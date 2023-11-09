You Can Snag the Roku Premiere for Just $19 During Walmart's Black Friday Sale

If you want access to top streaming services, Roku remains our favorite platform. Whether you have an old-school TV you want to upgrade with streaming access or you have a smart TV with built-in apps but want a dedicated streaming device to improve your user experience, there's a wide array to choose from out there. Some devices can get pretty pricey, but with Black Friday on the way, plenty of early deals have already hit shelves. In fact, Walmart has the Roku Premiere available for just $19 right now. That's less than the average cost of takeout. This Roku model is currently exclusive to Walmart, and includes support for 4K HDR video output which the otherwise similar but slightly more expensive Roku Express model lacks.

This deal is part of Walmart's Black Friday sale, which officially kicked off yesterday, Nov. 8 at 3 p.m. ET. The retailer has slashed prices on hundreds of items, making it easy to find plenty of major deals on toys, tech and more ahead of the holiday rush. We're not sure how long this deal will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later if you want to snag one at this price.

The Roku Premiere delivers HD, 4K and HDR support, so long as you have a compatible TV to take advantage of those features. It comes with a remote with shortcuts for easy navigations, and the Roku app works with iOS and Android devices if you want to search with you voice, connect wireless headphones for private listening or have a second remote option. Plus, this device works with Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant and supports AirPlay, which allows you to connect your Apple devices to your TV. The box also includes a premium high-speed HDMI cable, so all you have to do is plug the device into your TV, connect to your home's Wi-Fi and sign into your streaming accounts.

While there are more powerful streaming devices out there, this is a solid option for most people. And at this price, you'll be hard pressed to find a better deal on an option that supports 4K. The Roku Premiere is a great gift idea as well if you want to get a jump start on your holiday shopping list.