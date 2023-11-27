You Can Get a Workout Mirror for Under $500 This Cyber Monday
The Echelon Reflect 40-inch workout mirror is better than half price this Cyber Monday. You can use it to take fitness classes from the comfort of your home.
When it comes to home fitness equipment, smart mirrors are usually not the most affordable option -- you'd typically be hard-pressed to find a decent one for under $1,000. But this Cyber Monday, Echelon's 40-inch Reflect fitness mirror is on sale at Amazon for just $472. It's hard to imagine a better Cyber Monday fitness deal than that.
This version of the Echelon Reflect is smaller than other fitness mirrors, so it's ideal for compact spaces. It mounts on the wall (or on a stand) and looks unobtrusive when not in use, yet allows you to access a wide variety of live and on-demand fitness classes. You'll need a $40-per-month Echelon Premier membership to access the classes.
This mirror has a 1080p resolution, and unlike the 50-inch version of the Reflect, it's not a touchscreen. You connect it to your phone or tablet to control the mirror, plus connect via Bluetooth to hear the audio.
At this price, it's worth taking the chance to see how a smart fitness mirror can improve your home workout routines.
