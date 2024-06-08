You Have Roughly 36 Hours to Score Windows 11 and Office Pro 2021 for 86% Off

If you've ever had to purchase Microsoft software, you know buying direct can be costly. Windows 11 Pro alone sets you back $200 if you buy it through Microsoft. And if you also want an Office Pro 2021 license to access tools like Word and Excel, it'll cost you another $440. But if you take advantage of this StackSocial deal, you'll score both for just $60 instead. That's a discount of 86%. However, note that we expect this deal to expire soon.

Windows 11 Pro offers some additional features you won't find on the base version, including Microsoft Remote Desktop, BitLocker device encryption, Windows Sandbox, Hyper-V, Azure Active Directory and much more. You'll receive an activation key that you can use on up to three devices. Not all computers are compatible, so if you're considering upgrading, be sure to check out the system requirements before you buy.

Your purchase comes with a lifetime license to Office Professional 2021 as well, which includes popular programs like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Publisher, OneNote and more. With a single one-time payment, you'll retain lifetime access on the installed PC, which will save you a ton over the recurring charges you'll accrue via a Microsoft 365 subscription and offers you more than the free online version of Microsoft Office. However, it's worth noting that you'll be limited to installing Office on just one computer, and the "lifetime" part of the license, therefore, refers to the lifetime of the machine you install it on.

If you don't need the Office apps in this bundle, you can grab this Windows 11 Pro deal with just the operating system upgrade for $23. But you may find that this bundle is a better value.