidos
