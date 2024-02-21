You Can Snag Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for a Solid $50 Discount Right Now

Samsung makes a lot of great gear, and if you're looking to grab some of the best earbuds on the market, then you can't go wrong with the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. They come with a ton of features, especially if you have a Galaxy device, and their audio fidelity is some of the best in the industry. Of course, all that tech comes with a steep price of $230, but you can get it discounted down to $180 with this deal from Amazon. Unfortunately, we don't know when this deal will end, so be sure to snap this up as soon as you can.

Compared with their predecessor, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro offer a superior fit and better active noise cancellation, which is improved by about 40%. While they don't compete with high-end models such as the Sony WF-1000XM5, they come close. They also have an excellent transparency mode, although the Buds 2 Pro do lack more fine-tuned noise-canceling levels, which is a shame.

It also comes with many other great features for Galaxy device owners. For example, you can get 24-bit audio, unless you're on an Android device that doesn't support One UI, in which case you get AAC audio codec, so you'll miss out on high-res audio tracks. Even so, audio performance is excellent, as you'd expect with earbuds at this price.

In terms of battery life, you get about 5 hours with ANC on and 8 hours with it off, plus another three full charges from the case. The Buds 2 Pro also comes with an IPX7 rating, meaning they're water-resistant. In other words, they can handle sweat or a bit of wind and rain if you like to go jogging.

The Buds 2 Pro are treated by Samsung as a Galaxy accessory, given all the Galaxy-locked features, which isn't necessarily a bad thing considering how popular Galaxy devices are. Even so, that might put you off buying the Buds 2 Pro, in which case it might be worth checking out some of these other earbuds and headphone deals for alternatives.