Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Especificaciones

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 (Midnight Black)
Número de parte: CNETGALAXYNOTE8PHONEMIDBLK
Funciones del teléfono
Funciones de teléfonoSpeakerphone, voice control, call timer, conference call, flight mode, voice dialing, vibrating alert
DetectoresAccelerometer, proximity sensor, barometer, gyro sensor, hall sensor, RGB sensor, pressure sensor, geomagnetic sensor
Propiedades adicionalesTTY compatible, E-911 compliant, S Pen multi-input, Commercial Mobile Alert System (CMAS), Wi-Fi Miracast, HD Voice, Multi Window, Wi-Fi Calling, Screen Write, Smart Select, MU-MIMO technology, Samsung KNOX, TTD compatible, Face recognition, High AOP Mic, Smart View, Live message, Screen off memo, Samsung DeX support, Bixby Vision
Dispositivos de seguridadFingerprint reader, eye scan
General
Valor SAR1.59 W/kg (hotspot), 1.18 W/kg (body) / 1.05 W/kg (head)
Componentes integradosFront-facing camera, audio player, voice recorder, heart rate sensor, navigation, dual rear-facing camera
Color de la carroceríaMidnight black
MarcaSamsung
Celular
TecnologíaCDMA2000 1X / GSM / WCDMA (UMTS), WCDMA (UMTS) / GSM
TipoSmartPhone
Componentes integradosaudio player, dual rear-facing camera, front-facing camera, heart rate sensor, navigation, voice recorder
NavegaciónBeiDou, GLONASS, GPS, Galileo
BandaWCDMA (UMTS) / GSM 850/900/1800/1900
Generación de banda ancha4G
Factor de forma de teléfonotouch
Proveedor de serviciosAT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon
Familia de sistema operativoAndroid
Sistema operativoAndroid 7.1 Nougat
Tecnología de pagoSamsung Pay, Android Pay
Asistente inteligenteBixby
Tipo de tarjeta SIMnano SIM
Ctd. de ranuras de tarjeta SIMsingle-SIM
Dispositivo de entradaMulti-touch
Mensajería & Internet
Servicios de mensajeríaMMS, SMS
Protocolos admitidos de correo electrónicoIMAP4, POP3
Redes sociales y blogs compatiblesYes
Misceláneo
Estándares de compatibilidadIP68, HAC (Hearing Aid Compatible)
SensoresRGB sensor, accelerometer, barometer, geomagnetic sensor, gyro sensor, hall sensor, pressure sensor, proximity sensor
Accesorios incluidosPower adapter, tweezer, SIM card removal tool, USB Connector (USB-C), micro-USB connector, AKG headphones, USB-C cable, S Pen, Pen nibs
ColorMidnight Black
Categoría de colorblack
Proteccióndustproof, waterproof
Comunicaciones
Transmisión de datosEDGE, DC-HSDPA, EV-DO, GPRS, FDD-LTE, HSDPA, HSPA+, HSUPA, LTE, TDD-LTE, VoLTE
Banda 3G UMTSBand 2, Band 1, Band 4, Band 5, Band 8
Interfaz inalámbricaANT/ANT+, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, NFC
Procesador
Velocidad reloj2.35 GHz
Servicio de InternetQUALCOMM Snapdragon 835
Número de procesadorMSM8998
FabricanteQUALCOMM
Número de núcleos de procesadorOcta-core
Arquitectura de 64 bitsYes
Pantalla
Servicio de InternetOLED display - color
TecnologíaQuad HD+ Super AMOLED
Resolución de la pantalla2960 x 1440 pixels
Intensidad del color24-bit (16.7 million colors)
Densidad de píxeles (ppi)521
Tamaño en diagonal6.3 in
Tamaño diagonal (métrico)16 cm, 16.05 cm
Tamaño diagonal del smartphone6.3 in
ProtecciónCorning Gorilla Glass 5 (scratch resistant glass)
Soporte de colorescolor
CaracterísticasAlways-on display, Edge Screen, HDR Premium-certified
Reproductor de medios
Estándares de vídeo digital compatiblesMKV, FLV, AVI, MPEG-4, WMV, ASF, 3GP, M4V, WebM, 3G2
Estándares de audio digital compatiblesWAV, WMA, AAC, PCM, AMR, MP3, FLAC, XMF, OGG, MIDI, APE (Monkey's Audio), M4A, apt-X, DSF, DSD, MXMF, OGA, 3GA, AWB, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA, DFF, MID, DSD64, DSD128
Memoria
RAM6 GB - LPDDR4 SDRAM
Tarjetas de memoria flash soportadasmicroSDXC - up to 256 GB
Memoria de usuario50.8 GB, 50.6 GB
Batería
Información del tiempoTalk (3G): up to 1980 min
Active online usage (3G): up to 12 hrs
Active online usage (LTE): up to 14 hrs
Active online usage (Wi-Fi): up to 14 hrs
Playback (video): up to 18 hrs
Playback (audio): up to 57 hrs
Playback (audio (Always On Display Off)): up to 99 hrs, Talk: up to 1980 min
Standby: up to 93.84 hrs
Capacidad3300 mAh
-
Carga inalámbricaYes
Cámara digital
Efectos especialesBokeh effect, Grid Line, HDR
CE Cables (detalles)
MarcaSamsung
Gama de productosSamsung Galaxy
ModeloNote8
EdiciónSM-N950U1, SM-N950U
Cantidad empaquetada1
Conexiones
Tipo de conectorUSB Type-C - 24 pin USB-C
Headphones - mini-phone 3.5 mm
Ranuras de expansión
Tipotouch sensitive screen (multi-touch)
CE Cables (detalles)
-
-
-
Funciones adicionalesBixby Vision, AT&T Video Call, Commercial Mobile Alert System (CMAS), Face recognition, S Pen multi-input, Screen Write, Samsung DeX support, Screen off memo, Samsung KNOX, Smart Select, Smart View, TTD compatible, Wi-Fi Calling, TTY compatible, Wi-Fi Miracast, Wireless Emergency Alerts function, HD Voice, E-911 compliant, High AOP Mic, Live message, MU-MIMO technology, Multi Window, Noise suppression by Fortemedia
Dispositivo de alimentación
Normas de audio digital admitidas3GA, AAC, FLAC, IMY, M4A, MID, MIDI, MP3, MXMF, OGA, OGG, OTA, AMR, PCM, RTTTL, RTX, WAV, WMA, XMF, apt-X, APE (Monkey's Audio), AWB, DFF, DSD, DSD128, DSD64, DSF
-
RAM
Tamaño instalado6 GB
TecnologíaLPDDR4 SDRAM
Misceláneo
Capacidad de memoria interna64 GB
Tamaño máximo soportado256 GB
Tarjetas de memoria flash soportadasmicroSDXC
Memoria de usuario50.8 GB, 50.6 GB
Cámara trasera
-
Tamaño del sensor1/2.55"
-
-
-
-
CaracterísticasGeo-tagging, Live stickers, Motion photo, Quick launch, Selective Focus, Smart Auto Focus, Stamps
Segunda cámara trasera
Tamaño del sensor1/3.6"
Cámara frontal
Tamaño del sensor1/3.6"
Dimensiones & peso
Anchura2.94 in
Profundidad0.33 in
Altura6.40 in
Peso6.9 oz
General
