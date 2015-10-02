Apple iPhone 6S Especificaciones

Apple iPhone 6S (32GB, space gray)
Número de parte: IPH6SBT32GRY
Funciones del teléfono
Funciones de teléfonoSpeakerphone, voice control, call timer, conference call, flight mode, voice dialing, vibrating alert
DetectoresAccelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, three-axis gyro sensor, digital compass, barometer
Propiedades adicionalesMultitasking, FaceTime, AirPlay wireless streaming, AirPrint wireless printing, iCloud Photo Sharing, AirDrop function, Apple TV support (2nd, 3rd), MIMO technology, Wi-Fi Calling, iBeacon microlocation, CarPlay function, Family Sharing feature, QuickType keyboard, Dynamic Lock Screen, iCloud Keychain, Spotlight Search, Notification Center, M9 motion coprocessor
Dispositivos de seguridadFingerprint reader
General
Valor SAR1.14 W/kg (body) / 1.12 W/kg (head)
Componentes integradosRear-facing camera, front-facing camera, audio player, voice recorder, stereo speakers, navigation
Color de la carroceríaSpace gray
Marca: Apple
Celular
TecnologíaCDMA2000 1X / GSM / WCDMA (UMTS) / TD-SCDMA
Tiposmartphone
Componentes integradosaudio player, front-facing camera, navigation, rear-facing camera, stereo speakers, voice recorder
NavegaciónA-GPS, GLONASS, GPS
BandaWCDMA (UMTS) / GSM 850/900/1800/1900 / CDMA2000 1X 2100/1900/800 / TD-SCDMA / AWS 1700/2100
Generación de banda ancha4G
Factor de forma de teléfonotouch
Proveedor de serviciosnot specified
Familia de sistema operativoiOS
Sistema operativoiOS 9
Tecnología de pagoApple Pay
Asistente inteligenteSiri
Tipo de tarjeta SIMnano SIM
Dispositivo de entrada3D Touch, capacitive
Mensajería & Internet
-
-
Redes sociales y blogs compatiblesFacebook, Twitter
Misceláneo
Estándares de compatibilidadHAC (Hearing Aid Compatible)
Sensoresaccelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, digital compass, proximity sensor, three-axis gyro sensor
Colorspace gray
Categoría de colorgray
Material del cuerpoanodized aluminum, glass, stainless steel
Comunicaciones
Transmisión de datosDC-HSDPA, EDGE, EV-DO, GPRS, HSDPA, HSPA+, HSUPA, LTE, LTE Advanced, TD-LTE, VoLTE
Banda 4G LTEBand 1, Band 12, Band 13, Band 17, Band 18, Band 19, Band 2, Band 20, Band 25, Band 26, Band 27, Band 28, Band 29, Band 3, Band 38, Band 39, Band 4, Band 40, Band 41, Band 5, Band 7, Band 8
Frecuencia de funcionamientode transmisión de datosLTE 700/700b/700c/800/800 DD/850/900/1800/1900/2100/2300/2500/2600/AWS
Interfaz inalámbricaBluetooth 4.2, IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, NFC
Procesador
FabricanteApple
Arquitectura de 64 bitsYes
Pantalla
TecnologíaRetina HD display with IPS technology
Resolución de la pantalla1920 x 1080 pixels
Densidad de píxeles (ppi)401
Nivel de contraste1300:1
Tamaño en diagonal5.5 in
Tamaño diagonal (métrico)14 cm
Tamaño diagonal del smartphone5.5 in
Protecciónfingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating
Soporte de colorescolor
Idiomas de pantallaArabic, Brazilian Portuguese, Catalan, Chinese (simplified), Chinese (traditional), Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hebrew, Hindi, Hungarian, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Malay, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Slovak, Spanish, Swedish, Thai, Turkish, UK English, US English, Ukrainian, Vietnamese
CaracterísticasDisplay Zoom, Dual-domain pixels, Landscape Views, Reachability (screen shifting)
Reproductor de medios
-
-
Estándares de audio digital compatiblesWAV, AAC, AIFF, PCM, Audible, MP3, Apple Lossless, AAC-LC, HE-AAC, Audible AAX, Audible AAX+, protected AAC
Parámetros ambientales
Temperatura mínima de funcionamiento32 °F
Temperatura máxima de funcionamiento95 °F
Ámbito de humedad de funcionamiento5 - 95% (non-condensing)
Batería
-
-
Información del tiempoTalk (WCDMA): up to 1440 min
Standby: up to 384 hrs
Active online usage (WCDMA): up to 12 hrs
Active online usage (LTE): up to 12 hrs
Active online usage (Wi-Fi): up to 12 hrs
Playback (video): up to 14 hrs
Playback (audio): up to 80 hrs
CE Cables (detalles)
MarcaApple
Gama de productosApple iPhone
Modelo6s Plus
Cantidad empaquetada1
Ranuras de expansión
-
-
Tecnología Touchscreencapacitive
CE Cables (detalles)
-
-
-
Dispositivo de alimentación
-
-
Misceláneo
Capacidad de memoria interna32 GB
Dimensiones & peso
-
Procesador
-
-
-
Servicio de apoyo &
-
-
-
CaracterísticasExposure control, FaceTime HD camera
Antena
-
Dimensiones & peso
-
-
-
-
General
Marca: Apple