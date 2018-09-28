  • CNET
  • Deals
  • Yuneec Breeze 4K WiFi Quadcopter Drone for $149 + free shipping

Yuneec Breeze 4K WiFi Quadcopter Drone for $149 + free shipping

Published: 1 hour ago / Buy Now
$149 Buy Now

Walmart offers the Yuneec Breeze 4K WiFi Quadcopter Drone for $149 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $31.) It features a 13-megapixel camera, 4K video recording, and a rechargeable battery with up to 12 minutes of flight time per charge.

Popular deals

Web Hosting & Services Solutions
Your destination for all things hosting and more!

Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.

Learn more!