You Can Still Save Up to 15% on Ruggable's Washable Rugs at Amazon

It's spring, which means it's time to give your home a refresh. Although Amazon's Big Spring Sale has ended, you can still find great savings on home goods, including stylish rugs from Ruggable. There's a lot to love about rugs, whether it's the feeling of walking barefoot on one or just using one to change up your space and make it feel more cozy.

But if you have pets or kids, there's usually quite a bit of maintenance involved. Luckily, Ruggable's rugs are easily washable and nonslip, so you don't have to worry about a kid careening down a hallway. While they are a bit pricey, you can save up to 15% off right now. Make sure you clip the on-page coupon to receive the discount.

For example, this 6-by-9-foot bohemian-style Morris & Co Blackthorn Forest Green rug regularly costs $429. With the 15% discount, the price is dropped to $365. Ruggable is known for its collaborations with designer Jonathan Adler, so the same-sized Adler-designed rug that usually sets you back $409 drops down to $348. Be sure to click the 15% off coupon on Amazon's product page before checking out or you'll miss the discount.

Anyone with kids or pets (or klutzes) will appreciate not only the wide variety of styles but also how easy they are to clean. Each rug is spill-proof and comes with a nonslip base. You can opt for a thin or cushioned pad. The top of the rug is the removable part and most sizes can be washed in an average-size washing machine. This sale won't last forever, so be sure to order while the deals are still in full swing. And if you want other ways to clean your house with very little hassle, check out these great deals on robot vacuums.