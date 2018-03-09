El Audi E-Tron no está diseñado para ocultarse sino para llamar la atención [fotos]

CNET también está disponible en español.

Normalmente el camuflaje se usa para ocultar el diseño de un carro.

Texto de / Foto de Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow

Pero ese no es el caso del E-tron.

Texto de / Foto de Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow

El E-tron es la primera SUV eléctrica de Audi, que busca competir con las SUV de Jaguar y de Tesla.

Texto de / Foto de Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow

Audi aún sigue usando los códigos QR por una razón que desconocemos.

Texto de / Foto de Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow

El E-Tron tiene un aspecto más tradicional que el de la I-Pace de Jaguar o la Model X de Tesla.

Texto de / Foto de Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow

Sus tres motores eléctricos ofrecen 400 caballos de fuerza.

Texto de / Foto de Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow

Audi dice que tiene un rango de 300 millas con una carga y que su carga rápida toma 30 minutos.

Texto de / Foto de Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow

Audi pondrá a prueba una flotilla de 250 E-Trons y espera hacerlos andar 5 millones de millas.

Texto de / Foto de Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow

Se espera que Audi presente el modelo de producción este año en Bélgica.

Texto de / Foto de Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow

Se espera que sus compradores lo reciban hacia finales de 2018.

Texto de / Foto de Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow

Disfruta del resto de las imágenes del E-Tron de Audi.

Texto de / Foto de Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow

Foto de Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow

Foto de Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow

Foto de Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow

Foto de Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow

Foto de Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow

Foto de Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow

Foto de Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow

Foto de Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow

Foto de Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow

Foto de Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow

Foto de Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow

Foto de Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow

Foto de Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow

Foto de Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow

Foto de Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow

Foto de Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow

Foto de Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow

Foto de Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow

Foto de Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow

Foto de Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow

Foto de Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow

Foto de Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow

Foto de Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow

Foto de Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow

Foto de Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow

The Audi e-tron prototype in Geneva

Texto de / Foto de Audi

The Audi e-tron prototype in Geneva

Texto de / Foto de Audi

The Audi e-tron prototype offers a preview of the first purely electrically powered model from the brand. The SUV combines a roomy interior with a range capable of covering long distances.

Texto de / Foto de Audi

The expressive sills with orange inserts show the location of the battery and therefore the energy center of the car.

Texto de / Foto de Audi

The Audi e-tron prototype in Geneva

Texto de / Foto de Audi

The Audi e-tron prototype in Geneva

Texto de / Foto de Audi

The Audi e-tron prototype in Geneva

Texto de / Foto de Audi

The Audi e-tron prototype in Geneva

Texto de / Foto de Audi

The Audi e-tron prototype in Geneva

Texto de / Foto de Audi

The Audi e-tron prototype in Geneva

Texto de / Foto de Audi

The Audi e-tron prototype in Geneva

Texto de / Foto de Audi

The Audi e-tron prototype in Geneva

Texto de / Foto de Audi

The Audi e-tron prototype in Geneva

Texto de / Foto de Audi

The Audi e-tron prototype offers a preview of the first purely electrically powered model from the brand. The production version of the SUV launches on the European market at the end of 2018.

Texto de / Foto de Audi

The Audi e-tron prototype in Geneva

Texto de / Foto de Audi

The Audi e-tron prototype in Geneva

Texto de / Foto de Audi

The Audi e-tron prototype in Geneva

Texto de / Foto de Audi

The Audi e-tron prototype in Geneva

Texto de / Foto de Audi

Foto de Audi

The Audi e-tron prototype in Geneva

Texto de / Foto de Audi

The Audi e-tron prototype in Geneva

Texto de / Foto de Audi

The Audi e-tron prototype in Geneva

Texto de / Foto de Audi

The Audi e-tron prototype in Geneva

Texto de / Foto de Audi

The Audi e-tron prototype in Geneva

Texto de / Foto de Audi

The Audi e-tron prototype in Geneva

Texto de / Foto de Audi

The Audi e-tron prototype in Geneva

Texto de / Foto de Audi

The distorted e-tron lettering stretches across the entire flank, as if it was charged with electricity.

Texto de / Foto de Audi

The Audi e-tron prototype in Geneva

Texto de / Foto de Audi

Mimicking the high-voltage grid, orange elements illustrate the fact that the Audi e-tron prototype is fully electric – the lower part of the car, for example, is encircled with alternating orange and black segments.

Texto de / Foto de Audi

The Audi e-tron prototype in Geneva

Texto de / Foto de Audi

The Audi e-tron prototype illustrates electrification with a specially developed design film. The "e" at the bonnet is literally electrifying

Texto de / Foto de Audi

The Audi e-tron prototype in Geneva

Texto de / Foto de Audi
El Audi E-Tron no está diseñado para ocultarse sino para llamar la atención [fotos]

Fecha de publicación:
