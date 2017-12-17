Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Especificaciones

Samsung Galaxy Note 8: más grande, más caro y más impresionante

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 (Midnight Black)

Número de parte: CNETGALAXYNOTE8PHONEMIDBLK

Funciones del teléfono

  • Funciones de teléfono
    Speakerphone, voice control, call timer, conference call, flight mode, voice dialing, vibrating alert
  • Detectores
    Accelerometer, proximity sensor, barometer, gyro sensor, hall sensor, RGB sensor, pressure sensor, geomagnetic sensor
  • Propiedades adicionales
    TTY compatible, E-911 compliant, S Pen multi-input, Commercial Mobile Alert System (CMAS), Wi-Fi Miracast, HD Voice, Multi Window, Wi-Fi Calling, Screen Write, Smart Select, MU-MIMO technology, Samsung KNOX, TTD compatible, Face recognition, High AOP Mic, Smart View, Live message, Screen off memo, Samsung DeX support, Bixby Vision
  • Dispositivos de seguridad
    Fingerprint reader, eye scan

General

  • Valor SAR
    1.59 W/kg (hotspot), 1.18 W/kg (body) / 1.05 W/kg (head)
  • Componentes integrados
    Front-facing camera, audio player, voice recorder, heart rate sensor, navigation, dual rear-facing camera
  • Color de la carrocería
    Midnight black
  • Marca
    Samsung

Celular

  • Tecnología
    CDMA2000 1X / GSM / WCDMA (UMTS), WCDMA (UMTS) / GSM
  • Tipo
    SmartPhone
  • Componentes integrados
    audio player, dual rear-facing camera, front-facing camera, heart rate sensor, navigation, voice recorder
  • Navegación
    BeiDou, GLONASS, GPS, Galileo
  • Banda
    WCDMA (UMTS) / GSM 850/900/1800/1900
  • Generación de banda ancha
    4G
  • Factor de forma de teléfono
    touch
  • Proveedor de servicios
    AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon
  • Familia de sistema operativo
    Android
  • Sistema operativo
    Android 7.1 Nougat
  • Tecnología de pago
    Samsung Pay, Android Pay
  • Asistente inteligente
    Bixby
  • Tipo de tarjeta SIM
    nano SIM
  • Ctd. de ranuras de tarjeta SIM
    single-SIM
  • Dispositivo de entrada
    Multi-touch

Mensajería & Internet

  • Servicios de mensajería
    MMS, SMS
  • Protocolos admitidos de correo electrónico
    IMAP4, POP3
  • Redes sociales y blogs compatibles
    Yes

Misceláneo

  • Estándares de compatibilidad
    IP68, HAC (Hearing Aid Compatible)
  • Sensores
    RGB sensor, accelerometer, barometer, geomagnetic sensor, gyro sensor, hall sensor, pressure sensor, proximity sensor
  • Accesorios incluidos
    Power adapter, tweezer, SIM card removal tool, USB Connector (USB-C), micro-USB connector, AKG headphones, USB-C cable, S Pen, Pen nibs
  • Color
    Midnight Black
  • Categoría de color
    black
  • Protección
    dustproof, waterproof

Comunicaciones

  • Transmisión de datos
    EDGE, DC-HSDPA, EV-DO, GPRS, FDD-LTE, HSDPA, HSPA+, HSUPA, LTE, TDD-LTE, VoLTE
  • Banda 3G UMTS
    Band 2, Band 1, Band 4, Band 5, Band 8
  • Interfaz inalámbrica
    ANT/ANT+, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, NFC

Procesador

  • Velocidad reloj
    2.35 GHz
  • Servicio de Internet
    QUALCOMM Snapdragon 835
  • Número de procesador
    MSM8998
  • Fabricante
    QUALCOMM
  • Número de núcleos de procesador
    Octa-core
  • Arquitectura de 64 bits
    Yes

Pantalla

  • Servicio de Internet
    OLED display - color
  • Tecnología
    Quad HD+ Super AMOLED
  • Resolución de la pantalla
    2960 x 1440 pixels
  • Intensidad del color
    24-bit (16.7 million colors)
  • Densidad de píxeles (ppi)
    521
  • Tamaño en diagonal
    6.3 in
  • Tamaño diagonal (métrico)
    16 cm, 16.05 cm
  • Tamaño diagonal del smartphone
    6.3 in
  • Protección
    Corning Gorilla Glass 5 (scratch resistant glass)
  • Soporte de colores
    color
  • Características
    Always-on display, Edge Screen, HDR Premium-certified

Reproductor de medios

  • Estándares de vídeo digital compatibles
    MKV, FLV, AVI, MPEG-4, WMV, ASF, 3GP, M4V, WebM, 3G2
  • Estándares de audio digital compatibles
    WAV, WMA, AAC, PCM, AMR, MP3, FLAC, XMF, OGG, MIDI, APE (Monkey's Audio), M4A, apt-X, DSF, DSD, MXMF, OGA, 3GA, AWB, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA, DFF, MID, DSD64, DSD128

Memoria

  • RAM
    6 GB - LPDDR4 SDRAM
  • Tarjetas de memoria flash soportadas
    microSDXC - up to 256 GB
  • Memoria de usuario
    50.8 GB, 50.6 GB

Batería

  • Información del tiempo
    Talk (3G): up to 1980 min
    Active online usage (3G): up to 12 hrs
    Active online usage (LTE): up to 14 hrs
    Active online usage (Wi-Fi): up to 14 hrs
    Playback (video): up to 18 hrs
    Playback (audio): up to 57 hrs
    Playback (audio (Always On Display Off)): up to 99 hrs
    Standby: up to 93.84 hrs
  • Capacidad
    3300 mAh
  • Información del tiempo
    Talk: up to 1980 min
    Standby: up to 93.6 hrs
    Active online usage (3G): up to 12 hrs
    Active online usage (LTE): up to 14 hrs
    Active online usage (Wi-Fi): up to 14 hrs
    Playback (video): up to 18 hrs
    Playback (audio): up to 57 hrs
    Playback (audio (Always On Display Off)): up to 99 hrs
  • Carga inalámbrica
    Yes

Cámara digital

  • Efectos especiales
    Bokeh effect, Grid Line, HDR

CE Cables (detalles)

  • Marca
    Samsung
  • Gama de productos
    Samsung Galaxy
  • Modelo
    Note8
  • Edición
    SM-N950U1, SM-N950U
  • Cantidad empaquetada
    1

Conexiones

  • Tipo de conector
    USB Type-C - 24 pin USB-C
    Headphones - mini-phone 3.5 mm

Ranuras de expansión

  • Tipo
    touch sensitive screen (multi-touch)

CE Cables (detalles)

  • Sensores
    RGB sensor, accelerometer, barometer, geomagnetic sensor, gyro sensor, hall sensor, pressure sensor, proximity sensor
  • Funciones de teléfono
    call timer, conference call, flight mode, speakerphone, vibrating alert, voice control, voice dialing
  • Dispositivos de seguridad
    eye scan, fingerprint reader
  • Funciones adicionales
    Bixby Vision, AT&T Video Call, Commercial Mobile Alert System (CMAS), Face recognition, S Pen multi-input, Screen Write, Samsung DeX support, Screen off memo, Samsung KNOX, Smart Select, Smart View, TTD compatible, Wi-Fi Calling, TTY compatible, Wi-Fi Miracast, Wireless Emergency Alerts function, HD Voice, E-911 compliant, High AOP Mic, Live message, MU-MIMO technology, Multi Window, Noise suppression by Fortemedia

Dispositivo de alimentación

  • Normas de audio digital admitidas
    3GA, AAC, FLAC, IMY, M4A, MID, MIDI, MP3, MXMF, OGA, OGG, OTA, AMR, PCM, RTTTL, RTX, WAV, WMA, XMF, apt-X, APE (Monkey's Audio), AWB, DFF, DSD, DSD128, DSD64, DSF
  • Normas de vídeo digital compatibles
    3G2, 3GP, ASF, AVI, FLV, M4V, MKV, MPEG-4, WMV, WebM

RAM

  • Tamaño instalado
    6 GB
  • Tecnología
    LPDDR4 SDRAM

Misceláneo

  • Capacidad de memoria interna
    64 GB
  • Tamaño máximo soportado
    256 GB
  • Tarjetas de memoria flash soportadas
    microSDXC
  • Memoria de usuario
    50.8 GB, 50.6 GB

Cámara trasera

  • Tamaño del sensor
    1/2.55"

Servicio de apoyo &

  • Resolución del sensor
    8 Megapixel
  • Apertura del objetivo
    f/1.7
  • Ajuste del enfoque
    automatic
  • Características
    Geo-tagging, Live stickers, Motion photo, Quick launch, Selective Focus, Smart Auto Focus, Stamps

Segunda cámara trasera

  • Tamaño del sensor
    1/3.6"

Cámara frontal

  • Tamaño del sensor
    1/3.6"

Dimensiones & peso

  • Anchura
    2.94 in
  • Profundidad
    0.33 in
  • Altura
    6.40 in
  • Peso
    6.9 oz

General

  • Marca
    Samsung

