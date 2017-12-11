Zohd Orbit Wing RC Airplane for $91 + free shipping

RCMoment offers the Zohd Orbit Wing RC Airplane for $119.99. Coupon code "DEAL9122" cuts that to $90.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by around $49. It features a 90cm wingspan, gyro stabilizer, and a top speed of 85km/hr.
Note: This does not include a remote control, receiver, battery, or FPV gear. It ships from China and may take up to three weeks to arrive.
