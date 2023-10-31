You Can Snag an Amazon Tablet or E-Reader From $20 at Woot

Having a tablet or e-reader can save you a lot of hassle from having to carry around several books or a laptop. Not only can you store dozens upon dozens of books on an e-reader, but you also don't have the extra weight of a laptop if you want to watch a show or browse a movie. Luckily, Woot is having a sale on refurbished Kindle e-readers and Fire tablets, and they're going for as low as $20. So, if you've ever wanted to pick either of them up, now's the chance, especially since these sales don't often last long.

With a Fire tablet you'll be able to access the top streaming services to watch your favorite movies and TV shows, listen to music, make video calls, read ebooks, play games and browse the web. Just $30 scores you the 32GB model of the 2020 Fire HD 8 tablet. Or, for $40, you could upgrade to the larger Fire HD 10 from 2019. And if you want a kid-friendly model, you can pick up a brand new Fire HD 8 Kids Pro from 2022 for just $50, which saves you $110 compared to the usual price. There's also a slightly larger Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet from 2021 is on sale for $70 in new condition, which is $130 off the usual price.

There are a variety of Kindle e-readers available as well, with the 2018 edition of the Kindle Paperwhite being the most budget-friendly option at $35 for the 8GB model. There's also the 2016 Kindle Oasis -- this older version of Amazon's most luxurious e-reader is marked down to $50 right now and features a 6-inch touchscreen with a built-in light. Or, if you're looking for a more recent model, you can pick up the 8GB model of the 2019 Kindle Oasis for $120 right now. It's waterproof and boasts a 6.8-inch display along with an impressive 10-week battery life.

Keep in mind that while these units have been tested and verified internally by Amazon, many of these items are used and therefore may have cosmetic blemishes. However, if you don't mind a little wear, this sale is a great opportunity to get your hands on a top-rated tablet or Kindle at a great price. Plus, your purchase is also covered by a limited 90-day Amazon or Woot warranty, just in case.