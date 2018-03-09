El Audi E-Tron no está diseñado para ocultarse sino para llamar la atención [fotos]

CNET también está disponible en español.
Normalmente el camuflaje se usa para ocultar el diseño de un carro.
Pero ese no es el caso del E-tron.
El E-tron es la primera SUV eléctrica de Audi, que busca competir con las SUV de Jaguar y de Tesla.
Audi aún sigue usando los códigos QR por una razón que desconocemos.
El E-Tron tiene un aspecto más tradicional que el de la I-Pace de Jaguar o la Model X de Tesla.
Sus tres motores eléctricos ofrecen 400 caballos de fuerza.
Audi dice que tiene un rango de 300 millas con una carga y que su carga rápida toma 30 minutos.
Audi pondrá a prueba una flotilla de 250 E-Trons y espera hacerlos andar 5 millones de millas.
Se espera que Audi presente el modelo de producción este año en Bélgica.
Se espera que sus compradores lo reciban hacia finales de 2018.
Disfruta del resto de las imágenes del E-Tron de Audi.
The Audi e-tron prototype in Geneva
The Audi e-tron prototype offers a preview of the first purely electrically powered model from the brand. The SUV combines a roomy interior with a range capable of covering long distances.
The expressive sills with orange inserts show the location of the battery and therefore the energy center of the car.
The Audi e-tron prototype offers a preview of the first purely electrically powered model from the brand. The production version of the SUV launches on the European market at the end of 2018.
The distorted e-tron lettering stretches across the entire flank, as if it was charged with electricity.
Mimicking the high-voltage grid, orange elements illustrate the fact that the Audi e-tron prototype is fully electric – the lower part of the car, for example, is encircled with alternating orange and black segments.
The Audi e-tron prototype illustrates electrification with a specially developed design film. The "e" at the bonnet is literally electrifying