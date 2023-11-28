You Can Still Save $50 on the Meta Quest 2 After Cyber Monday

With VR becoming such a big thing these days, a lot of companies are aiming for standalone headsets that don't require you to have a fancy, high-end PC. That means that they are much more affordable, and probably the best pick right now is the Meta Quest 2. While the Meta Quest 3 has since hit shelves, its library isn't that big and it's a lot more expensive than the Quest 2, which is why the older version still holds the top spot on our list of the best VR headsets. Luckily, it also has a great post-Cyber Monday deal on it from Amazon, knocking $50 off the price and bringing it down to $250 from $300. The $50 discount applies to both the 128GB version and the 256GB version, so you can go whichever capacity suits you best.

While the Meta Quest 3 has newer hardware, the software experience still hasn't caught up, according to CNET expert Scott Stein. Therefore, the Quest 2 is still the right VR headset to pick up if you're looking for an affordable, self-contained unit. It can perform a lot of similar productivity functions to the upgraded model, such as pairing with a keyboard, getting phone notifications, holding meetings, and so on and costs half as much.

That said, the AR cameras on the Quest 2 are only black and white, so it doesn't have as good of an overall AR experience as the Quest 3. Under the hood, it has the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 chip which gives you enough power to use the Quest 2 on its own, although you can connect it to your PC to gain an extra bit of processing power if you want or need it. What really makes the Quest 2 such a standout, though, is the game support, of which there are an absolute ton, and what makes the Quest 2 a more enticing buy than the Quest 3.

Of course, if you aren't convinced and would still like to go with the newest Meta headset, you can check out these Quest 3 deals, or the wider Amazon Cyber Monday sale for some potential alternatives.