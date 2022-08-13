Galaxy Z Flip 4 Preorder Quest 2: Still the Best Student Internet Discounts Best 55-Inch TV Galaxy Z Fold 4 Preorder Nintendo Switch OLED Review Foldable iPhone? 41% Off 43-Inch Amazon Fire TV
You Can Grab This Mini Drone for Just $36 Right Now

It's perfect for kids and beginners.
If you're a novice when it comes to drones, it's great to get a sense how you feel about it first with a cheaper model. It's good to start out with a simpler drone, because learning how to fly and navigate controls can be difficult. That way, you can get some experience under your belt and not waste so much cash if you crash -- especially when it comes to kids. Try the DEERC Mini Drone for just $36 by using the code 2D4IIAPA at checkout (save $19). 

See at Amazon

The DEERC Mini Drone is lightweight and small enough to fit in the palm of your hand. It has features such as one-key take-off and altitude hold, to make it easier for beginners and kids alike. It also has  headless mode to prevent novice pilots from losing directions. Connect with the drone app to see what your drone's camera is seeing. The drone also comes with a comfortable controller that allows you to attach your phone, for easy viewing. Make your flights fun in the dark with the vibrant LED lights. The drone also comes with two batteries, allowing up to 14 minutes of flight time. 

