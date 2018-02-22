Yuneec Breeze 4K WiFi Quadcopter Drone for $149 + free shipping

Walmart offers the Yuneec Breeze 4K WiFi Quadcopter Drone for $149 with free shipping. That's $50 under last month's mention and the best deal we've seen for it new. (It's the best deal now by $31 and also within $4 of the best price we've seen for a refurb.) It features a 13-megapixel camera, 4K video recording, and a rechargeable LiPo battery with up to 12 minutes of flight time per charge.
