You Can Snag This Baby Yoda Lego Kit for 50% Off Starting Tomorrow

The show may be called The Mandalorian, but any who watched the Disney Plus original knows who the real star is. Baby Yoda (also known as Grogu, or The Child) quickly became a fan favorite, and with this collectable Lego kit you can bring it home. It typically sells for $90, but when Walmart's Black Friday sale kicks off tomorrow at 3 p.m. ET, you'll be able to pick it up for just $45 -- a 50% discount. And Walmart Plus members will get early access to this deal starting at noon ET.

This 1,073-piece Lego kit is a perfect gift for any Star Wars fan aged 10 years or older. The finished figure stands over 10 inches tall, and has a posable head, mouth and ears for tons of different expressions. It also comes with the character's favorite toy, a gearshift knob from Mando's Razor Crest spaceship. There's also an information sign that you can display with the finished model that contains data about the enigmatic character's origins.

And if you're looking for even more bargains, you can check out more Walmart Black Friday deals and our roundup of all the best Black Friday deals under $100.