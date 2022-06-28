Yummly's Smart Meat Thermometer Is Down to Just $75 Today (Save $54)

It's grilling season, and few things are worse than biting into a piece of grilled chicken only to realize it needs more cooking time. Instead, you could get the results you want by using a wireless meat thermometer. Check out this Yummly wireless meat thermometer at its lowest price yet, just $75.

Just for today, the $130 thermometer is . but it hasn't noted how long this early Prime Day deal will last. This deal may only be available also while supplies last, so if you want to take your cooking game to the next level, you may want to act quick.

The wireless leave-in thermometer monitors temperatures throughout cooking and can connect to your phone from up to 150 feet away with a free Yummly app. The app includes assisted cooking programs with presets for meat, fish and poultry. All you have to do it choose which meat you're cooking, determine how well you want it done, and Yummly will tell you when the food is ready. When you're not using it, just pop it back into its magnetic charging dock. One full charge can power up to 25 hours of cooking time. This deal includes the thermometer, dock, lid, an extractor to protect your hands, and two AAA batteries.