You Can Save $90 on the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 at Walmart's Black Friday Sale

You don't have to spend top dollar to get a decent laptop these days -- especially with early Black Friday deals in full swing at the moment. Walmart's sale officially kicks off today, and knocks $90 off this 15.6-inch Lenovo IdeaPad 1, which drops the price down to just $249. This deal is available to Walmart Plus members starting at 12 p.m. ET, and everyone else at 3 p.m. ET. There's no set expiration for this offer, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

This Lenovo laptop won't compete with pricey high-end models, but is a decent option if you just want something for checking your email, browsing the web and other basic tasks. It comes equipped with an AMD Ryzen 3 quad-core processor, as well as 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. It has a sleek frameless 15.6-inch full HD display, along with a built-in HD webcam for video calls, and has a battery life of up to 14 hours on single charge. Plus, it's powered by the latest Windows 11 OS in S mode, which is optimized for security and performance. At around 3.5 pounds, it's a little on the heavy side, but it's also just 0.7 inches thick, so it's still slim enough to easily slip in your bag and take on the go.