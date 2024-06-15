You Have 2 Days Left to Score Major Deals at Best Buy's Father's Day Sale
Find Apple, Google, Samsung and other products at a discount at Best Buy's Father's Day sale. But act fast: You just have this weekend left to nab these deals.
Now's a great time to snag brand-new tech for your own home or even as a last-minute gift for Dad. Best Buy's current three-day sale has a ton of steep discounts on wireless earbuds, laptops, smartwatches and more. To save you the time and effort of finding the best offers, we've gone through the sale and have highlighted some of our favorite offers below. That said, there are hundreds of markdowns, so it's well worth checking out the complete sale using the button below. Just be aware that this sale ends on Sunday, June 16, at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET), so be sure to make your selection before these prices and items are gone for good.
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is one of the best smartwatches on the market and has a speedy S9 chip to help keep your battery going longer than previous models, offering up to 36 hours per charge (or up to 72 hours in low-power mode). It's $50 off right now, making it a bit easier to get all of the advanced features you need in a smartwatch.
You can save $250 off the Google Pixel 8 Pro right now, which knocks the 256GB model down to just $809. And if you have an eligible phone to trade in, you can save up to $325 more.
These incredible noise-canceling earbuds are a great option for Apple users. AirPods Pro 2 are powered by Apple's H2 chip, offer up to six hours of battery life per charge, have an adaptive transparency mode and more. And, right now, you can get a pair for just $190. That's only $11 more than the lowest price we've seen.
This self-emptying robot vacuum has tech to help it avoid toys and other obstacles, including those messes pets can leave behind. Plus, with a base that holds up to 60 days of debris and the ability to set your own cleaning schedules, you won't have to think about your floors for weeks at a time. And right now you can snag one for under $600.
Save big on video doorbells, security cameras, smart speakers, smart displays and mesh routers from Amazon, with select items starting at just $20.
More limited-time Best Buy deals:
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus (64GB): $180 (save $40)
- Lenovo 15-inch Ideapad touchscreen laptop (256GB): $280 (save $220)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: $160 (save $70)
- Ring Video Doorbell: $60 (save $40)
- Acer Nitro 27-inch XV275K gaming monitor: $550 (save $250)
- LG high-efficiency stackable smart front load washer: $800 (save $400)
- HP 14-inch Envy 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop (1TB): $800 (save $300)
- Bose QuietComfort wireless noise-canceling headphones: $249 (save $100)
- Aluratek 10-inch touchscreen digital photo frame: $100 (save $30)
- Samsung 77-inch S90C OLED 4K TV: $1,900 (save $600)
- Philips Hue A19 Bluetooth smart lighting starter kit: $90 (save $40)
- Sony 65-inch Bravia 3 LED 4K Google TV: $800 (save $200)
- TP-Link Tapo 2K cameras (3-pack): $190 (save $60)
- TCL 55-inch Q5 Q-Class 4K QLED Google TV: $280 (save $170)
- Apple iPad 9th-gen: $250 (save $80)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet (32GB): $95 (save $45)
- Blue Yeti Nano premium microphone: $80 (save $20)
- Samsung HW-B650/ZA 3.1 channel soundbar: $250 (save $150)
- JBL Boombox3 portable bluetooth speaker: $350 (save $150)
- Tineco Floor One S3 Extreme vacuum: $280 (save $120)
- Tineco Floor One S6 Extreme Pro vacuum: $450 (save $250)
- Dyson Cool Gen1 TP10 purifier: $360 (save $70)
