Yvolution Kids' Neon Street Rollers for $20 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Yvolution Kids' Neon Street Rollers in Blue for
$19.98 $19.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $4 in any color. This adjustable skate is made to fit your child's favorite shoe and can support up to 132 lbs.
Note: They're also available in Pink for $20 with free in-store pickup. (Amazon has them for the same with free shipping for Prime members.)
