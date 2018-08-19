Zoomer Zupps Tiny Pups Interactive Puppy for $5 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Zoomer Zupps Tiny Pups Interactive Puppy in Queen Beagle (pictured) or Poodle Jellybean for $4.97. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by at least $7. Features include poseable limbs, light-up LED eyes, and responsiveness to touch.
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!