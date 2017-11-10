ZD Racing 9106 Thunder RC Car for $134 + free s&h from China

RCMoment offers the ZD Racing 9106 Thunder RC Car in Black or Blue for $169.99. Coupon code "ZDRN9106" cuts it to $133.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $46. It features a 2.4GHz remote control, 3,300KV T3650 brushless motor, maximum speed of 40 MPH, and a range of up to 490 feet.



Note: The countdown timer on the product page does not reflect an actual expiration time and resets daily. This item ships from China and may take up to a week to arrive.