You Don't Need to Wait for Black Friday to Score This iPad Deal

Apple's ninth-gen iPad could be just what you need if you're looking for a portable tablet that can help you be productive on the go (or from a comfortable couch). Whether you want to work, play, stay connected, create, explore or stream entertainment, the iPad makes all that easy. It has an upgraded CPU and Neural Engine that offer faster and more powerful performance compared to previous models.

Deals on Apple devices don't come around every day, but with Amazon's ongoing Black Friday sale, right now you can get your hands on one of these sleek tablets for less. You can currently save $60 on both the silver and gray color variants of , dropping the price down to just $270 -- only $1 more than the all-time low price. If you want more storage, you'll have to upgrade to the , which is the only other configuration in stock right now, and is on sale for $550.

Apple's 10.2-inch tablet may not be its best iPad when it comes to raw power but it has plenty of great features. It's equipped with the powerful A13 Bionic chip, an 8-megapixel wide-angle rear camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide front camera with Center Stage technology and more. The Retina display has been upgraded from previous models and now has True Tone technology, which adjusts the screen for comfortable viewing in any light.

It also features a Lightning connector and gets up to 10 hours of battery life per charge. Plus, the 2021 iPad supports the and , which are sold separately, but can help you create and work with ease and may be worth the investment.

And if you're worried that 64GB of storage may not be enough for your pictures, videos or other projects or media, remember that Apple offers plenty of ways to increase your storage if you're willing to use cloud services like the company's own iCloud option or apps like Dropbox and Google Drive, so that storage size shouldn't limit what you can do on your iPad.

CNET's Scott Stein wrapped up his review of this iPad by saying, "I think the basic unexciting iPad wins out. Especially for the price." He awarded it an Editors' Choice. There's no set expiration on this deal, so there's no guaranteeing how long it will remain available. But deals on Apple devices -- especially the current generations -- rarely last for long, so we'd recommend getting your order soon if you're hoping to take advantage of this discount. Or, if you're looking to save on a different Apple tablet, you can check out our roundup of all the best iPad deals you can shop right now.