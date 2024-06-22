You Have Until Tomorrow to Save Up to $96 on This Handy Bissell Deluxe Pet Cleaner

Animals are wonderful, but they have accidents from time to time. Whether you own a cat, dog or otherwise, having a handy lightweight pet cleaner available can save you a lot of time and stress. That's why the Bissell Little Green ProHeat Pet Deluxe Deep Cleaner is perfect for those mishaps that a regular carpet cleaner just can't get. And best of all, it's now dropped to $99 from its typical price of $165 -- a 39% discount.

However, if you're a first-time shopper at QVC, you might be able to score it for an additional $30 off until tomorrow June 23 at 11:59 p.m. PT if you use the coupon code HELLO30. The coupon code applies to all merchandise at QVC's site, and we explain the terms and conditions you need to know right here.

For people living in apartments -- or if you want to keep a compact cleaner handy to take care of messes instantly -- the portable Little Green ProHeat Pet Deluxe Deep Cleaner does the trick. It's lightweight, at just over 9 pounds, making it easy to maneuver around furniture or to use on stairs. The price includes the cleaner and two stain-removing attachment tools, as well as a self-cleaning hose tool. You also get an 8-ounce bottle of Pet Spot & Stain and an 8-ounce bottle of Pet Oxy Boost cleaners to get you started. You can choose from blue or purple accent colors on the machine. If you opt for this deep cleaner, you can also use the aforementioned coupon code to save an extra $30 off the current price.

It's effective on stains and uses heat to help disinfect, removing most stains in a matter of minutes. Of course, this isn't just for pet stains. You can use it on anything from red wine to coffee to sauce spills, so keeping this little machine handy will take care of those inevitable "oops" moments.

