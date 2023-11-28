You Can Still Get This Cyber Monday Dollar Flight Club Deal for $100
Traveling can get very expensive, but this Dollar Flight Club deal can save you a ton of money on airfare.
Traveling can be a lot of fun but it can also get very expensive, especially when you factor in airfare. Of course, there are a ton of great deals out there, but they can sometimes be hard to find, especially if you don't have much time to go looking. That's where Dollar Flight Club can be a big help, since it finds and collects all the deals for you so you don't have to spend a bunch of your time looking. And right now, there's a Cyber Monday deal where you can score a lifetime membership for just $50 at StackSocial, which is a 94% savings from the regular cost.
The Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus plan gives you access to savings on flights in business, premium economy and economy seating, and includes both domestic and international deals. Once you sign up and add your home airports (choose up to four departing airports) you'll get instant alerts via email and can book whenever and wherever using the web or the app, which is available for iOS and Android devices.
Plus, you can get perks and discounts of up to 50% off from various partners, including Babbel, Acanela Expeditions and Huckberry, as well as access to a variety of travel tips from DFC experts to help you plan your next adventure. If high flight prices have been stopping you from booking the vacation of your dreams, now's the time to invest in a service that can help you find the best discounts, curated and delivered directly to you. Also, be sure to check out some of these other StackSocial Cyber Monday Deals.
