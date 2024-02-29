You Can Grab Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for Just $45 Right Now

Microsoft Office tools are used around the world for work, school and personal tasks. Unfortunately, getting access can be costly when you consider the recurring monthly subscription fees, and if you buy an Office Pro 2021 license from Microsoft, you'll end up paying a substantial $440.

If you're looking for a way to get your hands on Microsoft Office for less, StackSocial is offering a massive discount that knocks the price down to just $45. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later. Or if that's still more costly than what you'd like to pay, you could always grab the Office Pro Plus 2019 version instead.

It's important to note that this deal is for the Windows version. Mac users can grab still save on the basic Home and Business suite, which is marked down to $60 right now, but they won't get the Professional suite that is available for Windows users, which includes Office Publisher and Office Access, as well.

Microsoft/CNET

StackSocial's deal is a great bargain when compared with the online Microsoft 365 subscription suite, which starts at $7 a month or $70 a year for individuals. There's a free online version of Microsoft Office that you can use as well, but it isn't nearly as feature-complete. (Separately -- and notably -- Apple users should be aware that Outlook is now a free app for the Mac.)

Now, a deal this good comes with some caveats. First, the code provided can be used one time for a single computer, so you won't be able to install it on multiple machines in your home, and if your current computer happens to die, you could run into a snag when trying to transfer it. Likewise, you're passing up on other benefits you'd get as a 365 subscriber. You won't get any OneDrive Cloud Storage, nor will you get the fancy new cloud-based AI features like Microsoft Copilot. While the apps should continue to work as long as your computer does, Microsoft's support for this version of Office ends on Oct. 13, 2026.

To that last point: Though this is listed as a "lifetime license" -- that is, the lifetime of the computer you installed it on -- it's worth noting there's always a risk that Microsoft could terminate the license. Versions of StackSocial's deal have been running for more than a year; the one we bought in early 2022, for instance, still works fine.