You Can Still Get $55 Off the Amazon Echo Show 8 With This Continuing Memorial Day Deal

Memorial Day is now over, but there are still leftover deals despite the holiday's end. One of Amazon's best deals that's still ongoing is on its own hardware. The Echo Show 8, which shares the top spot on our list of the best smart displays, is $55 off at Amazon right now, dropping it down to $95. That's just $5 more than its best-ever price. The deal is also live and matched by Best Buy, too.

In certain areas of your home, a smart display makes more sense than a traditional smart speaker. While you'll still get all the voice-based Alexa commands, the built-in touchscreen is ideal for following a recipe, checking home security cameras, streaming video or seeing the week's weather forecast. There's also a built-in camera for video calls, and when you're not actively using the device, it can function as a digital photo frame.

It's a truly excellent device, and a great value at this 37% discount. Memorial Day sales are now mostly over, but Father's Day and grad season is about to start, so we've compiled a list of the best smart home deals that make great gifts for these and other occasions. We've also got a list of other great smart displays if you're interested in shopping around.