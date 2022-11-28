You Definitely Don't Want to Miss Out on Aeropostale's Huge Cyber Monday Sale
Couldn't shop in person for Black Friday? No sweat, Aeropostale's 60% off deal continues online today. Trust me, you don't want to miss out on this sale.
Charlotte Maracina
Charlotte Maracina
Associate Writer
Charlotte Maracina is an associate writer for CNET based in Long Island, New York. When not writing about top products on the market, she's traveling, binging Love Island or following Harry Styles on tour.
If you missed out on Black Friday shopping, there's still time to shop 60% off everything at Aeropostale this Cyber Monday. This by far has been one of the best clothing deals I've come across this weekend. Yesterday I went to the mall and spent $200 at Aeropostale but left the store with over 15 new items of clothing, all of which would normally cost me $600 total.
I won't deny that I used to overlook Aeropostale the past few years while holiday shopping, but the lounge wear and sweaters they're offering this season makes Aeropostale a can't miss while shopping. Whether you're shopping for your sister, boyfriend or mom, there's clothes for everyone here. Don't miss their "Meta Monday" sale that ends tonight.
Your new fit doesn't have to cost a fortune.
Install our CNET Shopping extension, and we'll look for available promo codes for your favorite brands to add to your cart with a single click.
Get the best price on everything
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.