You Can't Beat These Impressive $22 Wireless Earbuds This Prime Day

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

I have -- and like -- the AirPods Pro. I know their automated switching between Macs and iPhones can sometimes drive users up the wall, but it works pretty well for me. And their noise-canceling prowess and superior transparency mode remain top-notch, even though the product is almost three years old (rumors suggest an AirPods Pro 2 may hit this year). But when I'm not working -- or not on a plane -- I spend a lot of my time with a set of $22 no-name earbuds: the .

Never heard of the "NyPots" brand, you say? I don't blame you. But that's because these headphones started life as the Enacfire E90, pictured above. That model originally lived near the top of CNET's Best Cheap True-Wireless Earbuds list, though it disappeared from Amazon's listings during the retailer's 2021 purge of brands with questionable user reviews. But -- as is increasingly standard operating procedure for many China-based manufacturers -- the product returned under a new brand name soon after. Thus, "NyPots." (Want to pay $8 more for what appears to be the same product? Check out the instead.)

But there's the thing: For about $22, these are pretty fantastic wireless earbuds. No, they're not better than the AirPods, but I actually find them to be more comfortable. They are incredibly lightweight. And while they don't sport active noise cancellation, or a transparency mode, I get a nice tight seal with the included ear tips, so they do a good job of blocking out external noise. Sound quality is perfectly decent, with more low end than you'd have any right to expect from earbuds at this price. I like the "tap to pause" touch control, as I often use these for listening to podcasts. The case charges via USB-C or Qi wireless, and the buds are supposedly IPX8 water-resistant, though I've never put them to the test.

Now, I generally don't make calls on these headphones (that's when I'll defer back to the AirPods), so I can't really speak to call quality. And we've seen these buds cost a smidge less than their current $21.60 (with 10% off coupon checked), so I can't say the Prime Day offering is their best all-time price. But since I just misplaced my previous set last week, I'll happily be buying another pair this week. You might want to, too.