You Can Save Up to $400 on Select Purple Mattresses for the Holidays

If you're struggling to get a good night's sleep, your mattress could be to blame. If it's been a while since you've upgraded your sleep situation, now's a great time to take the leap. New mattresses usually aren't cheap, but right now Purple is making it a little more affordable to snag an upgrade for your room. The brand is offering up to $400 off select mattresses -- and your order ships for free.

You can score discounts on the Purple mattress, the Purple Plus mattress and the Purple NewDay mattress currently, all of which have the company's famous GelFlex Grid. No matter what type of sleeper you are or position you prefer, the Purple mattress is a comfortable option for most people. It ranks at a medium on our firmness scale and comes in at 9.25 inches in height. Right now the queen size is down to just $999.

However, if you want something a little more plush, the Purple Plus mattress may be a better fit for you. It comes in a just $1,495 right now now for the queen size. It's also a medium on our firmness scale, though it's a little softer than the Purple mattress. But the Purple Plus mattress is a little taller than the Purple mattress, measuring in at 11 inches in height.

And for a firmer mattress option, you may want to grab the 8-inch Purple NewDay mattress. The queen size is down to $995 right now.

You can test out the mattress for several months, thanks to the company's 100-night trial. And if you're looking to invest in pillows and other bedding, Purple is offering up to 25% off a number of accessories right now as well. If you want to see what other options are out there, be sure to check out our roundup of the best holiday mattress deals happening now.