You Can Still Grab Windows 11 Pro at an All-Time Low of $25

Upgrading to a top-tier operating system can cost a pretty penny, but if you're looking to snag the latest Windows OS at a steal, you won't want to miss this deal. Purchasing a license for Windows 11 Pro through Microsoft directly will run you a whopping $200. But bargain hunters looking for a deep discount can snag a Windows 11 Pro lifetime license for just $25 during StackSocial's Holiday Frenzy sale filled with early Black Friday deals. That's an 87% discount and the lowest price we've seen. This offer is slated to end Nov. 10, so be sure to get your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on these incredible savings.

This is a great price, but it's important to note that not every computer out there is able to run Windows 11, so before you buy it, you're going to want to ensure that your computer will meet the requirements for the operating system. Additionally, the listing says that if you have a PC that's already running Windows 10, and Windows Update doesn't let you install the free Windows 11 upgrade, your computer won't be compatible with this version either.

The activation key that's provided following your purchase can be used to install and activate Windows 11 Pro on three computers. To be clear, purchases like this are generally intended for advanced users -- those who are building a new computer or who want to dual-boot an existing computer with a second OS. To that end, you will need a secondary PC to access and download the files, so be sure you can access everything from another computer in your home or you have a friend's machine that you can use temporarily. (You'll also want to have a USB thumb drive on hand to transfer the file.)

