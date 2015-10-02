Apple iPhone 6S Especificaciones

iPhone 6S: un paso hacia el futuro

Funciones del teléfono

  • Funciones de teléfono
    Speakerphone, voice control, call timer, conference call, flight mode, voice dialing, vibrating alert
  • Detectores
    Accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, three-axis gyro sensor, digital compass, barometer
  • Propiedades adicionales
    Multitasking, FaceTime, AirPlay wireless streaming, AirPrint wireless printing, iCloud Photo Sharing, AirDrop function, Apple TV support (2nd, 3rd), MIMO technology, Wi-Fi Calling, iBeacon microlocation, CarPlay function, Family Sharing feature, QuickType keyboard, Dynamic Lock Screen, iCloud Keychain, Spotlight Search, Notification Center, M9 motion coprocessor
  • Dispositivos de seguridad
    Fingerprint reader

General

  • Valor SAR
    1.14 W/kg (body) / 1.12 W/kg (head)
  • Componentes integrados
    Rear-facing camera, front-facing camera, audio player, voice recorder, stereo speakers, navigation
  • Color de la carrocería
    Space gray
  • Marca
    Apple

Celular

  • Tecnología
    CDMA2000 1X / GSM / WCDMA (UMTS) / TD-SCDMA
  • Tipo
    smartphone
  • Navegación
    A-GPS, GLONASS, GPS
  • Banda
    WCDMA (UMTS) / GSM 850/900/1800/1900 / CDMA2000 1X 2100/1900/800 / TD-SCDMA / AWS 1700/2100
  • Generación de banda ancha
    4G
  • Factor de forma de teléfono
    touch
  • Proveedor de servicios
    not specified
  • Familia de sistema operativo
    iOS
  • Sistema operativo
    iOS 9
  • Tecnología de pago
    Apple Pay
  • Asistente inteligente
    Siri
  • Tipo de tarjeta SIM
    nano SIM
  • Dispositivo de entrada
    3D Touch, capacitive

Mensajería & Internet

  • Servicios de mensajería
    MMS, SMS
  • Redes sociales y blogs compatibles
    Facebook, Twitter

Misceláneo

  • Estándares de compatibilidad
    HAC (Hearing Aid Compatible)
  • Color
    space gray
  • Categoría de color
    gray
  • Material del cuerpo
    anodized aluminum, glass, stainless steel

Comunicaciones

  • Transmisión de datos
    DC-HSDPA, EDGE, EV-DO, GPRS, HSDPA, HSPA+, HSUPA, LTE, LTE Advanced, TD-LTE, VoLTE
  • Banda 4G LTE
    Band 1, Band 12, Band 13, Band 17, Band 18, Band 19, Band 2, Band 20, Band 25, Band 26, Band 27, Band 28, Band 29, Band 3, Band 38, Band 39, Band 4, Band 40, Band 41, Band 5, Band 7, Band 8
  • Frecuencia de funcionamientode transmisión de datos
    LTE 700/700b/700c/800/800 DD/850/900/1800/1900/2100/2300/2500/2600/AWS
  • Interfaz inalámbrica
    Bluetooth 4.2, IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, NFC

Procesador

  • Fabricante
    Apple
  • Arquitectura de 64 bits
    Yes

Pantalla

  • Tecnología
    Retina HD display with IPS technology
  • Resolución de la pantalla
    1920 x 1080 pixels
  • Densidad de píxeles (ppi)
    401
  • Nivel de contraste
    1300:1
  • Tamaño en diagonal
    5.5 in
  • Tamaño diagonal (métrico)
    14 cm
  • Tamaño diagonal del smartphone
    5.5 in
  • Protección
    fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating
  • Soporte de colores
    color
  • Idiomas de pantalla
    Arabic, Brazilian Portuguese, Catalan, Chinese (simplified), Chinese (traditional), Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hebrew, Hindi, Hungarian, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Malay, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Slovak, Spanish, Swedish, Thai, Turkish, UK English, US English, Ukrainian, Vietnamese
  • Características
    Display Zoom, Dual-domain pixels, Landscape Views, Reachability (screen shifting)

Reproductor de medios

  • Estándares de vídeo digital compatibles
    AVI, MOV, M-JPEG, MPEG-4, H.264, M4V
  • Estándares de audio digital compatibles
    WAV, AAC, AIFF, PCM, Audible, MP3, Apple Lossless, AAC-LC, HE-AAC, Audible AAX, Audible AAX+, protected AAC

Parámetros ambientales

  • Temperatura mínima de funcionamiento
    32 °F
  • Temperatura máxima de funcionamiento
    95 °F
  • Ámbito de humedad de funcionamiento
    5 - 95% (non-condensing)

Batería

  • Tecnología
    Lithium ion
  • Información del tiempo
    Talk (WCDMA): up to 1440 min
    Standby: up to 384 hrs
    Active online usage (WCDMA): up to 12 hrs
    Active online usage (LTE): up to 12 hrs
    Active online usage (Wi-Fi): up to 12 hrs
    Playback (video): up to 14 hrs
    Playback (audio): up to 80 hrs

Ranuras de expansión

  • Tipo
    touch sensitive screen (3D Touch)
  • Tecnología Touchscreen
    capacitive

Dispositivo de alimentación

Misceláneo

  • Capacidad de memoria interna
    32 GB

Dimensiones & peso

  • Resolución del sensor
    12 pixels

Procesador

  • Tipo
    limited warranty, technical support
  • Servicio incluido
    consulting
  • Periodo de copertura del contrato
    1 year, 90 days

Servicio de apoyo &

  • Resolución del sensor
    5 Megapixel
  • Apertura del objetivo
    f/2.2
  • Características
    Exposure control, FaceTime HD camera

Antena

  • Tipo
    1 year warranty

Dimensiones & peso

  • Anchura
    3.1 in
  • Profundidad
    0.3 in
  • Altura
    6.2 in
  • Peso
    6.77 oz

General

  • Marca
    Apple

