You Won't Regret Adding This Premium Cookware Brand to Your Kitchen Arsenal

Earlier this week, my cousin casually mentioned he's looking for a new set of pots. Without warning or forethought, I launched into a fangirl-fueled monologue about everything I love about my first Made In purchase -- a 3-quart saucier highly lauded by CNET and others -- and every way I use it. Eighteen months after I bought it, this pot is now the one I pull out daily to sauté onions, steam rice, boil pasta, slowly heat ice cream custard bases -- you name it. And now, with Memorial Day sales on, I can't recommend Made In enough. The up-to-25% off Made In Memorial Day deals aren't everyday occurrences, and for the quality and price, it's hard to beat.

And yes, the first thing I did was send my cousin the sale link above. And yes, I will be adding to my own Made In collection as well, shelf space be damned.

So what do I like about this made-in-Italy brand? I'll admit, at first it somehow seemed larger than I expected, but after the first time I used it, I quickly realized I was dead wrong. My Made In pot is easy to love for its thoughtful design elements and polished construction -- things that matter to me greatly as someone who spends hours a day cooking, and often takes on ridiculous weekend projects like, I don't know, koji-marinated duck confit (delicious) and super eggy cinnamon stick ice cream.

Let me start by also stating that my cookware collection includes venerable brands like All-Clad, Le Creuset, Staub and Tramontina. My kitchen has duplicate and triplicate pots, pans, Dutch Ovens, casserole dishes, cast iron slabs and stock pots of nearly every shape and size. But none are used as heavily as this Made In saucier (which, like other top brands, is also five-ply stainless steel).

Why Made In's pot is my favorite this Memorial Day

I mentioned thoughtful design elements and excellent construction as two of the check points that make my 3-quart saucier so awesome. These designs also carry through the line, but since this is the pot I own, it's the one I'll be gushing, er, talking about in connection with Memorial Days sales.

Shape: One reason I initially thought this pot was oversize is because it isn't just a circular base with straight sides that tower up. The sides of the pot curve out, creating a more bubbly, rounded appearance. That means there's a natural arc for your wooden spoon, offset silicone spatula or whisk to go. Caramelized onions don't get stuck and then soldered onto the sides. On the contrary, food circulates around the base for a more even cook, the finished product is loads easier to scoop out, and the pan is consequently much easier to clean. A+.

Handle: Unlike All-Clad and others, the Made In's signature handle design doesn't jut straight out the side. There's a short 45-ish degree stem (I didn't measure the exact angle, sorry) before the handle levels out at about 90 degrees. I don't have a lot of height or strength leverage so for me, this results in excellent balance, making the pot easy enough and relatively comfortable to maneuver, even when brimming with hot water. It also fits easily into my short oven racks. The smooth, rounded handle is also way less biting on bare hands when I'm lifting the pot, compared to my All-Clad, which has a scooped-out handle that always seems to claw into my skin (I still like the cook on these pots and pans).

Lid: The stainless brush grain is appealing, but the real treat here is the fit. The bezels are beautifully designed for a tight seal, the lid is slightly domed to collect steam and the lid's handle is solidly attached and ergonomically designed for a comfortable pull when you're checking the mouth-watering contents within.

Construction: Everything about the Made In pot's fabrication says "understated quality." It's a kitchen workhorse that feels sturdy, thick (contributing to even and diffuse heating), and up for any challenge. I never have to worry about it, and cleanup is easy with those sloped sides and material. If hot water, soap and a cheap plastic scraper don't do the job, then either vinegar, baking soda or Bar Keeper's Friend will (separately, not together!).

