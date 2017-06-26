Zombicide: Wulfsburg Expansion for $33 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Zombicide: Wulfsburg Expansion for $39.90. Order via pickup to cut the price to $33.02. That's the lowest price we could find by about a buck, although we saw it for $2 less last December. This expansion to Zombicide: Black Plague is for up to 6 players and has a 60-minute playing time.
