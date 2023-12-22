X
You Can Score This LG OLED TV for Just $550 Right Now

Upgrade your entertainment hub for less and save a whopping $750 on this OLED 4K TV with this deal.

Oliver Haslam Writer
The 48-inch LG A2 Series OLED 4K smart TV is displayed against an orange background.
LG/CNET

48-Inch LG A2 Series OLED 4K TV: $550

Save $750

OLED displays deliver the best image quality you can buy, but the technology doesn't come cheap. If you're considering upgrading to an OLED model, this LG A2 is marked down to just $550 at Best Buy. That's a whopping $750 discount, making it more affordable to get an OLED screen in your entertainment space.

$550 at Best Buy

If you're hunting for an OLED TV for your home, you've probably found that they tend to carry a pretty hefty price tag. But Best Buy is making it easier to get your hands on one, choosing to sell the LG 48-inch Class A2 OLED TV for an absolute steal. Right now you can skip the original $1,300 asking price and spend just a fraction of the cost, saving $750 and paying just $550 of your hard-earned cash. And this isn't some no-name brand, either -- LG makes some of the very best TVs around and has done for years.

In terms of the TV itself, this is a great option for anyone looking to upgrade a bedroom TV to something bigger. The same goes for people who want a new TV for the living room but don't want something so big that it dominates everything and everyone within it. At 48 inches, this is a good size without being a 75-inch monster.

The smaller size doesn't mean that you're missing out on features, though. This TV has an OLED display with a 4K resolution, and it's built on webOS so you know apps for all of your favorite streaming platforms will be present and correct right out of the box. More advanced features include dynamic tone mapping for even better color and contrast, and AI Picture Pro to ensure even your older content looks great on this 4K TV.

If you like this 48-inch TV but wish this deal was for something a bit more cinematic, don't fret. We've rounded up a number of great TV deals on some of the best models out there, including other OLED TVs.

