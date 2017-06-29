  • CNET
  • Deals
  • Zuru Cake Splat Game for $2 + pickup at Walmart

Zuru Cake Splat Game for $2 + pickup at Walmart

Published: 5 hours ago / Buy Now
$2 Buy Now

Walmart offers the Zuru Cake Splat Game for $1.97. (With orders of $25 or more, Amazon has it for the same with free shipping.) Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's a buck less than what many eBay vendors are charging. This game includes a rodeo clown splash guard mask, throwing arm, handle, chin rest, and die.

Related Deals SEE ALL

Popular deals

Web Hosting & Services Solutions
Your destination for all things hosting and more!

Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.

Learn more!