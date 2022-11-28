Live: Best Cyber Monday Deals Live: Cyber Monday TV Deals Tech Fails of 2022 Deals Under $25 Deals Under $50 8 Products at All-Time Lows Cyber Monday Doodads Cyber Monday Cheat Sheet
You Definitely Don't Want to Miss Out on Aeropostale's Huge Cyber Monday Sale

Couldn't shop in person for Black Friday? No sweat, Aeropostale's 60% off deal continues online today. Trust me, you don't want to miss out on this sale.

Charlotte Maracina

If you missed out on Black Friday shopping, there's still time to shop 60% off everything at Aeropostale this Cyber Monday. This by far has been one of the best clothing deals I've come across this weekend. Yesterday I went to the mall and spent $200 at Aeropostale but left the store with over 15 new items of clothing, all of which would normally cost me $600 total. 

I won't deny that I used to overlook Aeropostale the past few years while holiday shopping, but the lounge wear and sweaters they're offering this season makes Aeropostale a can't miss while shopping. Whether you're shopping for your sister, boyfriend or mom, there's clothes for everyone here. Don't miss their "Meta Monday" sale that ends tonight. 

